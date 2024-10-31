Russian Bomb Kills Two, Injures 34 Kharkiv Residents

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Kharkiv, after a Russian glide bomb hit an apartment block, local authorities say two were killed, including a child, and 34 residents were injured.

That's according to the chief of the regional military administration, Oleh Syniehubov , Ukrinform reports.

"Unfortunately, a child died. Despite all efforts, medics failed to resuscitate the boy," he wrote.

In Kharkiv, the KAB glide bomb hit a residential high-rise / Photo: Viacheslav Madievskyi, Ukrinform

Mayor Ihor Terekhov initially reported that 30 people were injured.

Video: Oleh Syniehubov, Telegram

According to the regional administration chief, at least two people may remain trapped under the rubble, including a child. The rescue operation is ongoing.

War update: 134 combat clashes along frontlines in Ukraine

He added that the boy killed in the bombing was 11 years of age. His body was retrieved from under the rubble with with severe head injuries and fractures.

As reported, Russian troops hit Kharkiv with a guided aerial bomb. As a result of the impact, part of a nine-storey apartment block was almost completely destroyed.