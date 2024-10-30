Cell Expansion Market Segments, Drivers, Restraints, And Trendsfor 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The cell expansion market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $24.65 billion in 2023 to $28.25 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.6%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to public awareness and acceptance, cell-based research applications, rising demand for cell-based therapies, biopharmaceutical industry growth, regenerative medicine advancements.

The cell expansion market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $50.39 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.6%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to rising investments in biotechnology, expanding stem cell research, clinical trials and drug development, demand for personalized medicine, biobanking and cell repositories.

The increasing incidence of chronic diseases is expected to propel the demand for cell expansion market going forward. Chronic diseases are long-lasting illnesses that often cannot be healed; however, they are occasionally curable and controllable. Chronic diseases are increasing due to increased use of tobacco products, poor nutrition, physical inactivity, excessive alcohol use, and others. Cell expansion helps replenish nutrients while preventing the accumulation of toxic metabolic waste products that could impair culture performance.

Key players in the market include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Becton Dickinson and Company, Lonza Group, Corning Inc., Merck KGaA, Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA, Terumo Corporation, MiltenyiBiotec GmbH, Danaher Corporation, Stemcell Technologies Inc., Beckman Coulter Inc., Takara Bio Inc., RepliCel Life Sciences, Neximmune Inc., Celltainer Biotech BV, GE HealthCare Technologies Inc., ReproCELL USA Inc., iXCells Biotechnologies Inc., Neuromics LLC, G&G Technologies Inc., Eppendorf AG, Avantor Inc., Bio-Techne Corporation, BioLife Solutions Inc., Cesca Therapeutics Inc., Core Dynamics Ltd., Lifeline Scientific Inc., Princeton Cryotech Inc., VWR International LLC, Azenta US Inc., MVE Biological Solutions LLC, BioCision LLC, BioSpherix Ltd., Worthington Industries Inc.

Major companies operating in the cell expansion market are increasing their focus on introducing innovative bioprocessing platform platforms, such as the Quantum Flex Cell Expansion System, to gain a competitive edge in the market. Quantum Flex Cell Expansion System is an advanced bioprocessing platform designed for scalable and flexible expansion of cell therapies, providing efficient and controlled manufacturing capabilities for cell-based medical treatments.

1) By Cell Type: Mammalian, Microbial, Other Cell Types

2) By Product: Consumables, Reagents, Media, Serum, Disposables, Instruments

3) By Application: Biopharmaceuticals, Tissue Culture & Engineering, Vaccine Production, Drug Development, Gene Therapy, Cancer Research, Stem Cell Research, Other Applications

4) By End-usk: Biopharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Research Institutes, Cell Banks, Other End-Users

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the report during the forecast period. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

The cell expansion refers to a cellular process used to create new cell wall material. Its purpose is to control the loosening of the wall and allow it to stretch and expand in the area. Cell-wall-associated proteins from the expansion family play an essential role in this process.

