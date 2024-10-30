Stoneridge Reports Third Quarter 2024 Results

MirrorEye Becomes Standard Equipment on Several European Truck Platforms

MirrorEye OEM Programs to Launch with Daimler Truck North America and a European Brand

Year-to-Date Cash Performance Improved $31.3 million vs. Same Period in 2023

2024 Third Quarter Results



Sales of $213.8 million

Gross of $44.5 million

Adjusted gross profit of $44.6 million (20.9% of sales)

Operating income of $0.3 million

Adjusted operating income of $0.7 million (0.3% of sales)

Adjusted EBITDA of $9.2 million (4.3% of sales)



Adjusted EBITDA was unfavorably impacted by $2.6 million related to operating FX and non-operating expenses vs. prior expectations

Income tax expense of $3.4 million

Adjusted income tax expense of $3.5 million

Loss per share ("EPS") of $(0.26)

Adjusted EPS of $(0.24)

Year-to-date cash performance of $13.3 million improved $31.3 million vs. the same period in 2023 Year-to-date inventory reduction of $11.3 million

2024 Full-Year Guidance Update



Revenue guidance of $895 million - $905 million (midpoint of $900 million)

Reflecting current market conditions resulting in significant production volume reductions across our weighted-average end markets of ~(3.6)% vs. prior guidance

Updating full-year 2024 guidance to reflect reduced revenue expectations







Adjusted Gross Margin ~21.5%



Adjusted Operating Margin ~1.0%



Adjusted EBITDA of $42 million to $44 million

(adjusted EBITDA margin of ~4.7%) Adjusted EPS of $(0.35) - $(0.40) considering a full-year adjusted income tax expense of $4.0 million - $4.5 million

NOVI, Mich., Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Stoneridge, Inc.

(NYSE: SRI ) today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September

30, 2024, with sales of $213.8

million, gross profit of $44.5

million

and adjusted gross profit of $44.6

million (20.9% of sales). Operating income was $0.3

million resulting in adjusted operating income of $0.7

million (0.3% of sales). Income tax expense was $3.4

million resulting in adjusted income tax expense of $3.5

million. Loss per share was $(0.26) and adjusted EPS was $(0.24). Adjusted EBITDA was $9.2

million (4.3% of sales). The exhibits attached hereto provide reconciliation detail on normalizing adjustments of non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release.



Jim Zizelman, president and chief executive officer, commented, "During the third quarter, our focus remained on improving the fundamentals of our business. Our efforts to improve operational efficiency resulted in reduced quality-related costs while reductions to operating expenses helped to offset some of the significant market-related challenges we faced. That said, like many of our peers, third quarter performance was significantly impacted by continued pressure across all of our major end markets resulting in reduced customer production. We will continue to improve fundamental financial performance through operational excellence and a focus on controllable costs."

Zizelman continued, "While we continue to drive operational performance improvement, we remain focused on our key growth initiatives, including new business awards and the flawless execution of the program launches that will drive

growth going-forward. We continue to build momentum with MirrorEye in both our OEM and fleet channels. Earlier this week, we announced MirrorEye will be available on Daimler Truck North America's new fifth generation Freightliner Cascadia truck, which begins series production in mid-2025. We also announced that MirrorEye will be launching with an additional European brand, as part of an extension of a previously launched global OEM MirrorEye program, in the fourth quarter of this year. MirrorEye will be offered as standard equipment on several of this brands' models as well as an option on their other truck models. Similarly, our other European OEM customers, DAF and Volvo, have now made their respective camera monitor systems standard on several key truck platforms. The standardization of MirrorEye with several OEM customers across several key truck platforms shows the strong momentum we are creating for the product. Additionally, we continue to expand our retrofit applications with new partnerships with DB Schenker in North America and VDL Bus and Coach in Europe. Finally, during the quarter, we continued to drive growth opportunities for Control Devices as well, with our first ever award related to our Leak Detection Module technology for an all-new hybrid vehicle with a Chinese OEM customer. This strategic technology is well-positioned for growth amid the global hybrid vehicle expansion and is also applicable to traditional powertrain vehicles to improve the effectiveness of their emissions systems."

Zizelman concluded, "While we expect continued challenges across our end markets for the remainder of the year and into 2025, we continue to focus on the variables that we can control as we respond efficiently and effectively to macroeconomic headwinds that are prevalent across our industry. We remain confident that our efforts to fundamentally improve business performance and our continued focus on key growth initiatives will drive long-term profitable growth for our shareholders."

Third Quarter in Review

Electronics

sales of $135.7

million decreased by 4.7% relative to adjusted sales of the third quarter of 2023.

This was primarily driven by lower customer production volumes in the European and North American commercial vehicle markets and lower sales in the European off-highway end market. This decline was partially mitigated by the ramp-up of recently launched programs, including MirrorEye and the Company's next generation tachograph. Third quarter adjusted operating margin of 2.8% declined by 330 basis points relative to the third quarter of 2023, primarily due to reduced leverage from lower sales as well as higher overhead and D&D costs, partially offset by lower direct material costs.

Control Devices sales of $74.3

million

decreased by 17.5% relative to the third quarter of 2023. This decrease was primarily due to lower customer production volumes in the North American passenger vehicle end market, including reduced demand for electric vehicle programs, and the expected wind-down of end-of-life programs. Higher sales in the China passenger vehicle and North America commercial vehicle end markets were offset by lower sales in the China commercial vehicle end market. Third quarter adjusted operating margin of 3.1% decreased by 320 basis points relative to the third quarter of 2023, primarily due to reduced leverage on lower sales, slightly offset by lower D&D costs.

