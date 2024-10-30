Security Operation Kills 8 Militants, 3 Soldiers In N. Pakistan

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISLAMABAD, Oct 30 (KUNA) -- At least three and eight were killed during a security operation in Pakistan's northern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) province, bordering Afghanistan.

A military officer and two soldiers were martyred during an intelligence-based operation in Bannu district of KPK, Pakistan's Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement on Wednesday.

The security forces carried out the operation in the district's general area of Bakka Khel based on the reported presence, according to the statement.

The effectively engaged the militants at their location, killing eight of them and injuring seven.

However, during intense exchange of fire an officer of Pakistan army, Major Atif Khalil who was leading his troops from front, fought gallantly and embraced martyrdom along with his two men.

A sanitization operation was being carried out to eliminate any other terrorists in the area, said ISPR.

"Security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve," the military concluded.

Earlier last week, at least nine militants, including a high value target, were killed during a security operation in KPK's Bajaur tribal district.

The security operations come at a time when Pakistan has witnessed a rise in terror attacks especially in KPK and Balochistan provinces bordering Afghanistan. (end)

