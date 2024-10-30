Fifth Third Launches Small Business Catalyst Fund In Partnership With Community Reinvestment Fund, USA

(MENAFN- 3BL) CINCINNATI, October 30, 2024 /3BL/ - Fifth Third has partnered with Community Reinvestment Fund, USA (CRF) to launch the Small Business Catalyst Fund, a $7.85M that will empower small businesses across Fifth Third's 11-state footprint to grow and create jobs in their communities and build a more equitable small business ecosystem.

"Small businesses form the foundation of our communities – and when they succeed, we all succeed,” said Kala Gibson, chief corporate responsibility officer for Fifth Third.“We are proud to launch this new fund to help expand access to capital for more small businesses across the communities we serve.”

A partnership between CRF and Fifth Third Bank, the Small Business Catalyst Fund connects small business owners to potential capital options offered by trusted Community Development Financial Institutions (CDFIs). The program will utilize an innovative funding model that combines grants, micro loans and small business loans.

Guided by the local communities they serve, CDFIs are mission-driven community lenders and resource providers that often work with entrepreneurs who have historically faced roadblocks along their journey to secure capital and other resources.

“Despite the access to capital barriers faced by small businesses, they contribute to the success and vibrancy of communities across the country,” said Alexis Dishman, SVP & Small Business Lending Officer for CRF.“In collaboration with Fifth Third Bank and our CDFI partners, CRF aims to improve access to capital and accelerate small business momentum through the creation of this innovative fund.”

The Small Business Catalyst Fund will provide an alternative to help small and micro business owners obtain working capital when traditional lending is not an option. The fund will provide grants, micro loans and small business loans ranging from $5,000 to $750,000 to small businesses at various stages of maturity.

Funders include the Fifth Third Foundation, the Fifth Third Bank Community Development Corporation, and Rockefeller Philanthropy Advisors. CRF will administer grants and small business loans and work alongside two local CDFI partners who focus on microloans and technical assistance: Ohio-based Economic & Community Development Institute (ECDI), and New York-based Ascendus.

Fifth Third has a proven track record of success in community development through its neighborhood program, which creates and implements innovative place-based strategies to effect positive change in nine historically disinvested neighborhoods across the Bank's 11-state footprint.

The program is pioneering a new way to do community development by partnering with local organizations to build ecosystems that drive real change through both financial and social investments. This collective ecosystem approach is focused on identifying solutions to key challenges in partnership with the community, with the goal of creating lasting, transformative change. More than $13.5 million in small business lending has been delivered by Fifth Third through the neighborhood program since 2021.

