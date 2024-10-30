One Killed, One Wounded In Russian Shelling Of Kucherivka In Kharkiv Region
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As a result of the shelling of Kucherivka village in the Kharkiv region by Russian troops, a man was killed and another was injured.
That is according to the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Ukrinform reports.
“Russian occupiers continue to strike at the civilian population of the Kharkiv region. Today, at about 16:00, the invaders fired on the village of Kucherivka in the Kupiansk district. A 42-year-old local resident was killed as a result of the shelling,” the statement reads.
Another man sustained shrapnel wounds and was hospitalized.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, the Russian army shelled Kupiansk with multiple launch rocket systems, injuring two police officers and a civilian woman.
