Format Of Cooperation Between Ukraine, S. Korea To Be Decided This Week President's Spokesperson

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Spokesperson for the President of Ukraine Serhii Nykyforov stated that updates on the development of cooperation between Ukraine and South Korea would be available soon.

Nykyforov shared this information on a television broadcast, as reported by Ukrinform.

"There was a phone conversation between the leaders of the two countries. The Republic of Korea is sending a delegation to Ukraine, and after that, a Ukrainian delegation will to the Republic of Korea. This is to coordinate efforts, consider a joint response, and strengthen Ukraine with expert support... This week, the format of such interaction between the two countries will take shape, and I believe that by the end of this week or the next, there will be news on how this cooperation is progressing," said the President's spokesperson.

of N.in

He emphasized that the global reaction to Russia's engagement of North Korean troops needs to be tougher, as it is currently neither specific nor decisive.

According to Nykyforov, South Korea has shown the most concrete response so far.

As reported by Ukrinform, South Korea's National Intelligence Service earlier stated that the North Korean regime decided to send 12,000 soldiers to support Russia in its war against Ukraine.

Recently, the first North Korean military units, trained at Russian training grounds in the eastern regions, arrived in the Russian-Ukrainian war zone. The presence of North Korean reinforcements was recorded in Kursk region.

In a phone conversation, President Volodymyr Zelensky and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol discussed Russia's use of North Korean troops. The two leaders agreed that Ukraine and South Korea would exchange delegations in the near future to coordinate actions.