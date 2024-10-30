Ponce Financial Group, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2024 Results

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ponce Group, Inc., (the“Company”) (NASDAQ: PDLB), the holding company for Ponce (the“Bank”), today announced results for the third quarter of 2024. Third Quarter 2024 Highlights (Compared to Prior Periods):

Net income available to common stockholders was $2.2 million, or $0.10 per diluted share for the three months ended September 30, 2024, as compared to net income available to common stockholders of $3.1 million, or $0.14 per diluted share for the three months ended June 30, 2024 and net income available to common stockholders of $2.6 million, or $0.12 per diluted share for the three months ended September 30, 2023. Total net income for the three months ended September 30, 2024 was $2.4 million. The Company paid dividends of $0.3 million on its preferred stock during the quarter ended September 30, 2024.

Included in the $2.2 million of net income available to common stockholders for the third quarter of 2024 results is $41.3 million in interest and dividend income and $1.2 million in non-interest income, offset by $22.3 million in interest expense, $16.3 million in non-interest expense, $0.8 million in provision for credit losses, $0.6 million in provision for income taxes and $0.3 million in dividends on preferred shares.

Net interest income of $19.0 million for the third quarter of 2024 increased $1.1 million, or 6.25%, from the prior quarter and increased $2.5 million, or 15.00%, from the same quarter last year. Net interest margin was 2.65% for the third quarter of 2024, versus 2.62% for the prior quarter and versus 2.58% for the same quarter last year. Nine Months 2024 Highlights (Compared to 2023):

Net income available to common stockholders was $7.7 million, or $0.34 per diluted share for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, as compared to net income available to common stockholders of $2.8 million, or $0.12 per diluted share for the nine months ended September 30, 2023. Total net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, prior to the payment of $0.4 million in dividends on preferred shares, was $8.0 million.

Net interest income for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 was $55.8 million, an increase of $7.7 million, or 15.98%, compared to $48.1 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023.

Non-interest income for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 was $5.1 million, a decrease of $3.8 million, or 42.76%, from $8.9 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023. The decrease was primarily driven by a $3.7 million in grants that were received in the prior year.

Non-interest expense for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 was $49.4 million, a decrease of $1.4 million, or 2.67%, compared to $50.8 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023.

Cash and equivalents were $155.8 million as of September 30, 2024, an increase of $16.6 million, or 11.94%, from $139.2 million as of December 31, 2023.

Securities totaled $514.7 million as of September 30, 2024, a decrease of $66.9 million, or 11.50%, from $581.7 million as of December 31, 2023 primarily due to regular principal payments, maturity of one available-for-sale security in the amount of $4.0 million and call of one held-to-maturity security in the amount of $25.0 million.

Net loans receivable were $2.18 billion as of September 30, 2024, an increase of $284.4 million, or 15.00%, from $1.90 billion as of December 31, 2023. Deposits were $1.87 billion as of September 30, 2024, an increase of $362.7 million, or 24.06%, from $1.51 billion as of December 31, 2023. President and Chief Executive Officer's Comments Carlos P. Naudon, Ponce Financial Group's President and CEO, stated,“We continue to make progress quarter over quarter both in terms of our economic performance as well as serving our communities. Book value per share continues to grow and is now $11.74 (up $0.75 vs last year) and total equity per common share stands at $21.18. Our levels of liquidity and capital remain strong. Our net interest income grew quarter over quarter, and we're well positioned for a decline in interest rates. We reduced our borrowings during the quarter, paying off the entirety of our Bank Term Funding Program Loan, while lowering the overall cost and extending our maturities. We remain committed to the communities we serve and our status as a Minority Depository Institution (“MDI”)/Community Development Financial Institution ("CDFI"), and we continue to invest in our people and in technology to improve our efficiency.” Executive Chairman's Comment Steven A. Tsavaris, Ponce Financial Group's Executive Chairman added,“During the quarter, the US Treasury Department issued proposed guidelines under which it may sell their ECIP investment back to the issuers or related non-profit affiliates. We believe the adoption of the proposed regulations would be greatly beneficial to Ponce Financial Group, although there can be no assurance that the proposed regulations will be adopted, or that that will be adopted in their current form. Most of our loan growth of $157.6 million this quarter is explained by our desire to ensure qualification under the proposed regulations, if adopted. Deposits also grew significantly during the quarter including $35.0 million from the Banking Development District program of New York.” Selected performance metrics are as follows (refer to“Key Metrics” for additional information):

