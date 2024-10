Oxbridge Re Announces 2024 Third Quarter Results On November 13, 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands, Oct. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ: OXBR ) announced that it plans to hold a call on Wednesday November 13, 2024 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time to discuss results for the third quarter and nine months ending ended September 30, 2024. results will be issued in a press release after the close of the on the same day. Oxbridge Re's management will host the conference call, followed by a question and answer period. Interested parties can listen to the live presentation by dialing the listen-only number below.

Date: November 13, 2024 Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern time Listen-only toll-free number: 877 524-8416 Listen-only international number: +1 412 902-1028

Passcode (required): 13746519

Please call the conference telephone number 10 minutes before the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact InComm Conferencing at 201 493-6280 or 877 804-2066

A replay of the call will be available by telephone after 4:30 p.m. Eastern time on the same day of the call and via the Investor Information section of Oxbridge's website at until November 26, 2024.

Toll-free replay number: 877-660-6853 International replay number: +1 201-612-7415 Replay passcode: 13746519

About Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: OXBR , OXBRW ) (“Oxbridge Re”) is headquartered in the Cayman Islands. The company offers tokenized Real-World Assets (“RWAs”) as tokenized reinsurance securities and reinsurance business solutions to property and casualty insurers, through its wholly owned subsidiaries SurancePlus Inc, Oxbridge Re NS, and Oxbridge Reinsurance Limited.

Insurance businesses in the Gulf Coast region of the United States purchase property and casualty reinsurance through our licensed reinsurers Oxbridge Reinsurance Limited and Oxbridge Re NS.

Our Web3-focused subsidiary, SurancePlus Inc. (“SurancePlus”), has developed the first“on-chain” reinsurance RWA of its kind to be sponsored by a subsidiary of a publicly traded company. By digitizing interests in reinsurance contracts as on-chain RWAs, SurancePlus has democratized the availability of reinsurance as an alternative investment to both U.S. and non-U.S. investors.

Company Contact:

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited

Jay Madhu, CEO

+1 345-749-7570

