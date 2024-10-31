Covenant Logistics Group Named 2024 Top Company For Women To Work In Transportation

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Being named a 2024 'Top Company for Women to Work in is a prestigious honor and a valuable third-party validation that your company is an exceptional workplace for women in all roles.

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., Oct. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NYSE: CVLG) is proud to announce its recognition as a 2024 "Top Company for Women to Work in Transportation" by Redefining the Road, the official magazine of the Women In Trucking Association (WIT). This prestigious honor highlights Covenant's commitment to an inclusive and supportive work environment, driven by its core values of empathy, servanthood, and virtue.

Companies recognized by Redefining the Road share key traits: fostering diverse workplaces, offering competitive compensation, flexible work requirements, and providing professional growth opportunities. Brian Everett, publisher of Redefining the Road, praised the companies on the list for their commitment to building cultures where women can thrive, stating that diverse leadership and workforces lead to more successful businesses.

"This recognition is a testament to our focus on creating a culture rooted in empathy, servanthood, and virtue," said Joey Ballard, Executive Vice President of People and Safety. "By fostering an inclusive environment with competitive benefits and growth opportunities, Covenant ensures that all team members can succeed together."

The momentum of this program has continued to accelerate since it was first launched.“Through this recognition program, we spotlight these companies in transportation that are committed to ensuring gender diversity in their workforce for the betterment of their businesses,” said Everett.“It's been proven time and again that the most successful companies have leadership and workforces that can bring diverse thoughts and experiences to their roles. This distinction of their impressive efforts in diversity legitimizes the recognition they deserve.”

In addition to the industry-wide recognition, Covenant recently hosted its 3rd annual Women of Covenant Conference, with the theme "Better Together." The event focused on mentorship, education, and collaboration, providing employees with opportunities to learn from each other and grow together as a team. The conference concluded with the 2024 Women of the Year Awards, honoring three women for their outstanding leadership and contributions:



Nancy Hok, In-House Award Winner

Stephanie Dressler, Warehouse Award Winner Kimberly Agee, Driver Award Winner



These women were celebrated for their dedication to leading, motivating, and inspiring their peers, embodying the values that Covenant upholds across the organization.

Covenant remains committed to empowering its diverse workforce and providing the resources needed for success in a dynamic industry. For more information on how Covenant supports its team members, visit our Belong at Covenant page.

About Covenant

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, offers a portfolio of transportation and logistics services to customers throughout the United States. Primary services include asset-based expedited and dedicated truckload capacity, asset-light warehousing, transportation management, and freight brokerage capabilities. In addition, Transport Enterprise Leasing is an affiliated company providing revenue equipment sales and leasing services to the trucking industry. Covenant's Class A common stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol "CVLG."

