US Election 2024: 'Living Within Our Means': Elon Musk Unveils Spending Cuts Plan If Trump Is Re-Elected

(MENAFN- Live Mint) In a virtual town hall event on Friday, Elon Musk , the multibillionaire CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, who has declared his support for Donald and the Party, outlined his ambitious plans for slashing spending if Trump is re-elected. Speaking on Musk's own social platform, X, the tech mogul emphasized the necessity of reducing expenditures to secure the country's long-term economic health.

A call for fiscal responsibility

Musk expressed his desire to take on a high-level Cabinet position under a Trump administration, stating he is "praying for a victory" for the former president.

Musk made it clear that the US must“live within our means,” suggesting that drastic budget cuts would be required to avoid economic catastrophe.“We have to reduce spending to live within our means,” Musk asserted.“That necessarily involves some temporary hardship, but it will ensure long-term prosperity.”

He claimed that his fiscal approach would allow him to“balance the budget immediately,” warning that those who benefit from government programs would likely be displeased with his plans.“A lot of people who are taking advantage of government are going to be upset about that,” Musk added.

Tackling Government waste

Musk elaborated on his vision of addressing wasteful government spending.“There is so much government waste that it's kind of like being in a room full of targets; you can't miss - you fire in any direction and you're going to hit a target,” he remarked. He proposed a detailed examination of all government expenditures, insisting on a thorough review“one item at a time, no exceptions, no special cases.”