At or for the Three Months Ended September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, Performance Ratios (Annualized): 2024 2024 2024 2023 2023 Return on average assets (1) 0.33 % 0.45 % 0.33 % 0.08 % 0.39 % Return on average equity (1) 1.93 % 2.59 % 1.97 % 0.42 % 2.11 % Net interest rate spread (1) (2) 1.77 % 1.72 % 1.82 % 1.74 % 1.68 % Net interest margin (1) (3) 2.65 % 2.62 % 2.71 % 2.66 % 2.58 % Non-interest expense to average assets (1) 2.19 % 2.28 % 2.35 % 2.66 % 2.58 % Efficiency ratio (4) 80.87 % 80.09 % 82.56 % 96.83 % 78.11 % Average interest-earning assets to average interest- bearing liabilities 128.35 % 129.73 % 129.69 % 133.50 % 134.49 % Average equity to average assets 16.97 % 17.41 % 17.00 % 18.25 % 18.32 %





At or for the Three Months Ended September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, Capital Ratios (Annualized): 2024 2024 2024 2023 2023 Total capital to risk-weighted assets (Bank only) 21.61 % 22.47 % 22.79 % 23.30 % 25.10 % Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets (Bank only) 20.45 % 21.24 % 21.54 % 22.05 % 23.85 % Common equity Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets (Bank only) 20.45 % 21.24 % 21.54 % 22.05 % 23.85 % Tier 1 capital to average assets (Bank only) 16.19 % 16.70 % 16.26 % 17.49 % 17.51 %





At or for the Three Months Ended September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, Asset Quality Ratios (Annualized): 2024 2024 2024 2023 2023 Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans 1.09 % 1.18 % 1.23 % 1.36 % 1.51 % Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of nonperforming loans 139.52 % 130.28 % 140.90 % 152.99 % 169.49 % Net (charge-offs) recoveries to average outstanding loans (1) (0.17 %) (0.10 %) (0.25 %) (0.24 %) (0.34 %) Non-performing loans as a percentage of total gross loans 0.78 % 0.89 % 0.87 % 0.89 % 0.89 % Non-performing loans as a percentage of total assets 0.57 % 0.65 % 0.62 % 0.62 % 0.62 % Total non-performing assets as a percentage of total assets 0.57 % 0.65 % 0.62 % 0.62 % 0.62 % Total non-performing assets and accruing modifications to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty as a percentage of total assets (5) 0.73 % 0.82 % 0.79 % 0.81 % 0.82 %





(1) Annualized where appropriate. (2) Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the weighted average yield on interest-earning assets and the weighted average cost of interest-bearing liabilities. (3) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets. (4) Efficiency ratio represents noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income. (5) Balances include both modifications to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty, in accordance with ASU 2022-02 adopted on January 1, 2023, and previously existing troubled debt restructurings.

Summary of Results of Operations

Net income for the three months ended September 30, 2024 was $2.4 million compared to net income of $3.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024 and net income of $2.6 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023.

The decrease of net income for the three months ended September 30, 2024 compared to the three months ended June 30, 2024 was attributed mainly to an increase of $1.2 million in provision for credit losses, a decrease of $1.1 million in non-interest income, an increase of $0.2 million in non-interest expense, partially offset by an increase of $1.1 million in net interest income and a decrease of $0.6 million in provision for income taxes .

The decrease of net income for the three months ended September 30, 2024 compared to the three months ended September 30, 2023 was largely due to a decrease of $4.5 million in non-interest income as a result of a $3.7 million grant reported in the third quarter of 2023 and an increase of $0.3 million in provision for credit losses, partially offset by an increase of $2.5 million in net interest income and decreases of $1.1 million in provision for income taxes and $ 1.0 million in non-interest expense.

Net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 was $8.0 million compared to a net income of $2.8 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023. The increase of $5.2 million in net income was attributable to an increase of $7.7 million in net interest income, a decrease of $1.3 million in non-interest expense and a decrease of $1.1 million in provision for credit losses, partially offset by a decrease of $3.8 million in non-interest income and an increase of $1.1 million in provision for income taxes.

Net Interest Income and Net Margin

Net interest income for the three months ended September 30, 2024, increased $1.1 million, or 6.25%, to $19.0 million compared to $17.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024 and increased $2.5 million, or 15.00%, compared to $16.5 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023.

