TIER IV's AI Pilot System Certified For Level 4 Autonomous Bus Service In Nagano Prefecture

TIER IV , the pioneering force behind the world's first open-source software for autonomous driving, is proud to announce Level 4*1

certification for the AI Pilot*2 system powering an autonomous bus service in Shiojiri, Nagano Prefecture. This certification marks the first-ever Level 4 certification in Japan to operate up to 35 km/h on public roads shared by pedestrians and general traffic, specifically along the route between Shiojiri Station and Shiojiri City Hall.

Developed by TIER IV, AI Pilot comprises the open-source software Autoware *3, sensors, a computer and an in-vehicle infotainment system, and it can be integrated into various vehicle models.

The recent Shiojiri certification is part of TIER IV's ongoing support for the Japanese government's drive to promote the deployment of autonomous vehicles nationwide, and it follows Level 4 certification secured at GLP ALFALINK Sagamihara in October 2023 . TIER IV also continues to develop a certification framework as a solution for partners developing autonomous driving systems, contributing significantly to the rollout of autonomous driving.

"In Japan, it is increasingly difficult to sustain regional public transportation amid population decline and an aging society," said TIER IV founder and CEO Shinpei Kato. "At TIER IV, we are committed to addressing these challenges with autonomous driving technology. The Level 4 certification in Shiojiri represents a major step forward in these efforts. Looking ahead, we will continue to drive research, development and proof of concept (PoC) tests to accelerate the widespread rollout of autonomous solutions."

"Our city is striving to make the community safer and more convenient with next-generation transportation," said Takashi Momose, mayor of Shiojiri City. "Since 2020, we have been partnering with TIER IV to explore autonomous driving services and conduct PoC tests. Last year, we began testing the TIER IV Minibus for Level 4 autonomous driving services. With the recent certification, we are nearing the implementation of Level 4 autonomous driving on public roads. Moving forward, we will continue working closely with TIER IV to promote Level 4 services. We hope this effort will spark a nationwide rollout, offering alternative transportation options that will help to reduce traffic accidents and revitalize local public transit."

Residents of Shiojiri City have expressed great anticipation for the autonomous buses, with comments such as, "I'm thrilled to see autonomous driving and digital transformation progressing in Shiojiri, and I can't wait to use the buses regularly," "I hope efforts like this continue to create a more convenient transportation system," "I fully support this initiative," and "It's an honor for us as citizens to use an autonomous bus that represents such advanced technology and dedication."

*1 In Japan, Level 4 is considered to be fully driverless autonomous driving, which means that a vehicle can handle most driving situations independently, under specific conditions, on public roads.

*2 AI Pilot is a registered trademark of TIER IV.

*3 Autoware is a registered trademark of the Autoware Foundation.

