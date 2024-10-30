Opus IVS To Introduce Aivs: An AI-Powered Collision Scanning Solution At SEMA 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
AI-Driven
Technology
Enhances
Repair
Processes,
Boosting
Speed,
Accuracy,
and
Quality
for Collision Repair Shops
DEXTER, Mich., Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --
Opus IVSTM, the global leader in diagnostics, ADAS calibration, programming, and on-demand remote support, is excited to unveil AiVS , an advanced
AI-powered
enhancement
to
its
DriveSafe collision
scanning solution,
at SEMA
2024 in Las Vegas from November 4 to November 8 . This revolutionary technology optimizes pre- and
post-repair
processes,
elevating
efficiency,
accuracy,
and
repair quality
for
collision
shops. Attendees can experience AiVS firsthand at booth #33071 . AiVS will be available on the DriveSafe tool soon.
Streamlining Repairs with AI
AiVS
introduces
a
suite
of
groundbreaking
features
designed
to
make
the
repair
process faster and more precise. At the heart of this system is AiDN Assess , an advanced AI diagnostic tool that provides a comprehensive overview of the vehicle's damage state from using diagnostic data derived during a Pre-scan and the estimating process. By integrating AI insights into the repair
planning process,
AiDN
Assess
helps
collision
shops
save
time
and
improve the
accuracy of their repair estimates, creating a more streamlined workflow.
Enhanced
Diagnostic
Guidance with
AiDN Assist
AiDN
Assist ,
another
powerful feature
of
AiVS,
delivers
detailed post-scan
guidance,
identifying likely solutions to issues detected during the scan. This feature minimizes rework and maximizes repair quality, ensuring that vehicles are returned to customers accurately and quickly. Collision shops can see the full impact of AiDN Assist's diagnostic guidance by visiting booth #33071 .
Seamless
Integration
with
CCC Intelligent
Solutions
In
addition to
the
new
AI
capabilities,
AiVS
fully
integrates
with
CCC
Intelligent
Solutions ' leading estimating software while retaining all core features of the DriveSafe platform. This includes
quick
and
accurate IVS
scans,
OE
scanning
with
expert
assistance, ADAS
identification, and ADAS calibrations.
Unparalleled Diagnostic Power and Expertise
Each AiDN scan within AiVS leverages insights from millions of completed repairs, informed by the expertise of over 100 Dealer Master Technicians at Opus IVS. The system delivers expert- level diagnostic
insights in concise, actionable reports, empowering shops to develop accurate repair
plans,
streamline
repair processes,
and
reduce delays
in
insurance
reimbursements.
This advanced AI-driven approach ensures higher customer satisfaction through precise and efficient repairs.
" We are thrilled to introduce AiVS, based on AiDN. AiDN was the first Ai
diagnostic assistant to reach the market over a year ago, and this new integration is a significant leap forward in collision
diagnostic technology,"
said Brian Herron,
President and
CEO
of
Opus
IVS.
"With
AiVS, we're providing collision shops with an unparalleled AI assistant that enhances the speed and accuracy of
pre-
and
post-repair
scans, elevating
the
overall quality
of
repairs. Our
mission
is
to help shops return vehicles to their customers faster, safer, and with confidence, supported by the most advanced diagnostic technology available today."
Visit
Opus
IVS
at
SEMA Booth
#33071
Opus
IVS
invites
collision
repair
professionals
to
discover
AiVS
at booth
#33071
and explore how AI-driven diagnostics can revolutionize their repair processes.
About
Opus
IVS
Opus
IVS supports independent automotive shops in repairing the most complex vehicles with a blend of diagnostic tools, programming, and live repair guidance from
OE
brand-specific
master technicians.
Since
its
establishment
in
2018,
Opus
IVS has grown through uniting expertise from industry innovators like DrewTech, Autologic, Farsight, Bluelink, Auto Enginuity, and Auto Techcelerators empowering over 50,000 workshops worldwide. As part of the Opus Group, Opus IVS operates globally with locations in the US, UK, and Australia.
For
more
information
Justin Baronoff
Merit Mile
561-362-8888 – office
407-340-2247 – mobile
[email protected]
SOURCE Opus IVS