Net interest income for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, increased $7.7 million, or 15.98%, to $55.8 million, compared to $48.1 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023. The increase of $7.7 million of net interest income was attributable to an increase of $28.8 million in total interest and dividend income, offset by an increase of $21.1 million in total interest expense.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2024, provision for credit losses amounted to $0.2 million consisting of a provision for credit losses on loans in the amount of $0.4 million and a benefit for credit losses on held-to-maturity securities in the amount of $0.2 million. The $0.4 million provision for credit losses on loans for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 resulted from a benefit of $2.1 million related to microloans offset by a provision of $2.5 million related to non-microloans.

Net interest margin was 2.65% for the three months ended September 30, 2024 compared to 2.62% for the prior quarter, an increase of 3bps and 2.58% for the same period last year, an increase of 7bps.

Net interest margin was 2.66% for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 compared to 2.65% for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, an increase of 1bp.

Non-interest Income

Non-interest income for the three months ended September 30, 2024, was $1.2 million, a decrease of $1.1 million, or 49.03%, compared to $2.3 million the three months ended June 30, 2024 and a decrease of $4.5 million, or 79.55%, compared to $5.6 million the three months ended September 30, 2023.

The $1.1 million decrease in non-interest income for the three months ended September 30, 2024 compared to the three months ended June 30, 2024 was largely attributable to decreases of $0.7 million in other non-interest income related to the mark to market adjustments on a private equity fund investment and $0.3 million in late and prepayment charges.

The $4.5 million decrease in non-interest income for the three months ended September 30, 2024 compared to the three months ended September 30, 2023 was largely attributable to $3.7 million in grants received in the third quarter of 2023 and a decrease of $0.8 million in late and prepayment charges.

Non-interest income for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, was $5.1 million, a decrease of $3.8 million, or 42.76%, compared to $8.9 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023. The decrease was largely attributable to $3.7 million related to grants received in the third quarter of 2023 and a decrease of $1.1 million in late and prepayment charges, partially, offset by increases of $0.6 million in other non-interest income and $0.4 million in income on sale of mortgage loans.

Non-interest Expense

Non-interest expense for the three months ended September 30, 2024, was $16.3 million, an increase of $0.2 million, or 1.03%, compared to $16.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024 and a decrease of $1.0 million, or 5.79%, compared to $17.3 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023.

The $0.2 million increase from the three months ended September 30, 2024 compared to the three months ended June 30, 2024 was mainly attributable to a decrease of $0.2 million in benefit for contingencies and an increase of $0.2 million in occupancy and equipment, partially offset by a decrease of $0.3 million in other operating expense.

The $1.0 million decrease from the three months ended September 30, 2023 compared to the three months ended September 30, 2023 was mainly attributable to decreases of $0.6 million in provision for contingencies, $0.5 million in data processing expenses and $0.3 million in professional fees, partially offset by increases of $0.2 million in direct loan expenses, $0.2 million in occupancy and equipment and $0.1 million in compensation and benefits.

Non-interest expense for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, was $49.4 million, a decrease of $1.4 million, or 2.67%, compared to $50.8 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023. The $1.4 million decrease from the nine months ended September 30, 2023 was mainly attributable to decreases of $2.5 million in provision for contingencies, $0.7 million in data processing expenses, $0.6 million in professional fees and $0.5 million in office supplies, telephone and postage, partially offset by a decrease of $1.2 million in microloans recoveries and increases of $0.8 million in compensation and benefits and $0.8 million in direct loan expenses.

Balance Sheet Summary

Total assets increased $265.2 million, or 9.64%, to $3.02 billion as of September 30, 2024 from $2.75 billion as of December 31, 2023. The increase in total assets is largely attributable to increases of $284.4 million in net loans receivable, $26.7 million in other assets, $16.6 million in cash and cash equivalents, $9.1 million in Federal Home Loan Bank of New York stock and $0.8 million in net premises and equipment, partially offset by decreases of $58.0 million in held-to-maturity securities, $8.9 million in available-for-sale securities, $2.5 million in deferred tax assets, $1.5 million in right of use assets, $1.1 million in accrued interest receivable and $0.4 million in mortgage loans held for sale.

