Viasat Sets November 6, 2024 For Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results Conference Call And Webcast
Date
10/30/2024 7:18:16 PM
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
CARLSBAD, Calif., Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Viasat, Inc.
(NASDAQ: VSAT ), a global leader in satellite communications, today announced it will release its second quarter fiscal year 2025 financial results on Wednesday, November 6, 2024 after the market closes, via a letter to shareholders posted to the
Investor Relations
section of its website. The Company will also host a conference call and webcast on Wednesday, November 6, 2024 at 2:30 p.m. Pacific Time / 5:30 p.m. Eastern Time.
To participate on the live conference call, please dial: (800) 715-9871 in the U.S. or +1 (646) 307-1963 internationally and reference the conference ID
6994184 .
The live webcast will be available on Viasat's
Investor Relations
website and will be archived and available on the site for approximately one month immediately following the conference call.
About Viasat
Viasat is a global communications company that believes everyone and everything in the world can be connected. With offices in 24 countries around the world, our mission shapes how consumers, businesses, governments and militaries around the world communicate and connect. Viasat is developing the ultimate global communications network to power high-quality, reliable, secure, affordable, fast connections to positively impact people's lives anywhere they are-on the ground, in the air or at sea, while building a sustainable future in space. In May 2023, Viasat completed its acquisition of Inmarsat, combining the teams, technologies and resources of the two companies to create a new global communications partner. Learn more at , the Viasat News Room or follow us on Facebook , Instagram , LinkedIn , X or YouTube .
Copyright © 2024 Viasat, Inc. All rights reserved.
Viasat, the
Viasat
logo and the
Viasat
signal are registered trademarks of
Viasat, Inc.
All other product or company names mentioned are used for identification purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective owners.
SOURCE Viasat, Inc.
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE?
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED
MENAFN30102024003732001241ID1108835790
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.