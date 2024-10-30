Bridge Showcases New Hospitality Lending Solutions At Lodging Conference

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Shivan Perera, Managing Director for Bridge, discusses best practices for new-build hotels from planning to opening at the Lodging in Phoenix, Ariz. on October 9. Photo Credit: Bridge

Shivan Perera speaks on panel discussing new-build hotel best practices

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Shivan Perera, Managing Director for lending platform, Bridge , discussed best practices for how to take a new-build hotel from the planning stages to the grand opening, drawing on his more than 10 years of hospitality financing expertise. He was one of four panelists on the New Construction panel, which took place at the Lodging Conference on October 9.During the panel, Perera and the other panelists spoke to the financing options available for ground up and heavily rehabilitated hotels, noting the benefits and drawbacks of conventional bank financing, SBA 504 loans, and private debt options. He also gave insights into what lenders are looking for in today's economic environment, and what lending terms are negotiable.Perera's panel participation comes off the news of Bridge's new Ground-Up Construction Lending Program, an in-house lending program designed to support construction and rehab projects for franchised hotels, catering to experienced sponsors in primary and secondary markets.About BridgeBridge is a digital platform that connects middle-market borrowers with a diverse network of debt capital providers. Through Bridge, businesses and real estate developers gain access to a transparent, simple, and competitive financing process, while lenders expand their reach to connect with new target market clients. By streamlining access to capital and fostering valuable connections between businesses and lenders, Bridge is dedicated to driving economic growth and supporting business expansion across various sectors. Learn more at bridgemarketplace.

