Openssl Forms Business Advisory Committees: Shape The Future - Join Now!

NEWARK, Del., Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The OpenSSL Foundation (primarily focused on non-commercial communities) and the OpenSSL Corporation (primarily focused on commercial communities) are pleased to announce the formation of Business Advisory Committees (BAC), inviting our communities - Distributions, Committers, Small Businesses, Large Businesses, Individuals, and Academics - to actively engage in shaping the future of OpenSSL . These advisory bodies are critical in enhancing our governance structure, ensuring that the decisions reflect the diverse stakeholders involved and that our Mission and Values stay aligned with the community's needs.

On November 4 , OpenSSL officially opens nomination for:



OpenSSL Foundation Business Advisory Committee OpenSSL Corporation Business Advisory Committee

Community members who are actively engaged with

OpenSSL and for whom we have contact information will receive an invitation email to register for participation in the OpenSSL Communities and the right to participate in the Advisory Committee elections.

If you did not receive an invitation and would like to register as a community member, please create your account here or contact us at [email protected] .

Upcoming Timeline



Registration: Open now

Nomination: Opens November 4, 2024 (for four weeks) Voting Period: Opens December 2, 2024 (for two weeks)

Business Advisory Committees: Formation Process



Registration : Companies, groups, projects, or individuals register as community members of their respective communities.

Nomination: Each community nominates individuals to represent them. Self-nominations are welcome, but community-backed nominations are encouraged.

Candidate Vetting: Nominees will provide a brief statement explaining how they plan to represent the community on the BAC, which will be included when they are announced as candidates.

Voting Period: Registered members of each community will vote online.

The voting period will last two weeks. Announcement: Elected representatives will be publicly announced with their profiles and vision statements.

Engagement and Impact

"We are pleased to see the enthusiasm around the BACs, as elected members will have significant influence in shaping OpenSSL's direction," noted Matt Caswell, President of the OpenSSL Foundation. "Each BAC will meet regularly online, with an annual in-person meeting in Europe at the OpenSSL Conference to address important issues and provide crucial updates. For transparency, meeting minutes will be published, and an annual report will capture the committee's activities and recommendations, helping to guide decisions in line with OpenSSL's Mission and Values, which are fundamental to our work, while keeping the communities informed and engaged."

"Being on an OpenSSL BAC offers an opportunity to shape the future of a critical security project that impacts businesses worldwide," said Tim Hudson, President of the OpenSSL Corporation. "Members will have significant influence on key decisions, helping to align actions with both business needs and OpenSSL's Mission and Values, which are central to our work. They also gain valuable visibility and connections within the open-source and security communities. It is a chance to make a meaningful impact."

For more information about the definition of our communities and the function of the Business Advisory Committees refer to the OpenSSL Communities website or contact us at [email protected] .

