S.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp Fosters Growth And Community Engagement

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- S.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp (SCDC) is poised for the groundbreaking of its flagship property, Tranquil Tavern Villas , a Class-A luxury multifamily development located at Highway 249 and Perry Road in Houston, Texas. This premier project will introduce a gated community featuring a spacious site plan, lush landscaping, and distinctive buildings, complemented by resort-style amenities designed to enhance resident living. Under pre-construction, the anticipation surrounding Tranquil Tavern Villas marks a significant milestone in SCDC's commitment to building both quality housing and meaningful community connections.A cornerstone of SCDC's mission lies in its S.H.A.R.E. initiative-"Supplying Humanity with Achievements, Resources, and Education"-through which the company actively supports Houston-area nonprofits engaged in community services, including homeless outreach, youth development, food insecurity, and disaster response.SCDC has also fostered valuable connections with local chambers of commerce, including the Houston Northwest Chamber of Commerce (HNWC). SCDC's Public Relations Director, Rachel Kay, has represented the organization at HNWC's gatherings, engaging with business leaders, nonprofits, and local politicians. Her efforts have led to notable connections, including Congressional Candidate Maria Dunn and Ms. Ornelas, Deputy District Director for Congressman Wesley Hunt. Congressman Hunt represents Texas' 38th district, where Tranquil Tavern Villas will soon break ground.Both political representatives have expressed interest in attending and inviting additional representatives to the groundbreaking ceremony once details are confirmed. The recent HNWC breakfasts have provided ideal settings for SCDC to strengthen its network and reinforce its mission to empower local communities.About S.H.A.R.E. Community Development CorpS.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp (SCDC) is a problem-solving production company through the vehicle of multifamily real estate. SCDC develops, builds, sells, and manages Class-A luxury multifamily apartment buildings. The company strives to offer unparalleled profit margins for its Investor-Purchasers along with luxury living experiences at affordable moderate-income prices to residents; while contributing to communities via superior-quality housing, improved infrastructure, and higher-paying job opportunities. Through its unique win-win-win-win business model, SCDC will have a transformative impact on lives and foster positive community changes.S.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp is headquartered in Houston. For more information, please visit .All statements made herein are based on projections in our business model and are subject to change based on due diligence. Actual results may vary.

