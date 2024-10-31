TGS - Ex Dividend Of NOK 1.53 Per Share Today
Date
10/31/2024 2:15:53 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) OSLO, NORWAY (31 October 2024) – The shares in TGS ASA will be traded ex dividend NOK 1.53 (USD 0.14) as from today, 31 October 2024.
