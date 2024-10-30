Viasat Sets November 6, 2024 For Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results Conference Call And Webcast

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

(NASDAQ: VSAT ), a global leader in satellite communications, today announced it will release its second quarter fiscal year 2025 results on Wednesday, November 6, 2024 after the closes, via a letter to posted to the

Investor Relations

section of its website. The Company will also host a call and webcast on Wednesday, November 6, 2024 at 2:30 p.m. Pacific Time / 5:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

To participate on the live conference call, please dial: (800) 715-9871 in the U.S. or +1 (646) 307-1963 internationally and reference the conference ID

6994184 .

The live webcast will be available on Viasat's

Investor Relations

website and will be archived and available on the site for approximately one month immediately following the conference call.

About Viasat

Viasat is a global communications company that believes everyone and everything in the world can be connected. With offices in 24 countries around the world, our mission shapes how consumers, businesses, governments and militaries around the world communicate and connect. Viasat is developing the ultimate global communications network to power high-quality, reliable, secure, affordable, fast connections to positively impact people's lives anywhere they are-on the ground, in the air or at sea, while building a sustainable future in space. In May 2023, Viasat completed its acquisition of Inmarsat, combining the teams, technologies and resources of the two companies to create a new global communications partner. Learn more at , the Viasat News Room or follow us on Facebook , Instagram , LinkedIn , X or YouTube .



