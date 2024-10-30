Russian Army Attacks Two Districts In Dnipropetrovsk Region Nearly 20 Times Today

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The enemy has attacked the Dnipropetrovsk region about 20 times today.

Serhiy Lysak, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, wrote this on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

“The aggressor attacked the region nearly 20 times during the day. They used artillery and UAVs. They targeted two districts,” he wrote.

Nikopol, the Marhanets, Myrove, Chervonohryhorivka, Pokrovske communities of the Nikopol district came under shelling. Infrastructure, an industrial enterprise, a four-story building, 12 private houses, a car, a tractor, 10 solar panels and several gas pipelines were damaged.

In the Kryvyi Rih district, in the Hrushivka community, two private houses, an outbuilding, a gas pipeline and a power line were damaged by Russian strikes.

Fortunately, no one was injured.

As reported, today a day of mourning was declared in Kryvyi Rih for the victims of the enemy attack.