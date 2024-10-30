Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. Announces Pricing Of Public Offering Of Common Stock By Selling Shareholders

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa., Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Harmony Biosciences Holdings, (Nasdaq: HRMY ) (the "Company") today announced the pricing of the previously announced underwritten of an aggregate of 8,000,000 shares of the Company's common stock, par value $0.00001 per share ("Common Stock"), by Marshman Fund Trust II and Valor IV Pharma Holdings, LLC (together, the "Selling Shareholders") at a public offering price of $31.00

per share. The Selling have granted the underwriter a 30-day option to purchase an additional 1,200,000 shares of Common Stock from the Selling Shareholders at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The Company is not offering any shares of Common Stock in the offering and will not receive any proceeds from the sale of shares in the offering. The offering is expected to close on November 1, 2024, subject to customary closing conditions.

J.P. Morgan is acting as the sole book-running manager for the offering.

The shares of Common Stock are being offered and will be sold pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement that was previously filed with the SEC and became effective automatically upon filing. The offering of these securities is being made only by means of a prospectus supplement and accompanying base prospectus, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). The preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying base prospectus relating to the offering was filed with the SEC and may be obtained free of charge on the SEC's website at under the Company's name. When available, copies of the final prospectus supplement and accompanying base prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained free of charge on the SEC's website at under the Company's name or from J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717, by telephone at (866) 803-9204, or by emailing [email protected] .



This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About the Company

The Company is a pharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing innovative therapies for patients with rare neurological diseases who have unmet medical needs. Driven by novel science, visionary thinking, and a commitment to those who feel overlooked, the Company is nurturing a future full of therapeutic possibilities that may enable patients with rare neurological diseases to truly thrive. Established by Paragon Biosciences, LLC, in 2017 and headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, Pa, we believe that when empathy and innovation meet, a better future can begin; a vision evident in the therapeutic innovations we advance, the culture we cultivate, and the community programs we foster.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of U.S. federal securities laws. Words such as "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "guidance," "could," "may," "should," "would," "believe," "intend," "project," "plan," "predict," "will," "target" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, which are not historical in nature. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the consummation of the offering. Forward-looking statements are subject to certain known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from our historical experience and our current projections or expectations of future results expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. You should keep in mind the risk factors and other cautionary statements in the filings made by the Company with the SEC, which are available to the public. The Company undertakes no obligation to, and does not intend to, update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after this press release. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release.

SOURCE Harmony Biosciences

