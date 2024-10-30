Opus IVS To Introduce Aivs: An AI-Powered Collision Scanning Solution At SEMA 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

AI-Driven

Technology

Enhances

Repair

Processes,

Boosting

Speed,

Accuracy,

and

Quality

for Collision Repair Shops

DEXTER, Mich., Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Opus IVSTM, the global leader in diagnostics, ADAS calibration, programming, and on-demand remote support, is excited to unveil AiVS , an advanced

AI-powered

enhancement

to

its

DriveSafe collision

scanning solution,

at SEMA

2024 in Las Vegas from November 4 to November 8 . This revolutionary technology optimizes pre- and

post-repair

processes,

elevating

efficiency,

accuracy,

and

repair quality

for

collision

shops. Attendees can experience AiVS firsthand at booth #33071 . AiVS will be available on the DriveSafe tool soon.

Streamlining Repairs with AI

AiVS

introduces

a

suite

of

groundbreaking

features

designed

to

make

the

repair

process faster and more precise. At the heart of this system is AiDN Assess , an advanced AI diagnostic tool that provides a comprehensive overview of the vehicle's damage state from using diagnostic data derived during a Pre-scan and the estimating process. By integrating AI insights into the repair

planning process,

AiDN

Assess

helps

collision

shops

save

time

and

improve the

accuracy of their repair estimates, creating a more streamlined workflow.

Enhanced

Diagnostic

Guidance with

AiDN Assist

AiDN

Assist ,

another

powerful feature

of

AiVS,

delivers

detailed post-scan

guidance,

identifying likely solutions to issues detected during the scan. This feature minimizes rework and maximizes repair quality, ensuring that vehicles are returned to customers accurately and quickly. Collision shops can see the full impact of AiDN Assist's diagnostic guidance by visiting booth #33071 .

Seamless

Integration

with

CCC Intelligent

Solutions

In

addition to

the

new

AI

capabilities,

AiVS

fully

integrates

with

CCC

Intelligent

Solutions ' leading estimating software while retaining all core features of the DriveSafe platform. This includes

quick

and

accurate IVS

scans,

OE

scanning

with

expert

assistance, ADAS

identification, and ADAS calibrations.

Unparalleled Diagnostic Power and Expertise

Each AiDN scan within AiVS leverages insights from millions of completed repairs, informed by the expertise of over 100 Dealer Master Technicians at Opus IVS. The system delivers expert- level diagnostic

insights in concise, actionable reports, empowering shops to develop accurate repair

plans,

streamline

repair processes,

and

reduce delays

in

insurance

reimbursements.

This advanced AI-driven approach ensures higher customer satisfaction through precise and efficient repairs.

" We are thrilled to introduce AiVS, based on AiDN. AiDN was the first Ai

diagnostic assistant to reach the market over a year ago, and this new integration is a significant leap forward in collision

diagnostic technology,"

said Brian Herron,

President and

CEO

of

Opus

IVS.

"With

AiVS, we're providing collision shops with an unparalleled AI assistant that enhances the speed and accuracy of

pre-

and

post-repair

scans, elevating

the

overall quality

of

repairs. Our

mission

is

to help shops return vehicles to their customers faster, safer, and with confidence, supported by the most advanced diagnostic technology available today."

Visit

Opus

IVS

at

SEMA Booth

#33071

Opus

IVS

invites

collision

repair

professionals

to

discover

AiVS

at booth

#33071

and explore how AI-driven diagnostics can revolutionize their repair processes.

About

Opus

IVS

Opus

IVS supports independent automotive shops in repairing the most complex vehicles with a blend of diagnostic tools, programming, and live repair guidance from

OE

brand-specific

master technicians.

Since

its

establishment

in

2018,

Opus

IVS has grown through uniting expertise from industry innovators like DrewTech, Autologic, Farsight, Bluelink, Auto Enginuity, and Auto Techcelerators empowering over 50,000 workshops worldwide. As part of the Opus Group, Opus IVS operates globally with locations in the US, UK, and Australia.

For

more

information

Justin Baronoff

Merit Mile

561-362-8888 – office

407-340-2247 – mobile

[email protected]

SOURCE Opus IVS

