AS Ekspress Grupp: Consolidated Unaudited Interim Report For Q3 And 9 Months Of 2024

The 3rd quarter was successful both in terms of increasing the revenue from ticket platforms as well as the advertising revenue from outdoor screens. Digital subscriptions also increased strongly. The advertising revenue of media companies decreased due to the overall weak economic environment in the Baltic States. The revenue of Ekspress Grupp in the 3rd quarter totalled EUR 16.8 million, increasing by 2% as compared to the same period last year. The 9-month revenue also increased by 2%.

In a year-over-year comparison, the Group received nearly 43 000 new digital subscriptions in the Baltic States, i.e. 24% more than at the end of September last year. At the end of September 2024, digital subscriptions totalled 223 000. The Group's digital revenue is increasingly based on digital subscription revenue and it makes up an increasingly larger recurring revenue base without the need for additional sales activity (and costs). We have enhanced the quality and volume of the content offered by the Group's media companies in order to be the leader in the digital subscription field in all Baltic States. The Group is gradually moving towards its financial strategic goals and wishes to offer paid digital content to at least 340 000 subscribers by the year 2026.

In the 3rd quarter, Ekspress Grupp's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) totalled EUR 2.0 million, decreasing by 19%. The 9-month EBITDA totalled EUR 5.5 million, decreasing by 9%. Lower profitability is due to the decline in the advertising market as a result of the general economic environment and the increasing pressure of input costs. The net profit for the 3rd quarter of 2024 was 0.3 million, which is 0.6 million less as compared to last year. The Group's nine-month net profit totalled 0.1 million, which is 0.7 million less than last year. The decrease in net profit is also mainly due to higher interest rates related to the increase in Euribor and the increase in depreciation expenses resulting from the Group's investments.

The Group's liquidity continues to be strong. The Management Board considers it important to maintain liquidity reserves both for the use of potential new acquisitions and for situations related to further cooling of the economy. As of 30 September 2024, the Group's available cash totalled EUR 5.4 million (30.09.2023: EUR 6.1 million). In May 2024, the Group paid dividends of 6 euro cents per share to its shareholders in the total amount of EUR 1.8 million.





Q3 AND 9 MONTHS RESULTS

REVENUE

In the 3rd quarter of 2024, the consolidated revenue totalled EUR 16.8 million (Q3 2023: EUR 16.5 million). The revenue for the 3rd quarter increased by 2% year-over-year. The consolidated revenue for the first 9 months of 2024 totalled EUR 52.7 million (9 months 2023: EUR 51.8 million). The revenue for the first 9 months of the year increased by 2% as compared to the previous year. The growth is attributable to the increase in digital subscription revenue as well as increase in the volume of ticket sales platforms and digital outdoor screens. The share of the Group's digital revenue in total revenue was 88% in the first 9 months of 2024 (9 months 2023: 83% of total revenue). Digital revenue for the first 9 months of 2024 increased by 8% as compared to the same period last year.

PROFITABILITY

In the 3rd quarter of 2024, the consolidated EBITDA totalled EUR 2.0 million (Q3 2023: EUR 2.4 million). EBITDA decreased by -19% as compared to last year and the EBITDA margin was 12% (Q3 2023: 15%). In the first 9 months of 2024, the consolidated EBITDA totalled EUR 5.5 million (9 months 2023: EUR 6.0 million). EBITDA decreased by -9% as compared to last year and the EBITDA margin was 10% (9 months 2023: 12%). Lower profitability is due to the decline in the advertising market as a result of the general economic environment and the increasing pressure of input costs.

The consolidated net profit for the 3rd quarter of 2024 totalled EUR 0.31 million (Q3 2023: EUR 0.95 million), decreasing by -68%. The consolidated net profit for the first 9 months of 2024 totalled EUR 0.11 million (9 months 2023: EUR 0.83 million). The decrease in net profit is also primarily related to higher interest rates due to the increase in Euribor rates and higher depreciation expenses arising from the Group's investments.

EXPENSES

In the first 9 months of 2024, the cost of goods sold, marketing, and general and administrative costs totalled EUR 52.0 million (9 months 2023: EUR 49.3 million). Operating expenses increased by EUR 2.7 million (+5%) as compared to the same period last year. Labour costs increased the most, by EUR 0.9 million (+3%).

CASH POSITION

At the end of the reporting period, the Group had available cash in the amount of EUR 5.4 million and equity in the amount of EUR 55.3 million (52% of total assets). The comparable data as of 30 September 2023 were EUR 6.1 million and 54.0 million (55% of total assets), respectively. As of 30 September 2024, the Group's net debt totalled EUR 15.6 million (30 September 2023: EUR 14.3 million).

In the first 9 months of 2024, the Group's cash flows from operating activities totalled EUR 3.1 million (9 months 2023: EUR 6.9 million).

In the first 9 months of 2024, the Group's cash flows from investing activities totalled EUR -5.3 million (9 months 2023: EUR -3.0 million), of which EUR -3.0 million was related to the development and acquisition of tangible and intangible assets, demonstrating higher investments in products and technologies.

In the first 9 months of 2024, the Group's cash flows from financing activities totalled EUR -2.1 million, of which EUR -1.8 million is the dividend payment to the shareholders of AS Ekspress Grupp (9 months 2023: EUR -5.2 million, of which EUR -1.0 million is the share buy-back and EUR -1.5 million is the dividend payment to the shareholders of AS Ekspress Grupp). The financing activities also include the net change in borrowings in the amount of EUR 1.0 million and lease liabilities in the amount of EUR -1.7 million.

DIVIDENDS

At the regular general meeting of shareholders of AS Ekspress Grupp held on 3 May 2024, it was decided to pay a dividend of 6 euro cents per share in the total amount of EUR 1.8 million. Dividends were paid to shareholders on 22 May 2024.





SEGMENT OVERVIEW

Key financial indicators for segments