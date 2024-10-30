FM Receives Omani Counterpart At Airport At Start Of Official Visit To Kuwait

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 30 (KUNA) -- of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya received on Wednesday, at Kuwait International Airport, his Omani counterpart Badr Al-Bouseidi, on the occasion of his official visit to the country. The Omani minister is accompanied by a delegation of officials. (end) nma

