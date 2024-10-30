Kuwait Denounces Human Rights Violations By Israeli Occupation Forces

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK, Oct 31 (KUNA) -- The State of Kuwait strongly condemned the atrocities being committed by the Israeli forces against the Palestinian people and the Lebanese people.

Addressing a UN General Assembly session on Wednesday, Kuwait's Attache Zainab Al-Mansouri said the Israeli occupation forces have systematically pursued the most horrible crimes against our brothers in Palestine since 1967.

"But these crimes escalated in the last year to a level that can be justly called a genocide," she said in a speech on behalf of the Permanent Mission of the State of Kuwait to the United Nations.

The UNGA session was discussing a report by the International Criminal Court on the genocidal acts being committed by the Israeli occupation forces in Gaza Strip.

"The crimes being committed against civilians, including women and children, bear the hallmarks of genocide and crimes against humanity, Mansouri affirmed, citing the ICC report on mass killings, forced eviction of civilians, starvation, deprivation of medical aid, and maltreatment of prisoners.

"The scope of aggression by the Israeli occupation forces expanded to Lebanon as a result of inaction by the international community and lack of accountability," the Kuwaiti diplomat added. (end)

