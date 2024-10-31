Ultimovacs ASA: Invitation To Third Quarter 2024 Results Webcast Presentation
Date
10/31/2024 2:15:52 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Oslo, October 31, 2024: Ultimovacs ASA (“Ultimovacs”) (OSE ULTI), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing immunotherapeutic cancer vaccines, invites to a webcast presentation of its third quarter 2024 results, on Wednesday, November 6, 2024 .
The presentation can be followed as a live webcast accessed through a LINK on at 14:00 CET on Wednesday, November 6, 2024. The webcast presentation will be available on the Ultimovacs website, and it will be possible to post questions during the presentation through the webcast.
The report and presentation will be available on the company website from 07:00 CET the same day.
For further information, please see or contact:
Carlos de Sousa, CEO
Email: ...
Phone: +47 908 92507
Hans Vassgård Eid, CFO
Email: ...
Phone: +47 482 48632
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act
MENAFN31102024004107003653ID1108836473
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.