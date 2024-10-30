T-Cell Malignancies Clinical Trial Pipeline Insights Featuring 70+ Companies Delveinsight

The T-cell malignancies is driven by the rising incidence of these cancers, advancements in options, and strategic partnerships within the biopharma industry. Increasing regulatory approvals for innovative therapies and a growing focus on are fostering rapid innovation, while geographic markets like North America and Asia-Pacific are experiencing substantial growth. Technological advancements in diagnostics are also enhancing the ability to identify and treat T-cell malignancies effectively, contributing to the overall expansion of the market.



report provides comprehensive global coverage of pipeline T-cell malignancy therapies in various stages of clinical development, major pharmaceutical companies are working to advance the pipeline space and future growth potential of the T-cell malignancies pipeline domain.

Key Takeaways from the T-cell Malignancies Pipeline Report



DelveInsight's T-cell malignancies pipeline report depicts a robust space with 70+ active players working to develop 80+ pipeline therapies for T-cell malignancy treatment.



Key T-cell malignancy companies such as Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Kymera Therapeutics, neoX Biotech, Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine, Soligenix, Equillium, Janssen Biotech, Ono Pharmaceutical, Artiva Biotherapeutics, Dialectic Therapeutics, Nutcracker Therapeutics, Step Pharma, March Biosciences, Astex Pharmaceuticals, Bio-Path Holdings, MorphoSys, PersonGen BioTherapeutics, Xenothera, Sichuan Baili Pharmaceutical/SystImmune,

and others are evaluating new T-cell malignancy drugs to improve the

treatment landscape.

Promising T-cell malignancies pipeline therapies such as Soquelitinib, Golcadomide, KT-333, NXD02, SHR-2554, Hypericin, EQ-101, Daratumumab, ONO-4685, AB-205, DT-2216, NTX-565, Dencatistat, MB 105, ASTX 660, BP1002, CPI 0209, UTAA13γδT, LIS1, GNC-038,

and others are under different phases of T-cell Malignancies clinical trials.

In September 2024, Corvus Pharmaceuticals announced that it had initiated a registrational Phase III clinical trial of soquelitinib for patients with relapsed/refractory peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL).



In August 2024, Corvus Pharmaceuticals announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted Fast Track Designation to soquelitinib for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory peripheral T cell lymphoma (PTCL) after at least two lines of systemic therapy.

In August 2024, Viracta Therapeutics reported positive Phase II NAVAL-1 trial results from Stages 1 and 2 of the relapsed or refractory (R/R) Epstein-Barr virus-positive (EBV+) peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL) cohort.



In August 2024, SELLAS Life Sciences Group

announced that the European Medicines Agency (EMA) had granted Orphan Drug Designation (ODD) for SLS009, a novel, and highly selective CDK9 inhibitor, for the treatment of relapsed/refractory (r/r) peripheral T-cell lymphomas (PTCL).

In June 2024,

Kymera Therapeutics

shared new clinical data from its ongoing KT-333 Phase I trial. KT-333, a first-in-class, potent, highly selective, heterobifunctional small molecule degrader of STAT3, demonstrated antitumor responses in hematological malignancies with high unmet need, including relapsed/refractory classic Hodgkin's lymphoma (cHL), cutaneous T-cell lymphoma (CTCL), and NK-cell lymphoma, at doses that were well-tolerated. The data were presented at the European Hematology Association (EHA) Annual Meeting.

In May 2024, Soligenix

announced that the results of its compatibility study evaluating HyBryte (synthetic hypericin) for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma (CTCL) have been published in the Journal of the European Academy of Dermatology & Venereology (JEADV) Clinical Practice. In November 2023, March Biosciences announced that it had received a notice of award for a major competitive grant from the Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas (CPRIT) to help support continued clinical development of its innovative chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) therapy for the treatment of relapsed and refractory CD5 positive T-cell cancers. The approximately $13.4 million product development award is intended to support March Bio's upcoming Phase II clinical trial of MB-105 for the treatment of relapsed and refractory T-cell lymphomas.

The T-cell malignancies pipeline report provides detailed profiles of pipeline assets, a comparative analysis of clinical and non-clinical stage T-cell malignancy drugs, inactive and dormant assets, a comprehensive assessment of driving and restraining factors, and an assessment of opportunities and risks in the T-cell malignancies clinical trial landscape.



T-cell Malignancies Overview

T-cell malignancies are a diverse group of cancers that originate from T-lymphocytes, which are a type of white blood cell crucial for the immune system. These malignancies can manifest in various forms, including T-cell leukemia, T-cell lymphoma, and peripheral T-cell lymphoma. They often arise from the malignant transformation of mature T-cells or their precursors, leading to uncontrolled proliferation and accumulation of abnormal T-cells in the blood, lymphatic system, or other tissues. Symptoms can vary widely depending on the specific type and stage of the disease, but they often include enlarged lymph nodes, fever, night sweats, and weight loss.

Diagnosis and treatment of T-cell malignancies can be complex due to the heterogeneous nature of these diseases. Advanced diagnostic techniques, such as flow cytometry, immunohistochemistry, and genetic profiling, are crucial for accurate classification and staging. Treatment strategies may include chemotherapy, targeted therapies, immunotherapy, and stem cell transplantation. The prognosis for patients with T-cell malignancies varies based on the specific type, stage of the disease, and response to treatment, making personalized treatment approaches essential for improving outcomes.

