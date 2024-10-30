PREFORMED LINE PRODUCTS ANNOUNCES THIRD QUARTER 2024 FINANCIAL RESULTS

CLEVELAND, Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Preformed Line Products Company (NASDAQ: PLPC ) today reported results for its third quarter of 2024.

Net sales in the third quarter of 2024 were $147.0 million compared to $160.4 million in the third quarter of 2023, an 8% decrease. The decrease in sales is primarily related to a continuation of the slowdown in spending in the communications end market. Foreign currency translation reduced third quarter 2024 by $0.8 million.

30, 2024, was $7.7 million, or $1.54 per diluted share, compared to $15.1 million, or $3.03 per diluted share, for the comparable period in 2023. The third quarter of 2024 net income was impacted by decreased gross profit from lower sales levels, similar to our first half 2024 results, partially offset by lower period expenses from our cost containment initiatives, lower net interest expense and reduced income tax expense. Gross profit as a percentage of net sales was 31.2% for the third quarter of 2024, largely consistent with the second quarter of 2024.

$426.6 million for the first nine months of 2024 compared to $524.1 million for the first nine months of 2023. The year-over-year decline in sales is due primarily to the slowdown in spending and inventory destocking within the communications end market. Currency translation rates reduced net sales by $1.1 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024.

Net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 was $26.6 million, or $5.37 per diluted share, compared to $57.0 million, or $11.39 per diluted share, for the comparable period in 2023. YTD September 30, 2024 net income was impacted by decreased gross profit resulting from the decrease in sales which was partially offset by lower period expenses, lower net interest expense and reduced income tax expense.

Rob Ruhlman, Executive Chairman, said, "The decline in net sales continues, albeit at a slower pace, primarily related to the softness in the communications end market, caused primarily by a reduction in deployment due to higher borrowing costs and continued inventory destocking to re-align customer inventory levels with current manufacturing lead times.

The slower pace of the net sales decline and an increase in order backlog are indicators that we may be nearing the final stages of inventory destocking. Our gross margin percentage has been consistent throughout 2024 aided by our cost reduction activities implemented in 2023.

We remain optimistic about the prospects of the markets that we serve and will continue our investment in new product development, streamlining our manufacturing operations and expanding our customer service portfolio.

These actions, along with our continued strong liquidity, will allow us to take advantage of favorable market conditions when they return.

Our current focus is unchanged:

provide our customers with the high-quality products and timely service they have come to expect from PLP."

