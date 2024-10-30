WEST HARBOR ACCELERATES PHASE 2 DEVELOPMENT, ANNOUNCES MORE THAN 125,000 SQUARE FEET OF NEW TENANT LEASES

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

The West Harbor Wheel and West Harbor Park, The King of Padel, San Pedro Fish Market, and New Food Additions Coming to LA's Waterfront Dining and Entertainment Destination



SAN PEDRO, Calif., Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- West Harbor, Southern California's vibrant waterfront destination rising on the LA Waterfront, announces the addition of more than 125,000 SF of new experiential and food tenants, completing the development's lease-up and expedited rollout of Phase 2 plans.



Phase 2 tenants include The West Harbor Wheel & West Harbor Park , The King of Padel , OAKBERRY Açai , a new San Pedro Fish Market location and

al fresco finds Miller Butler pizza and Coffee with Crème and Sugar at the Berth 84 Pop-Up Park . These exciting additions join the previously announced off-leash membership dog park Bark Social , as well as Harbor Breeze Cruises, Wheel Fun Rentals and Catalina Tea Bar, which are currently open along West Harbor's Promenade.

The development's rapid leasing momentum follows the completion of Building A, a major Phase 1 construction milestone. Construction of Building B is well underway and estimated for completion in 2025. West Harbor has unveiled a 360° Panorama Model to showcase the fully built-out project site, including a first look at the latest tenant attractions.



"Leasing interest catapulted once Phase 1 came to life," said Valerie James, Senior Vice President for Jerico Development, which is collaborating with The Ratkovich Company on West Harbor. "The addition of these attractions underscores our dedication to developing a dynamic space that blends recreation, dining, and entertainment along the LA Waterfront. West Harbor is leading the transformation of San Pedro and the Port of Los Angeles into a major visitor-serving destination. Its success highlights the appeal of this unique and eclectic waterfront location."

Phase 2 Highlights:



West Harbor Park and The West Harbor Wheel by SkyView Partners (25,785 SF).

West Harbor Park, a waterfront amusement park, will feature Southern California's largest coastal observation wheel, The West Harbor Wheel ,

which is planned to be from 100 feet and up to 150 feet tall, based on the draft SEIR currently in process with the Port of Los Angeles. Guests riding the wheel will enjoy spectacular panoramic views of the working port, the Battleship USS Iowa, the Vincent Thomas Bridge, the Pacific Ocean and passing cruise ships-all from the comfort of enclosed modern gondolas. The West Harbor Wheel will become the perfect spot to take in all that West Harbor and the Port of Los Angeles have to offer.

The park will also include a beautiful seaside carousel and several exhilarating, fun rides and attractions for families and visitors of all ages.

"The West Harbor Wheel and park will become an iconic feature of the West Harbor project, which aims to enhance the Los Angeles waterfront experience with exceptional shopping, dining, and recreational activities," said Todd Schneider, Managing Partner of SkyView Partners, a St. Louis-based attraction and amusement park operator. "We couldn't be more excited to bring this level of family-fun, grandkids-to-grandparents excitement to San Pedro and the Los Angeles area."



The King of Padel (50,000 SF), a San Diego-based company, will introduce the largest group of outdoor pickleball and padel courts in Los Angeles, the only waterfront racquet sports collection of its kind in Southern California. Six padel courts and 10 pickleball courts will be available for open play and club and league games. The King of Padel will offer tournaments, glow-in-the dark events, social mixers, clinics, and more.



OAKBERRY A çai (860 SF), a purveyor of fresh and healthy açai-centric bowls and smoothies founded in Brazil, will open its first Southern California harbor front location. OAKBERRY Açai will carry the brand's full menu, including signature, made-to-order acai bowls, unlimited toppings, smoothies and more. The company's açaí is sustainably sourced from Brazil's Amazon Rainforest and is all-natural, organic, and rich in antioxidants.



San Pedro Fish Market

(35,000 SF) will move to a larger waterfront-facing site adjacent to Berth 84 Pop-Up Park . In the new location, the famous fish market restaurant and grille will bring back its popular seafood market experience, including live lobster and crab. This latest version of the Fish Market is the last step before it eventually moves to its planned brick-and-mortar location in Building C, the third and final building to be constructed at West Harbor and part of Phase 2.