Stoneridge Brazil sales of $13.6

million

decreased by $0.5

million relative to

the third quarter of 2023. This decrease was primarily due to unfavorable foreign currency translation of $1.7 million as well as lower monitoring service fees, offset by higher OEM and aftermarket product sales. Third quarter operating income of $0.7

million decreased by approximately $0.1

million relative to the third quarter adjusted operating income of 2023,

primarily due to the adverse impact of U.S. dollar denominated material purchases and unfavorable sales mix from lower monitoring service fees offset by lower SG&A spending.

Relative to the second quarter of 2024, Electronics sales decreased by 11.6%. This decrease was driven primarily by continued macroeconomic pressures impacting European and North American commercial vehicle production and reduced sales in the off-highway end market. Third quarter adjusted operating margin decreased by 490 basis points relative to the second quarter of 2024, primarily due to reduced leverage on lower sales, unfavorable sales mix and higher D&D costs due to lower customer reimbursements, partially offset by lower SG&A costs.

Relative to the second quarter of 2024, Control Devices sales decreased by 8.1%. This decrease was primarily driven by continued pressure and reduced demand in the North American passenger vehicle end market. Stronger sales in the China passenger vehicle end market were offset by lower sales in the China commercial vehicle end market versus the second quarter.

Third quarter adjusted operating margin decreased by 150 basis points relative to the second quarter of 2024,

primarily due to reduced leverage on lower sales slightly offset by lower material costs.

Relative to the second quarter of 2024, Stoneridge Brazil sales increased by $1.8

million, or 15.0%.

This was primarily due to higher sales in the OEM end market and higher aftermarket sales, partially offset by the unfavorable foreign currency impact of $0.7 million. Third

quarter operating income improved by $0.8

million

relative to the second quarter of 2024, primarily due to fixed cost leverage on incremental sales partially offset by the unfavorable foreign currency impact of $0.4 million.

. Cash and Debt Balances

As of September

30, 2024, Stoneridge had cash and cash equivalents totaling $54.1 million. During the first nine months of 2024, the Company generated $13.3 million in cash driven by our continued focus on reducing net working capital, including an $11.3 million reduction in inventory balances. This represents an increase of $31.3 million in cash performance over the same period in 2023.



For compliance purposes, adjusted net debt was $158.9 million while adjusted EBITDA for the trailing twelve months was $56.8 million, resulting in an adjusted net debt to trailing twelve-month EBITDA compliance leverage ratio of 2.79x.

The Company continues to focus on both operating performance and working capital improvement to drive cash performance, particularly related to inventory reduction. The Company expects to remain in compliance with all covenant requirements.

2024 Outlook

The Company is updating its previously provided full-year 2024 guidance ranges including sales guidance of $895

million to $905

million, adjusted gross margin guidance of approximately 21.5%, adjusted operating margin guidance of approximately 1.0%, adjusted loss per share guidance of $(0.35) to $(0.40) and adjusted EBITDA guidance of $42

million to $44

million,

or approximately 4.7% of sales.

Matt Horvath, chief financial officer, commented, "We are updating our full-year 2024 revenue guidance to reflect industry-wide macroeconomic headwinds that are resulting in reduced production expectations for the majority of our customers across our end markets. Overall, our weighted average end markets are expected to decline by 3.6% relative to our previously provided guidance. Furthermore, we are expecting

non-OEM and option-based products revenue to be aligned with the low-end of the previously provided range. We expect there could be some continued incremental headwinds in the off-highway end market and lower than expected MirrorEye aftermarket fleet and bus volumes despite the continuing expansion in fleet relationships. Many of these fleets are evaluating the technology prior to availability as a factory installation which we expect will increase the OEM volumes, as we have outlined with several of our OEM customers making the system standard equipment but may impact demand for higher volume retrofit applications."

Horvath continued, "Our updated revenue guidance results in a midpoint of $900

million for the year. Although we continue to expect improvement in operating performance, including improvements in material costs and quality-related costs, as well as continued focus on operating cost control, due primarily to the impact of our reduced revenue expectations, we are updating our full-year adjusted gross margin and adjusted operating margin expectations to approximately 21.5% and 1.0%, respectively. Similarly, we are updating our adjusted EBITDA guidance to $42

million

to $44

million, or approximately 4.7% of sales. Finally, we are updating our full-year adjusted EPS guidance to $(0.35) to $(0.40). Our guidance reflects approximately $4

million to $4.5

million of total adjusted tax expense for the year based on our forecasted geographical mix of earnings."

Horvath, concluded, "By continuing to focus on improving the fundamentals of our business, controlling the variables within our control and responding efficiently and effectively to macroeconomic headwinds, we expect to drive performance improvement throughout the business. Additionally,

we continue to focus on inventory reduction to improve our cash position and reduce our leverage profile.

Stoneridge remains well positioned to outpace our underlying end market growth and drive significant earnings expansion going forward."

About Stoneridge, Inc.

Stoneridge, Inc., headquartered in Novi, Michigan, is a global designer and manufacturer of highly engineered electrical and electronic systems, components and modules for the automotive, commercial, off-highway and agricultural vehicle markets. Additional information about Stoneridge can be found at

.

