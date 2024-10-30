عربي


Marathon Petroleum Corp. Increases Quarterly Dividend


10/30/2024 4:32:21 PM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

FINDLAY, Ohio, Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of Marathon petroleum Corp. (NYSE: MPC ) has declared a dividend of $0.91 per share on common stock, an increase of 10% over its previous dividend of $0.825 per share. The dividend is payable Dec. 10, 2024, to shareholders of record as of the close of business Nov. 20, 2024.

About Marathon Petroleum Corporation

MPC is a leading, integrated, downstream energy company headquartered in Findlay, Ohio. The company operates the nation's largest refining system. MPC's marketing system includes branded locations across the United States, including Marathon brand retail outlets. MPC also owns the general partner and majority limited partner interest in MPLX LP, a midstream company that owns and operates gathering, processing, and fractionation assets, as well as crude oil and light product transportation and logistics infrastructure. More information is available at .

