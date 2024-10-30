Acariahealth Shines At The 2024 NASP Annual Meeting: Transforming Specialty Pharmacy
ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AcariaHealth, a leading national specialty pharmacy and a Centene
Corporation company (NYSE: CNC ), secured several recognitions during the 2024 National Association of Specialty Pharmacy (NASP) Annual Meeting held in Nashville, Tennessee, October 6-9.
Leaders from AcariaHealth were highlighted in the NASP 2024 Spotlight Series podcast, offering exclusive insights into what distinguishes us in the specialty pharmacy industry.
"The honors we received at the conference underscore our commitment to advancing specialty pharmacy and transforming the lives of the patients we serve through compassionate care," said Jessica Ciccolella-Kahl, Chief Executive Officer of AcariaHealth. "Our success is driven by the passion and innovation of our team."
Recognitions
At the NASP Awards, AcariaHealth received several honors, including:
John Nguyen : NASP Specialty Pharmacist of the Year Award
Allison Watson : Finalist for the NASP Pharmacist of the Year Award
Veronica Hurtado : Finalist for the NASP Pharmacy Technician of the Year Award
AcariaHealth : Finalist for the NASP Specialty Pharmacy of the Year Award
Learn more about the NASP Awards.
Research Presentations
During the conference, AcariaHealth's Vice President of Service Operations, Will Romero, and Pharmacist in Charge, Allison Watson, PharmD, CSP, presented significant research findings on patient adherence through two AcariaHealth poster abstracts:
Improving Ponatinib Therapy Persistence Through Nurse-Led Specialty Pharmacy Outreach Program
authored by Brittney Lager, PharmD, FMNM, ABAAHP, CSP | Rachel Wiechert, PharmD, BSN, RN, CSP | Roy Youn, PharmD | Robert Allender, MS | Thomas Pouliot
Enhancing Medication Adherence in Oncology by Leveraging Digital Channels for Medication Refills at a Specialty Pharmacy
authored by Brittney Lager, PharmD, FMNM, ABAAHP, CSP | Rachel Wiechert, PharmD, BSN, RN, CSP | Robert Allender, MS | Thomas Pouliot
These presentations highlighted the vital role of personalized support and engagement strategies in improving therapy persistence and adherence rates.
Podcast Feature
Additionally, AcariaHealth was featured in the NASP 2024 Spotlight Series hosted by the Pharmacy Podcast Network. Members of the AcariaHealth leadership team discussed the specialty pharmacy industry, shared insights from recent adherence research, and highlighted free drug programs designed to improve patient access to care. Listen to the podcast episode here.
About AcariaHealth
AcariaHealth is a national specialty pharmacy focused on improving care and outcomes for patients living with complex medical conditions and transforming lives with compassionate care. As a Centene company, AcariaHealth has the unique ability to leverage the comprehensive solutions of the largest Medicaid managed care organization in the country. Visit AcariaHealth
to learn more about how we provide exceptional specialty pharmacy services and superior patient care.
SOURCE AcariaHealth
