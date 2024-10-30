Satoshi Nakamoto To Reveal Legal Identity On 31 October 2024

(MENAFN- Pressat) London, United Kingdom / October 30, 2024 / After over a decade of speculation and mystery, the world will finally learn the true identity of Satoshi Nakamoto, the elusive inventor of and the foundational Blockchain technology. On this momentous occasion, Nakamoto will reveal his identity in a live press conference, marking a historic event in the landscape.

Nakamoto, whose whitepaper launched the world's first decentralized cryptocurrency in 2008, has cited growing legal pressures as a driving factor for this decision.“The time has come for me to officially reveal my identity. I am facing significant legal challenges, and I believe the world deserves to know the truth,” Nakamoto stated.

The announcement coincides with the anniversary of Bitcoin's whitepaper release and will provide verifiable proof to confirm Nakamoto's identity once and for all. This unprecedented revelation marks the end of more than 15 years of anonymity and signals a new chapter for Bitcoin and Blockchain technology.

Event Details:

.

Date: 31 October 2024

.

Time: 11:30 AM

.

Venue: The Frontline Club, Norfolk Place, Paddington, London, W2

A live demonstration will be conducted during the press conference, conclusively proving Nakamoto's status as the creator of Bitcoin. This event promises to be the most significant moment in the history of cryptocurrency.

Media Registration: Due to limited availability, media representatives are encouraged to RSVP as soon as possible. Names, organizations, and contact details should be sent to: .... For immediate arrangements to attend, contact Charles for a Press Pass at 0800 999 1 365.

Given the significance of this occasion, prompt action is recommended to reserve a place.

For additional press materials or to request credentials for the press conference, please contact: ....