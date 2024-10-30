Blister Packaging Market Growth Analysis With Investment Opportunities For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Blister Packaging Market Segments, Drivers, Restraints, And Trends For 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The blister packaging market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $22.53 billion in 2023 to $24.23 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to rise in pharmaceutical industry, consumer demand for convenience, enhanced product protection, regulatory compliance, tamper resistance features, extended shelf life.

The blister packaging market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $32.01 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to growing aging population, shift toward sustainable packaging, e-commerce expansion, customized packaging solutions, prevention of medication errors, globalization of supply chains

Growth Driver Of The Blister Packaging Market

Increasing disposable income is expected to propel the growth of the blister packaging market going forward. The income available after deducting taxes and social security charges is called disposable income. Higher disposable income can lead to increased consumption and, consequently, greater demand for blister-packaged products.

Key players in the market include Amcor Limited, Bemis Company Inc., Constantia Flexibles GmbH, Display Pack Inc., I Pont De Nemours and Company, Klockner Pentaplast India Pvt. Ltd., Sonoco Products Company, Tekni-Plex Inc., Westrock Company, Honeywell International Inc., Blisterpak Inc., VisiPak Private Limited, Algus Packaging Inc., Powerpak Industries LLC, Clearwater Packaging Inc., Blisters Inc., Pharma Packaging Solutions Ltd., Winpak Ltd., Uflex Ltd., ACG Pharmapack Pvt. Ltd., Renolit SE, Carcano Antonio SpA, Caprihans India Limited, Romaco Ltd., iPharmachine Corp., Ridat Ltd., Jornen Machinery Co. Ltd., Intimac World Ltd., Uhlmann Pac-Systeme GmbH & Co. KG, Visual Packaging Ltd., Alma Limited, Starview Packaging Machinery Inc., Zed Industries Inc., Ecobliss Holding BV, Rohrer Corporation, Prent Corporation, Dordan Manufacturing Company.

Major companies operating in the market are increasing their focus on introducing biomass-derived blister packaging solutions to gain a competitive edge in the market. Biomass-derived blister packaging solutions utilize renewable organic materials to create environmentally friendly and sustainable packaging for various products.

1) By Product Type: Clamshell, Carded

2) By Technology Type: Cold Forming Technology, Thermoforming Technology

3) By Material Type: Plastic, Aluminum, Paper and Paperboard, Other Materials

4) By End-User: Food, Pharmaceuticals, Veterinary and Nutraceuticals, Medical Devices, Electronics and Electricals, Industrial Goods, Other End Users

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the market in 2023. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Blister packaging refers to a plastic sheet heated and molded into the shape of a bubble or pocket, or blister that entirely encloses the product. A traditional blister pack is also known as a face seal blister and has a cardboard back. Blister packaging is used for packaging small products such as toys, electronic goods, batteries, toothbrushes, dental floss, and tablets.

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

.Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

