Blackleaf Organic Vodka Welcomes Steelyard Capital's Ben Weinbroer To Newly Formed Advisory Board

Ben Weinbroer, advisory board member

Seasoned Hedge Fund Founder and Spirits Veteran to Bring Strategic Guidance to Blackleaf's Growth Path in the Premium Organic Vodka Market

- Kevin Larkai and Monté Burrow, founders of Blackleaf Organic VodkaATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Blackleaf Organic Vodka , known for its commitment to“laid-back luxury” and premium quality, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Ben Weinbroer, founder of Steelyard Capital, as the first member of its newly established advisory board. With over 20 years in senior executive management roles in the distilled spirits industry, paired with his 15+ years of experience managing risk assets through his hedge fund, Steelyard Capital, Weinbroer's expertise will play a pivotal role in Blackleaf's continued ascent in the competitive spirits landscape.“Kevin and Monté are two of the hardest working people I have been around in my 20+ years in the spirits business, and I couldn't be more proud to be a part of their team at Blackleaf,” said Weinbroer.“While they are clear-eyed regarding the challenges competing with global players in the space, they also recognize the tremendous opportunity and attack it with fervor and prudence. When they shared the concept of 'laid-back luxury' with me, juxtaposed with the gorgeous packaging and brand messaging, it immediately resonated. I knew that with their talent, determination, and work ethic, this brand is destined for success, because winners win. Blackleaf Organic Vodka is only beginning to hit its stride. Get on board or get out of the way.”Weinbroer's extensive background includes senior leadership roles with both multinational, publicly traded spirits manufacturers and PE-backed ventures, making him an invaluable asset to Blackleaf as the brand expands its presence in the premium vodka market. His company, Steelyard Capital, specializes in seed funding, capital raise strategies, and advisory services for CPG and beverage alcohol brands, with a focus on scaling start-up craft brands.Kevin Larkai and Monté Burrow, founders of Blackleaf Organic Vodka, expressed their excitement in partnering with Weinbroer.“Ben's strategic vision and deep understanding of the distilled spirits industry are just what we need as we take Blackleaf to the next level. His belief in our mission and unique brand ethos stood out to us immediately, and his proven ability to nurture and scale brands in this space aligns perfectly with our goals for Blackleaf,” said Larkai and Burrow.“Ben understands our concept of 'laid-back luxury' and sees the same potential we do. We couldn't be more thrilled to welcome him to the team.”With the addition of Weinbroer, Blackleaf Organic Vodka reinforces its commitment to growth and innovation in the craft spirits industry while positioning itself to reach new audiences and gain a larger foothold in the U.S. and international markets.About Blackleaf Organic VodkaBlackleaf Organic Vodka is a premium vodka brand founded by Kevin Larkai and Monté Burrow, embodying a unique blend of elegance and authenticity. Known for its refined“laid-back luxury” ethos, Blackleaf combines high-quality ingredients with stylish presentation and an unwavering commitment to craftsmanship.

