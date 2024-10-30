Global Chicken Bucket Market Overview Andstatistics For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The chicken bucket market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $1.94 billion in 2023 to $2.04 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.0%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to fast food industry evolution, consumer preference for convenience, marketing and promotional campaigns, menu diversification, economic factors and affordability.

What Is TheEstimated Market Size Of The Global Chicken Bucket MarketAnd Its Annual Growth Rate?

The chicken bucket market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $2.49 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to health and wellness trends,e-commerce and delivery services,sustainable packaging and practices,cultural fusion and culinary diversity,regulatory changes and nutrition labeling.

Explore Comprehensive Insights IntoThe Global Chicken Bucket Market With A Detailed Sample Report:



Growth Driver of The Chicken Bucket Market

The rising demand for chicken from developing economies is expected to propel the chicken bucket market going forward. The demand for chicken is increasing due to it being a popular meat choice and its benefits of essential nutrients such as protein, niacin, selenium, and phosphorus. Due to its low-calorie content and high protein content, chicken is especially beneficial for weight loss and maintaining lean body mass. Chicken buckets are disposable packaging with various sizes used for serving chicken. This type of packaging is also used for serving takeaway meals.

Explore The Report Store ToMake A Direct Purchase Of The Report:



Which Market Players Are Driving TheChicken Bucket Market Growth?

Key players in the market include Graphic Packaging International LLC, Huhtamäki Oyj, Dart Container Corporation, DJS Printers, Westgate Products Ltd., Anchor Packaging LLC, Pactiv Evergreen Inc., Hos Win Enterprise Co. Ltd., Hyper Pack Private Limited, Thoran Paper Products, Noor Carton & Packaging Industry, Detmold Group, Plus Paper Foodpac Ltd., Yesve Enterprises, Richoos General Trading LLC, Packaging Industries LLC, YoonPak Company, Paper Machinery Corporation, Southern Champion Tray, International Paper, Georgia-Pacific LLC, Novolex Holdings Inc., Berry Global Inc., Sabert Corporation, Genpak LLC, Sonoco Products Company, Reynolds Consumer Products, CKF Inc., Day Young Enterprises Inc., KFC Corporation.

What Are TheKey Trends That Influence Chicken Bucket Market Share Analysis?

Major companies operating in the market are increasing their focus on introducing innovative chicken buckets, such as the Biryani Bucket, to gain a competitive edge in the market. Biryani Bucket is a flavorful and innovative offering from Kentucky Fried Chicken, featuring a delectable blend of aromatic biryani rice and a variety of signature KFC chicken pieces in a convenient and shareable bucket.

How Is TheGlobal Chicken BucketMarket Segmented?

1) By Material: Paper and Paperboard, Plastic

2) By Capacity: Less Than 1.0 kg, 2.0 kg, 3.0 kg, More Than 3.0 kg

3) By End User: Foodservice, Institutional, Household

Geographical Insights: North America Leading TheChicken BucketMarket

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the report during the forecast period. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Chicken Bucket Market Definition

Chicken bucket is a disposable packaging made of durable paper and other materials. Large-size chicken bucket packaging is used for serving more chicken. The paper bucket chicken is also used for serving takeaway meals.

Chicken Bucket Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

.Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global chicken bucket market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Chicken Bucket Global Market Report 2024by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on chicken bucket market size, chicken bucket market driversand trends, chicken bucket market major playersand chicken bucket market growth across geographies. Thisreport helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

