Dr. Jordan Sudberg's offers innovative shock wave therapy to alleviate chronic pain and enhance tissue healing for improved physical performance.

- Dr. Jordan SudbergISLANDIA, NY, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- For with nagging injuries, and for people who have gone through painful bodily trauma, the panacea has been sought to not only assuage their chronic pain but also to restore damaged tissues in their bodies. Dr. Jordan Sudberg is now offering patients the chance to relieve their aches and pains, increase blood flow, and restore connective tissues through his clinic's new stem wave treatment, so their bodies can get another chance at returning to peak body performance."I specialize in sports medicine and pain management, so I see a lot of injuries that cause pain and tenderness in areas like the heel or elbow," said Dr. Jordan Sudberg . "The stem wave treatment has really helped a lot of our patients. You'd be amazed at how much of the body's tissues you can restore just through some of the new technologies we're using for shock wave therapy."Dr. Jordan Sudberg's stem wave treatment at Spine and Sport Rehabilitation is known as a pulsed soundwave regenerative technique; it is a shock wave therapy treatment using non-invasive acoustic sound waves that will stimulate the healing of damaged tissue. When exposed to these shockwaves, the body responds by inducing changes in cell cycles and cell metabolism. Shockwaves make stem cells and tenocytes gather in the treated area of the body and enhance the regeneration ability of the body. Shock wave therapy also activates osteoblasts, which improve the healing and production of bone for total musculoskeletal treatment. It also induces analgesic effects that relieve pain and improve quality of life for the patients.There are numerous studies published in the literature regarding shock wave therapy in the treatment of such pathologies as plantar fasciopathy and lateral epicondylitis. In most of these publications, a large majority of patients who underwent this kind of therapy obtained significant pain relief and measurable pathological condition improvement during treatment. The shock wave therapy has been promoted as an appropriate alternative to surgery, less invasive and equally less costly for the management of musculoskeletal disorders in suitable cases.Shock wave therapy is just one of the many treatments offered in Dr. Jordan Sudberg's clinic , Spine and Sport Rehabilitation Pain Management. Other than shock wave therapy, the clinic is well-informed about other state-of-the-art treatments such as trigger point therapy, physical therapy, facet steroid injections, electromyography (EMG), and nerve conduction velocity (NCV) tests. Dr. Jordan Sudberg and the other doctors at the clinic have been acknowledged with world-class service, voted as the Best Pain Management Physician at Bethpage's Best of Long Island Awards in 2021.The stem wave treatment by Spine and Sport Rehabilitation gives another dimension to reformation for chronic pains and injuries. The non-invasive shock wave treatment epitomizes medical innovation by naturally instigating the healing process of the body, regenerating damaged tissues, and improving musculoskeletal function. For those needing relief from nagging injuries or other musculoskeletal disorders, Spine and Sport Rehabilitation offers a non-surgical approach toward recovery and the management of pain.Harness the healing potential of shock wave therapy by visiting Spine and Sport Rehabilitation Pain Management's state-of-the-art clinic in Islandia, New York today.

