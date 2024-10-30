Brera Holdings PLC (NASDAQ: BREA) Is Building A Global Portfolio Of Men's And Women's Sports Clubs With Its Multi-Club Ownership Model, While Empowering Social Impact Programs
Brera Holdings leverages a unique muti-club ownership strategy, expanding its global portfolio of men's and women's sports clubs, especially in emerging markets of Africa and Asia, as well as in Europe.
The company is growing the portfolio with increased opportunities to earn tournament prizes, gain sponsorships, collect transfer fees, and provide other professional football and sports related consulting services.
Brera's commitment to delivering social impact programs, flowing through its teams to their communities, was recognized with the 2024 Social Impact Through Soccer Award at IMPACT 5050.
Brera Holdings (NASDAQ: BREA) , the only publicly traded multi-club ownership company focused on football (soccer), has engaged the services of multifaceted financial news and publishing company InvestorBrandNetwork (“IBN”) to spearhead its corporate communications efforts and reach a wide audience of investors, journalists and the general public ( ).
Headquartered in Ireland and with additional offices in Milan, Italy, Brera Holdings is an international holding company that specializes in expanding a global portfolio of men's and women's sports clubs by...
