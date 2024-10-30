Nayarit Becomes An Official Tourism Destination Of The Los Angeles Lakers

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Visit Nayarit brand will promote tourism to the Nayarit, Mexico region as a destination for fans with today's historic announcement that it has become an Official Tourism Destination of the Los Angeles Lakers.

The fan-centered campaign with Nayarit will create opportunities for Lakers fans to learn about the Nayarit region while supporting Nayarit's growing campaign to promote and tourism to the region to fans of teams in the U.S. sports industry.

"The Los Angeles Lakers are one of the most prestigious brands in sports. By working with the Lakers, we will promote the region of Nayarit as a vacation and travel destination for their fans. We are thrilled with this historic collaboration," said Juan Enrique Suarez del Real Tostado, Minister of Tourism of the State of Nayarit.

The LA market is the number one source of travelers for the state of Nayarit, with 3-4 daily flights into the Bay of Banders Airport.

The relationship offers the region of

Nayarit unparalleled visibility in the Los Angeles area and provides opportunities for engagement with fans both inside and outside of Crypto Arena, where the Lakers play their home NBA games.

As an official tourism destination, Nayarit will enjoy a strong presence the professional baseball league's team's home games, with branded spaces that will be prominently visible within the arena, on-court and on-television broadcasts. Additionally, content will be shared on the Lakers Instagram social media channel.

The sponsorship also includes hospitality, ticketing, regional promotion through co-branding and other fan engagement opportunities. Lakers fans will have the opportunity to connect with the Visit Nayarit tourism brand in unique and memorable ways.

The Mexican state of Nayarit continues to position itself as the Destination of the Major Leagues with today's historic announcement that it will be the first travel destination of the Los Angeles Lakers.

En espanol

Photos



Contact:

Gustavo A Rivas-Solis

***@gmail

Photos:



Press release distributed by PRLog

SOURCE ENroute Communications

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED