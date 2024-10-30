Employers Holdings, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2024 Results And Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend Of $0.30 Per Share

RENO, Nev., Oct. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Employers Holdings, (the“Company”) (NYSE:EIG), a holding company with subsidiaries that are specialty providers of workers' compensation insurance and services focused on small and mid-sized businesses engaged in low-to-medium hazard industries, today reported results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2024.

Financial Highlights:

(All comparisons vs. the third quarter of 2023).



Net income per diluted share increased by 124%, from $0.54 to $1.21,

Adjusted net income per diluted share increased 19%, from $0.68 to $0.81,

Gross premiums written decreased 8%, from $196.2 million to $181.2 million,

Net premiums earned increased 1%, from $184.6 million to $186.6 million,

Underwriting and general and administrative expense ratio of 23.2%, versus 23.6%,

GAAP combined ratio of 100.4% (101.2% excluding LPT), versus 100.3% (101.3% excluding LPT),

Net investment income increased 3%, from $25.9 million to $26.6 million, and Record number of ending policies in-force of 129,879.

Management Commentary

Chief Executive Officer Katherine Antonello commented:“Higher earned premiums, strong net investment income and continued net investment gains drove year-over-year increases in revenue of 10% and 6% for the third quarter and the first nine months of 2024. We also ended the period with yet another record number of policies in-force, which were up 3% year-over-year.

During the quarter we grew our new and renewal premiums, but reductions in final audit premiums and endorsements more than offset that growth.

Our current accident year loss and LAE ratio was 63.9%, slightly above the loss and LAE ratio we maintained throughout 2023 and consistent with that of 2022. As was the case in the third quarter of 2023, we did not recognize any prior year loss reserve development on our voluntary business because a full actuarial study was not performed. We will evaluate our prior year reserves in more detail at year-end when we routinely perform a full reserve study.

Our commission expense ratio was 14.1%, versus 14.5% a year ago. The reduction in this ratio was largely attributable to a decrease in anticipated 2024 agency incentives, which are specific to individual contracts and vary with agency targets. Our underwriting and general and administrative expense ratio was 23.2%, down from 23.6% a year ago. The reduction in this ratio was primarily the result of the Cerity integration plan we executed in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Our resulting combined ratio excluding LPT was 101.2% for the third quarter, versus 101.3%, a year ago.

Our net investment income was $26.6 million, up 3% from a year ago. When considering the $1.0 million of interest expense we incurred in the third quarter of 2023 through our Federal Home Loan Bank leveraged investment strategy, which we unwound during the fourth quarter of 2023, our net investment income was actually up 7% year-over-year.

Lastly, our strong operating results, coupled with our proactive and opportunistic management of our investment portfolio and our capital position, contributed to year-over year increases of 27% and 24% in our book value per share and book value per share including the deferred gain, respectively. As a result, our balance sheet is strong, our underwriting capital is abundant and our confidence in the Company's future operations remains high.”

Summary of Third Quarter 2024 Results

(All comparisons vs. the third quarter of 2023, unless otherwise noted).

Gross premiums written were $181.2 million, a decrease of 8%. The decrease was due to higher new and renewal business writings being more than offset by lower final audit premiums and endorsements. Net premiums earned were $186.6 million, an increase of 1%.

Losses and loss adjustment expenses were $117.7 million, an increase of 2%. The increase was primarily due to higher earned premiums and a slightly higher current accident year loss and loss adjustment expense estimate. The Company's loss and loss adjustment expense ratio was 63.1% (63.9% excluding LPT), versus 62.2% (63.2% excluding LPT).

Commission expenses were $26.4 million, a decrease of 1%. The Company's commission expense ratio was 14.1%, versus 14.5% a year ago.

Underwriting and general and administrative expenses were $43.2 million, a decrease of 1%. The Company's underwriting and general and administrative expense ratio was 23.2%, versus 23.6% a year ago. The decrease primarily related to lower professional fees and information technology expenses, partially offset by higher bad debt expense.

Net investment income was $26.6 million, an increase of 2.7%. The increase was primarily due to higher yields on our fixed maturity securities.

Net realized and unrealized gains (losses) on investments reflected on the income statement were $10.9 million, versus $(7.1) million.

Interest and financing expenses were less than $0.1 million, versus $1.0 million. The decrease resulted from the unwinding of our former FHLB leveraged investment strategy.

Income tax expense was $6.4 million (17.4% effective rate), versus $3.4 million (19.5% effective rate). The effective rates during each of the periods included income tax benefits and exclusions associated with tax-advantaged investment income, LPT adjustments, deferred gain amortization and related adjustments and tax credits utilized.

The Company's book value per share including the deferred gain of $47.99 increased 24.0% year-over-year and 7.5% during the third quarter of 2024, computed after considering dividends declared. During the third quarter this measure was favorably impacted by $52.2 million of after-tax unrealized gains arising from fixed maturity securities (which are reflected on the balance sheet) and $10.1 million of net after tax unrealized gains arising from equity securities and other investments (which are reflected on the income statement). The Company's adjusted book value per share of $49.83 increased by 11.5% year-over-year and 2.5% during the third quarter of 2024, computed after considering dividends declared. During the third quarter this measure was favorably impacted by the net after tax unrealized gains arising from equity securities and other investments previously described.

Share Repurchases and Fourth Quarter 2024 Dividend Declaration

During the third quarter of 2024, the Company repurchased 163,221 shares of its common stock at an average price of $45.27 per share. During the period from October 1, 2024 through October 29, 2024, the Company repurchased a further 20,602 shares of its common stock at an average price of $47.45 per share. The Company currently has a remaining share repurchase authorization of $38.6 million.

On October 30, 2024, the Company's Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.30. The dividend is payable on November 27, 2024 to stockholders of record as of November 13, 2024.

Earnings Conference Call and Webcast

The Company will host a conference call on Thursday, October 31, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time / 8:00 a.m. Pacific Daylight Time.

To participate in the live conference call, you must first register here . Once registered you will receive dial-in numbers and a unique PIN number.

The webcast will be accessible on the Company's website at through the“Investors” link.

