Carbon Neutral Data Center Global Market 2024 To Reach $21.56 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 24.1%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Carbon Neutral Data Center Global Research 2024-2033: Outlook and Overview

Carbon Neutral Data Center Global Market Research 2024-2033: Outlook and Overview

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The carbon neutral data center market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $7.44 billion in 2023 to $9.1 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.4%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to corporate sustainability initiatives, energy-efficient hardware adoption, shift in consumer preferences, government support and incentives.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Carbon Neutral Data Center Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The carbon neutral data center market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $21.56 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24.1%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to advancements in energy storage, market demand for carbon-neutral services, lifecycle assessments and circular economy practices, investment in energy-efficient hardware, government initiatives and incentives.

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global Carbon Neutral Data Center Market With A Detailed Sample Report:



Growth Driver Of The Carbon Neutral Data Center Market

The growing telecom sector is expected to propel the growth of the carbon-neutral data center market going forward. The telecommunications sector refers to the industry that enables communication on a global scale through various means such as the phone, internet, airwaves, or cables. The telecom industry is dependent on data centers for constant storage and processing, which is a primary criterion for providing quality services. Also, the telecom industry is investing in carbon-neutral data centers to reduce carbon emissions and improve sustainability.

Make Your Report Purchase Here And Explore The Whole Industry's Data As Well:



Who Are The Key Players Shaping The Carbon Neutral Data Center Market Trends?

Key players in the market include 3M Company, ABB Ltd., Alibaba Group Holding Limited, Alphabet Inc., Amazon Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Inc., Digital Realty Trust Inc., Eaton Corporation plc, Equinix Inc., Fujitsu Ltd, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, The International Business Machines Corporation, Intel Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Ark Data Centres Limited, Cologix Holdings Inc., CyrusOne Inc., DataBank Holdings Ltd., Digital Fortress Inc., Lunavi Inc., Iron Mountain, NTT Communications Corporation, QTS Realty Trust, ServerFarm, SingleHopLLC, Sungard Availability Services LP, Switch Inc., Telehouse America Inc., Carbon60 Networks Inc.

What Are The Dominant Trends In Carbon Neutral Data Center Market Growth?

Major companies operating in the carbon-neutral data center market are focused on expanding their computing capacities to achieve the goal of making their data center operations net carbon-neutral and gain a competitive edge in the market. Computing capacity expansion refers to the process of increasing the resources available for computing, including storage, processing power, and network capabilities.

How Is The Global Carbon Neutral Data Center Market Segmented?

1) By Data Center Type: Hyperscale Data Centers, Enterprise Data Centers, Colocation Data Centers, Other Data Center Types

2) By Solution: Hardware, Software and Platform, Support Service

3) By Industry: IT and Telecom, Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), Government or Public Sector, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Retail, Other Industries

Geographical Insights: Europe Leading The Carbon Neutral Data Center Market

Europe was the largest region in the market in 2023. The regions covered in the carbon neutral report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Carbon Neutral Data Center Market Definition

A carbon-neutral data center is a data center that meets energy efficiency, emission, water efficiency, and clean energy standards. The carbon-neutral data center is powered by 100% renewable energy and is used to reduce carbon emissions from data centers.

Carbon Neutral Data Center Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

.Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global carbon neutral data center market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Carbon Neutral Data Center Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on carbon neutral data center market size, carbon neutral data center market drivers and trends, carbon neutral data center market major players and carbon neutral data center market growth across geographies. This report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Data Center Infrastructure Management Global Market Report 2024



Data Center Accelerator Global Market Report 2024



Data Center Services Global Market Report 2024



What Does The Business Research Company Do?

The Business Research Company publishes over 15,000 reports across 27 industries and 60+ geographies. Our research is powered by 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. We provide continuous and custom research services, offering a range of specialized packages tailored to your needs, including Market Entry Research Package, Competitor Tracking Package, Supplier & Distributor Package, and much more.

Our flagship product, the Global Market Model, is a premier market intelligence platform delivering comprehensive and updated forecasts to support informed decision-making.



Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 20 7193 0708

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.