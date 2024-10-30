Al-Qassam Brigades Targets Israeli Vehicles In Eastern Gaza

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas), announced that its fighters targeted“an“Ashzarit” armoured personnel carrier with a“Yassin 105” shell, a“Hummer” jeep with an anti-tank shell, and a“D9′′ Zionist military bulldozer with a ground bomb northeast of the eastern cemetery east of Gaza City.”





For its part, Saraya Al-Quds, the military wing of the Islamic Jihad Movement, announced that it had shelled“the Zionist enemy's gatherings south of the Juhar Al-Dik area (south of Gaza Governorate) with several regular mortar shells (60 calibres).”





On the 390th day of its aggression on Gaza, the occupation continued its raids on the Palestinian Strip, leaving dead and wounded, while the Beit Lahia Municipality launched an appeal to open a humanitarian corridor to provide relief to the residents of the north who have been under siege for 25 days.





On Wednesday, the Ministry of Health in Gaza announced that the Israeli occupation had committed five massacres in the past 24 hours, resulting in 102 deaths and 287 injuries in hospitals. The ministry added that this brings the death toll from the Israeli aggression to 43,163 deaths and 101,510 injuries.





The Ministry of Health announced the implementation of a polio vaccination campaign in the Gaza Strip, while the occupation prevented the third phase of it in the northern part of the Strip. The ministry added that the failure to implement the campaign in the north means that thousands of children will not receive the vaccination, which threatens its failure and the spread of the virus to neighbouring countries.





On the Lebanese front, the Israeli aggression enters its 36th consecutive day, amid a large wave of displacement from Baalbek after Israeli warnings to evacuate, while the Lebanese Hezbollah continues to confront the attempts of the occupation army to penetrate the towns of the south, in addition to targeting its bases and deployment sites, and bombing settlements in the north of occupied Palestine and its depth.





Meanwhile, the Lebanese National News Agency said that the Israeli occupation continues to launch raids on the city of Baalbek and its surroundings, reaching towns that were not included in the warning alert issued by the occupation army.





The Secretary-General of the Lebanese Hezbollah, Naim Qassem, said Wednesday, in his first speech after being appointed Secretary-General of the party, that his selection“was a heavy burden,” adding that the work program he is adopting is to continue the program of the late Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah, and“the war plan he developed with the leadership of the resistance.”





Qassem added that the party has“many sacrifices ahead of it, but we are confident that victory will be our ally.”