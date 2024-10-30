Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Wednesday Until 00:00 GMT
Date
10/30/2024 9:08:14 PM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
3192230 KUWAIT -- Kuwait's First Deputy Prime Minister, Interior and Defense Minister sheikh Fahad Yosuf Al-Sabah signs separate deals with the UAE and Britain to beef up the national coastguard's capabilities.
3192228 RIYADH -- Saudi Arabia calls for holding an Arab-Islamic summit on November 11 to discuss the Israeli aggression on Palestine and Lebanon.
3192305 DOHA -- GCC Secretary-General Jasem Al-Budaiwi calls for expanding trade cooperation among the GCC countries.
3192311 BEIRUT -- At least 21 people, including five women, are killed and 11 others injured in a new airstrikes by the Israeli occupation forces on Baalbek and Beqaa governorates in southern Lebanon.
3192304 MADRID -- The death toll from flash flooding in eastern Spain rose further to 95 as search for scores of missing people continues. (end)
gb
MENAFN30102024000071011013ID1108836032
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.