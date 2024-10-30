Ministry Attends Roundtable On Labour Market Challenges

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Labour Information and Research Department of the Ministry of Labour participated Wednesday in the 'Economist Roundtable' organised by the Middle East Council on Global Affairs to discuss challenges in Qatar's labour market. This initiative is part of the ministry's efforts to strengthen relations with research institutes and study centres.

This participation falls within the framework of ongoing co-operation between the Ministry of Labour, the International Labour Organisation (ILO), and other relevant stakeholders. The discussions centred on identifying labour market challenges and exploring effective strategies to address the skills gap in critical sectors of the Qatari economy.

In this context, Director of the Labour Market Information and Research Department Hussain Ali al-Hababi said that this engagement aligns with the ministry's commitment to achieving Qatar National Vision 2030, noting that this vision aims to address the skills gap in the private sector, enhance national workforce participation in the labour market, attract highly skilled expatriate workers, and foster a knowledge-based economy.

The discussions also covered strategies for enhancing efficiency and fostering innovation to advance Qatar's labour market. A key initiative presented at the meeting was the 'Enterprise Skills Survey' (ESS), which aims to collect comprehensive data from employers on current and future skill needs across various strategic economic sectors.

This survey embodies the Ministry of Labour's vision to strengthen the competitiveness of Qatar's labour market and achieve sustainable development objectives.

It seeks to contribute to building a robust economy that meets the population's needs and ensures a high standard of living for the Qatari people, both now and in the future.