Berth 84 Pop-Up Park (14,000 SF) will be West Harbor's dynamic new waterfront park dedicated to strategically selected pop-up concepts for eating, drinking, and discovering the unexpected. Located at the foot of downtown San Pedro's Arts District, this innovative setting will be a place for entrepreneurs to experiment and for visitors to enjoy fresh experiences, products and services. New additions Miller Butler and Coffee with Crème and Sugar will join established favorites along West Harbor's Promenade-Harbor Breeze Cruises, Wheel Fun Rentals, and Catalina Tea Bar.





Miller Butler (100 SF) is a popular woodfired pizza company based in San Pedro serving a constantly evolving menu of woodfired pizzas and seasonal specialties. Owned by Chef Jillana Nadine Miller and Ahmad Jamal Butler, a husband-and-wife team, Miller Butler operates as a mobile culinary experience, appearing at markets and events and offering cooking classes and catering. Miller's career includes stints as private chef to stars such as Mary J. Blige and athletes Rajon Rondo and the late Kobe Bryant. Butler is a gifted pizzaiolo and pasta maker who specializes in artisanal dough creations and has 15 years of experience in the hospitality industry.





Coffee with Crème and Sugar (100 SF) is a new Santa Monica-based drinks and sweets concept that will offer coffee to morning visitors at West Harbor, along with a variety of fresh gelato and sorbet popsicles, plus other sweet baked and savory treats.





Catalina Tea Bar (400 SF), the first business to join the Berth 84 Pop-Up Park line-up, is a food and beverage truck serving tea, alcohol-free beverages and a delightful food menu. Nonalcoholic drinks are the bar specialty, including flavored teas such as blueberry and hibiscus sweetened with monk fruit sugar, spiritless margaritas, Fre sparkling brut, and zero-alcohol beers. Chicken wings, tacos and sopes round out the menu. Catalina Tea Bar is currently operating along the West Harbor Promenade and will relocate to Berth 84 for the pop-up park's 2025 opening.





Wheel Fun Rentals (800 SF) offers a range of cycling options for exploring the LA Waterfront and beyond, from classic bicycles to electric bikes with standard or fat tires. Families and friends can enjoy four-wheeled Surrey carriages for group pedaling. More three-wheel and four-wheel recumbent vehicles will be available when Berth 84 Pop-Up Park opens.



Harbor Breeze Cruises

(100 SF) is one of Southern California's top destinations for boat cruises, whale watching, and sportfishing excursions out of the Los Angeles harbor. Harbor Breeze Cruises is open in the downtown harbor and is planning an expanded lineup of waterside excursions and attractions for West Harbor's Phase 1 opening in late 2025.

Bark Social (30,823 SF) will be the company's first-ever West Coast location, scheduled to open in 2025. Indoor/outdoor plans for the premier off-leash membership dog park include a dog-friendly bar, restaurant, event space, a self-serve wash station and an expansive, professionally monitored off-leash beer garden, featuring dog- and eco-friendly turf. Bark Social will offer a wide range of menu items for pups and their two-legged guests, including craft beer, cocktails, wine, coffee, and snacks.

ABOUT WEST HARBOR

West Harbor is destined to become the premier SoCal location for extraordinary waterfront experiences, including world-class entertainment, unique dining, shopping, waterside recreation, and amenities. With its phased opening starting in late 2025, this modern and dynamic district on the LA Waterfront brings to life the collaborative vision of Jerico Development and The Ratkovich Company, two long-standing, family-owned development businesses.



West Harbor will be home to the first-ever satellite location of Hollywood icon Yamashiro, the first West Coast location for Bark Social, an off-leash membership dog park and social club; the first California location for experiential art gallery Hopscotch; new locations for Mike Hess Brewing, Poppy + Rose, King and Queen Cantina, and Mario's Neighborhood Butcher Shop & Delicatessen; local favorites Harbor Breeze Cruises, the Los Angeles Maritime Institute tall ships, and the world-famous San Pedro Fish Market; a proposed 6,200-seat amphitheater in partnership with Nederlander Concerts; and more. Guests can drive, bike, walk and sail to this destination, which features the longest courtesy dock in Southern California and an expansive waterfront promenade.



Working closely with the Port of Los Angeles, West Harbor is the centerpiece of the LA Waterfront in San Pedro, which also includes the Battleship USS Iowa, the Los Angeles Maritime Museum, the World Cruise Center, blue-tech incubator AltaSea, Downtown San Pedro Arts District and the Cabrillo Marine Aquarium. West Harbor is conveniently located within 20 miles of Long Beach Airport and Los Angeles International Airport. More information: WestHarborLA . Follow @westharborla on Instagram and West Harbor on Facebook.