Total liabilities increased $252.1 million, or 11.16%, to $2.51 billion as of September 30, 2024 from $2.26 billion as of December 31, 2023. The increase in total liabilities was largely attributable to an increase of $362.7 million in deposits, $3.0 million in advance payments by borrowers for taxes and insurance and $0.8 million in other liabilities, partially offset by decreases of $104.0 million in borrowings, $9.0 million in accrued interest payable and $1.4 million in operating lease liabilities.

Total stockholders' equity increased $13.2 million, or 2.69%, to $504.6 million as of September 30, 2024, from $491.4 million as of December 31, 2023. This increase in stockholders' equity was largely attributable to $8.0 million in net income, $3.0 million in other comprehensive income, $1.6 million impact to additional paid in capital as a result of share-based compensation and $1.0 million from release of ESOP shares, offset by $0.4 million in preferred stock dividend for shares issued pursuant to the ECIP.

About Ponce Financial Group, Inc.

Ponce Financial Group, Inc. is the holding company for Ponce Bank. Ponce Bank is a Minority Depository Institution, a Community Development Financial Institution, and a certified Small Business Administration lender. Ponce Bank's business primarily consists of taking deposits from the general public and to a lesser extent alternative funding sources and investing those funds, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in mortgage loans, consisting of 1-4 family residences (investor-owned and owner-occupied), multifamily residences, nonresidential properties, construction and land, and, to a lesser extent, in business and consumer loans. Ponce Bank also invests in securities, which consist of U.S. Government and federal agency securities and securities issued by government-sponsored or government-owned enterprises, as well as, mortgage-backed securities, corporate bonds and obligations, and Federal Home Loan Bank stock.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements herein constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Exchange Act and are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements may be identified by words such as“believes,”“will,”“would,”“expects,”“project,”“may,”“could,”“developments,”“strategic,”“launching,”“opportunities,”“anticipates,”“estimates,”“intends,”“plans,”“targets” and similar expressions. These statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements as a result of numerous factors. Factors that could cause such differences to exist include, but are not limited to, adverse conditions in the capital and debt markets and the impact of such conditions on business activities; changes in interest rates; competitive pressures from other financial institutions; the effects of general economic conditions on a national basis or in the local markets in which Ponce Bank operates, including changes that adversely affect borrowers' ability to service and repay Ponce Bank's loans; changes in the value of securities in the investment portfolio; changes in loan default and charge-off rates; fluctuations in real estate values; the adequacy of loan loss reserves; decreases in deposit levels necessitating increased borrowing to fund loans and investments; operational risks including, but not limited to, cybersecurity, fraud and natural disasters; changes in government regulation; changes in accounting standards and practices; the risk that intangibles recorded in the financial statements will become impaired; demand for loans in Ponce Bank's market area; Ponce Bank's ability to attract and maintain deposits; risks related to the implementation of acquisitions, dispositions, and restructurings; the risk that Ponce Financial Group, Inc. may not be successful in the implementation of its business strategy; changes in assumptions used in making such forward-looking statements and the risk factors described in Ponce Financial Group, Inc.'s Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the“SEC”), which are available at the SEC's website, . Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. Ponce Financial Group, Inc. disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in underlying assumptions or factors, new information, future events or other changes, except as may be required by applicable law or regulation.

Ponce Financial Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition

(Dollars in thousands, except for share data)

