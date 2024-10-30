Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Wednesday Until 00:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) 3192230 KUWAIT -- Kuwait's First Deputy Prime Minister, Interior and Defense Fahad Yosuf signs separate deals with the UAE and Britain to beef up the national coastguard's capabilities.

3192228 RIYADH -- Saudi Arabia calls for holding an Arab-Islamic summit on November 11 to discuss the Israeli aggression on Palestine and Lebanon.

3192305 DOHA -- GCC Secretary-General Jasem Al-Budaiwi calls for expanding trade cooperation among the GCC countries.

3192311 BEIRUT -- At least 21 people, including five women, are killed and 11 others in a new airstrikes by the Israeli occupation forces on Baalbek and Beqaa governorates in southern Lebanon.

3192304 MADRID -- The death toll from flash flooding in eastern Spain rose further to 95 as search for scores of missing people continues. (end)

