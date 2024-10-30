Mexico’S GDP Grows 1.0% In Q3, Beating Expectations

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Mexico's surprised analysts with robust growth in the third quarter of 2024. The National Institute of Statistics and Geography (INEGI) reported a 1.0% increase in Gross Domestic Product (GDP).



This figure surpassed expectations, as experts had predicted growth of just over half a point. Strong domestic demand and a resurgent agricultural sector drove this unexpected economic boost.



The Mexican economy gained momentum, expanding at its fastest pace in over a year. Industrial production and services each grew by 0.9%, while agricultural output jumped by an impressive 4.6%.



This growth rate marks the quickest expansion since the second quarter of 2023. Compared to the same period last year, GDP rose by 1.5% between July and September.



The first nine months of 2024 saw a cumulative growth of 1.7%, indicating a slight slowdown from the previous year. The Bank of Mexico has responded to these economic shifts by cutting interest rates.







For the second consecutive month, rates were reduced by a quarter point to 10.5% in September. U.S. inflation and economic activity, along with Mexico's own economic pace, may allow further monetary policy easing.

Economic Outlook for Mexico

Despite this positive news, analysts predict challenges ahead for Latin America's second-largest economy. They foresee a continued slowdown for the third consecutive year in 2025 and potentially beyond.



This forecast suggests a complex economic landscape for Mexico in the coming years. The Mexican government faces the task of sustaining this growth momentum. Balancing domestic policies with global economic pressures will be crucial.



The country's ability to navigate these challenges will shape its economic trajectory in the near future. As Mexico moves forward, the interplay between various economic sectors will be key.



The agricultural rebound and steady industrial growth provide a foundation for cautious optimism. However, maintaining this balance in the face of global uncertainties remains a significant challenge.

