Biotechnology Reagents Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends,And Drivers For 2024-2033

Biotechnology Reagents Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Biotechnology ReagentsMarket Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UNITED KINGDOM, October 31, 2024



The biotechnology reagents market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $78.82 billion in 2023 to $86.17 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.3%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to rise in biopharmaceutical development, genomics and proteomics research expansion, drug discovery and development, increasing life sciences research funding, global focus on precision medicine.

The biotechnology reagents market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $124.95 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.7%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to single-cell analysis techniques, expansion of synthetic biology, rising importance of glycomics, expansion of cell culture applications, biobanking and biorepository growth, global response to health crises.

Growth Driver OfThe Biotechnology Reagents Market

The rising demand for polymerase chain reaction (PCR) is expected to propel the growth of the biotechnology reagents market going forward. Polymerase chain reaction (PCR) refers to the molecular technique that is used to amplify smaller segments of DNA into large segments used to diagnose certain infectious diseases and study genetic changes. For polymerase chain reaction (PCR), biotechnology reagents are used to maintain a stable pH during the PCR process to ensure proper DNA synthesis function, which can later be used for various genomic studies and diagnosis purposes.

Who Are TheLeading Competitors In The Biotechnology Reagents Market Share?

Key players in the market include Life Technologies Corporation, Abbott Laboratories, Abcam plc, Agilent Technologies Inc., Beckman Coulter Inc., Becton Dickinson and Company, BioLegend Inc., bioMérieux SA, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Bio-Techne Corporation, Cell Signaling Technology, Danaher Corp., General Electric incorporated, Hoefer Inc., Illumina Inc., Lonza Group Ltd., Merck KGaA Group, Meridian Bioscience Inc., Millipore Corporation, New England Biolabs Inc., Novus Biologicals LLC, PerkinElmer Inc., Promega Corporation, Quality Biological Inc., Roche Holding AG, Siemens Healthineers AG, Sigma-Aldrich Corp., Sysmex Corporation, Takara Bio Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Tosoh Corporation, Water Corporation

What Are TheDominant Trends In Biotechnology Reagents Market Growth?

Major companies are focused on developing innovative products based on new technologies to strengthen their position in the biotechnology reagent market. For instance, in April 2022, CN BIO Innovations, a UK-based company operating in single and multi-organ micro-physiological systems and innovative lab technologies,

How Is TheGlobal Biotechnology ReagentsMarket Segmented?

1) By Type: Life Science Reagents, Analytical Reagents,Other Reagents

2) By Applications: Protein synthesis and purification, Gene expression, DNA and RNA analysis, Drug testing

3) By End-Users: Biotech companies, Research institutes, Pharmaceuticals, Diagnostic centers, Academic Institute, Other End-Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading TheBiotechnology ReagentsMarket

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the report during the forecast period. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Biotechnology Reagents Market Definition

Biotechnology reagents refer to chemical compounds that are used in detecting, measuring, and preparing a product, and others by facilitating chemical. Biotechnology reagents are used in the quantification and detection of desired substances, as the binding of reagents to the substance or other related substances triggers certain reactions.

Biotechnology Reagents Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

.Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global biotechnology reagents market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Biotechnology Reagents Global Market Report 2024by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on biotechnology reagents market size, biotechnology reagents market driversand trends, biotechnology reagents market major playersand biotechnology reagents market growth across geographies. This report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

What Does the Business Research Company Do?

The Business Research Company publishes over 15,000 reports across 27 industries and 60+ geographies. Our research is powered by 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. We provide continuous and custom research services, offering a range of specialized packages tailored to your needs, including Market Entry Research Package, Competitor Tracking Package, Supplier & Distributor Package, and much more.

Our flagship product, the Global Market Model, is a premier market intelligence platform delivering comprehensive and updated forecasts to support informed decision-making.



