Vanda Pharmaceuticals To Announce Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results On November 6, 2024
Date
10/30/2024 4:32:21 PM
conference Call and Webcast to Follow
WASHINGTON, Oct. 30, 2024
Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Vanda) (Nasdaq: VNDA ) today announced it will release results for the third quarter 2024 on Wednesday, November 6, 2024, after the market closes.
Vanda will host a conference call at 4:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 6, 2024, during which management will discuss the third quarter 2024 financial results and other corporate activities. To participate in the conference call, please dial 1-800-715-9871 (domestic) or 1-646-307-1963 (international) and use passcode 2555000.
The conference call will be broadcast simultaneously and archived on Vanda's website, . Investors should go to the website at least 15 minutes early to register, download, and install any necessary audio software.
A replay of the call will be available on Wednesday, November 6, 2024, beginning at 8:30 PM ET and will be accessible until Wednesday, November 13, 2024, at 11:59 PM ET. The replay call-in number is 1-800-770-2030
for domestic callers and 1-609-800-9909 for international callers. The passcode number is 2555000.
About Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Vanda is a leading global biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies to address high unmet medical needs and improve the lives of patients. For more on Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc., please visit and follow us on X @vandapharma.
Corporate Contact:
Kevin Moran
Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer
Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.
202-734-3400
[email protected]
Jim Golden / Jack Kelleher / Dan Moore
Collected Strategies
[email protected]
SOURCE Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.
