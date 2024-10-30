Escalating Violence In Gaza: Occupation Continues Its Massacres And Calls For Safe Pathway

(MENAFN- Palestine News ) Gaza Strip/ PNN

Israeli forces have bombed several areas in Gaza, resulting in new casualties and injuries, as citizens make desperate attempts to rescue from the rubble, particularly in Beit Lahia, which is enduring a suffocating siege.

In this town, search operations continued early Wednesday morning as residents used simple tools to look for victims of the recent massacre committed by the occupation forces late Tuesday night, which targeted a residential area of three houses, leading to the deaths of 20 individuals, many of whom were women and children.

In another massacre on Wednesday morning, eight citizens were killed and others were injured due to shelling in Al-Salatin neighborhood of the same town.

Additionally, several more fatalities and injuries occurred from shelling on a house in Jabalia refugee camp.



These massacres committed by the occupation forces followed the large-scale attack on Abu Nasr family's home, which resulted in nearly 100 casualties.

Beit Lahia municipality in northern Gaza issued an "urgent distress call" due to the humanitarian catastrophe faced by the town's residents, similar to those in other northern areas, amid the ongoing "genocidal war" and imposed siege. They stated that the town is now without food, water, hospitals, or emergency services.

They emphasized the urgent need to open a "safe path" to allow the entry of medical supplies, food, and fuel to save the health and service infrastructure.

In Gaza City, rescue teams recovered the bodies of six martyrs from under the rubble after targeting a gathering of citizens in an area northwest of the city.

In another attack, six citizens were killed and over 20 others, mostly children, were injured due to shelling by the occupation forces near Sheikh Radwan market in western Gaza City.

Additionally, casualties occurred from an airstrike targeting Al-Khooli building in Hassan Al-Banna area of Al-Zeitoun neighborhood. Three martyrs were reported after Israeli shelling hit tents housing displaced persons in an area west of Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip.

Four martyrs and several injured were reported when a tent for displaced persons was targeted in the northwest of the governorate, one of the areas claimed by the occupation forces to be a "humanitarian zone."

Furthermore, four martyrs, including a girl and two women, were killed in shelling that targeted the home of Al-Farra family in Sheikh Nasser area.

A Palestinian paramedic from the Red Crescent in Gaza, Abdul Aziz Al-Bardini, was shocked while transporting a martyr who had fallen in an Israeli strike on a vehicle in Al-Maghazi refugee camp to discover that it was his mother. A video published by "Wafa" agency showed Al-Bardini crying and screaming over his mother's body after bringing her to Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir al-Balah.



