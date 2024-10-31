Ultimovacs ASA: Invitation To Third Quarter 2024 Results Webcast Presentation

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Oslo, October 31, 2024: Ultimovacs ASA (“Ultimovacs”) (OSE ULTI), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing immunotherapeutic cancer vaccines, invites to a webcast presentation of its third quarter 2024 results, on Wednesday, November 6, 2024 .

The presentation can be followed as a live webcast accessed through a on at 14:00 CET on Wednesday, November 6, 2024. The webcast presentation will be available on the Ultimovacs website, and it will be possible to post questions during the presentation through the webcast.

The report and presentation will be available on the company website from 07:00 CET the same day.

For further information, please see or contact:

Carlos de Sousa, CEO

Email: ...

Phone: +47 908 92507

Hans Vassgård Eid, CFO

Email: ...

Phone: +47 482 48632





This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act