As of September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 2024 2024 2024 2023 2023 ASSETS Cash and due from banks: Cash $ 32,061 $ 23,128 $ 29,972 $ 28,930 $ 26,046 Interest-bearing deposits 123,751 80,038 104,752 110,260 90,966 Total cash and cash equivalents 155,812 103,166 134,724 139,190 117,012 Available-for-sale securities, at fair value 111,005 113,125 116,044 119,902 116,753 Held-to-maturity securities, at amortized cost 403,736 442,113 452,955 461,748 471,065 Placement with banks 249 249 249 249 996 Mortgage loans held for sale, at fair value 9,566 37,764 7,860 9,980 14,103 Loans receivable, net 2,180,331 2,022,173 1,981,428 1,895,886 1,787,607 Accrued interest receivable 16,890 17,441 18,063 18,010 16,624 Premises and equipment, net 16,843 16,976 17,396 16,053 16,453 Right of use assets 29,785 30,349 31,021 31,272 32,110 Federal Home Loan Bank of New York stock (FHLBNY), at cost 28,515 23,972 23,892 19,377 18,870 Deferred tax assets 11,845 13,172 13,919 14,332 15,984 Other assets 51,392 21,507 21,151 24,723 16,286 Total assets $ 3,015,969 $ 2,842,007 $ 2,818,702 $ 2,750,722 $ 2,623,863 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Liabilities: Deposits $ 1,870,323 $ 1,606,097 $ 1,585,784 $ 1,507,620 $ 1,401,132 Operating lease liabilities 31,343 31,861 32,486 32,684 33,459 Accrued interest payable 2,918 6,820 4,218 11,965 8,385 Advance payments by borrowers for taxes and insurance 13,733 10,838 13,245 10,778 13,743 Borrowings 580,421 680,421 680,421 684,421 675,100 Other liabilities 12,642 8,313 8,866 11,859 6,986 Total liabilities 2,511,380 2,344,350 2,325,020 2,259,327 2,138,805 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' Equity: Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized 225,000 225,000 225,000 225,000 225,000 Common stock, $0.01 par value; 200,000,000 shares authorized 249 249 249 249 249 Treasury stock, at cost (9,445 ) (9,519 ) (9,702 ) (9,747 ) (10,975 ) Additional paid-in-capital 208,478 207,934 207,584 207,106 207,626 Retained earnings 105,103 102,951 99,834 97,420 96,902 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (12,686 ) (16,557 ) (16,590 ) (15,649 ) (20,468 ) Unearned compensation ─ ESOP (12,110 ) (12,401 ) (12,693 ) (12,984 ) (13,276 ) Total stockholders' equity 504,589 497,657 493,682 491,395 485,058 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 3,015,969 $ 2,842,007 $ 2,818,702 $ 2,750,722 $ 2,623,863

Ponce Financial Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 2024 2024 2024 2023 2023 Interest and dividend income: Interest on loans receivable $ 32,945 $ 31,281 $ 30,664 $ 27,814 $ 25,276 Interest on deposits due from banks 2,430 1,542 2,911 990 1,969 Interest and dividend on securities and FHLBNY stock 5,918 5,969 6,091 6,146 6,261 Total interest and dividend income 41,293 38,792 39,666 34,950 33,506 Interest expense: Interest on certificates of deposit 6,926 6,358 6,380 5,103 4,362 Interest on other deposits 8,519 7,389 6,540 5,706 5,639 Interest on borrowings 6,825 7,141 7,923 6,944 6,963 Total interest expense 22,270 20,888 20,843 17,753 16,964 Net interest income 19,023 17,904 18,823 17,197 16,542 Provision (benefit) for credit losses 789 (374 ) (180 ) (375 ) 535 Net interest income after provision (benefit) for credit losses 18,234 18,278 19,003 17,572 16,007 Non-interest income: Service charges and fees 508 492 473 498 516 Brokerage commissions - 9 8 13 17 Late and prepayment charges 77 426 359 365 899 Income on sale of mortgage loans 218 274 302 244 173 Grant income - - - 438 3,718 Other 348 1,057 565 (273 ) 304 Total non-interest income 1,151 2,258 1,707 1,285 5,627 Non-interest expense: Compensation and benefits 7,674 7,724 7,844 8,262 7,566 Occupancy and equipment 3,786 3,564 3,667 3,686 3,588 Data processing expenses 1,099 1,013 1,127 1,101 1,582 Direct loan expenses 573 633 732 497 369 (Benefit) provision for contingencies (252 ) (493 ) 164 418 391 Insurance and surety bond premiums 292 263 253 250 255 Office supplies, telephone and postage 222 233 249 294 301 Professional fees 1,351 1,369 1,723 2,040 1,693 Microloans recoveries (54 ) (65 ) (53 ) (152 ) (69 ) Marketing and promotional expenses 180 145 100 146 248 Directors fees and regulatory assessment 178 176 179 173 169 Other operating expenses 1,265 1,585 965 1,182 1,223 Total non-interest expense 16,314 16,147 16,950 17,897 17,316 Income before income taxes 3,071 4,389 3,760 960 4,318 Provision for income taxes 638 1,197 1,346 442 1,728 Net income $ 2,433 $ 3,192 $ 2,414 $ 518 $ 2,590 Dividends on preferred shares 281 75 - - - Net income available to common stockholders $ 2,152 $ 3,117 $ 2,414 $ 518 $ 2,590 Earnings per common share: Basic $ 0.10 $ 0.14 $ 0.11 $ 0.02 $ 0.12 Diluted $ 0.10 $ 0.14 $ 0.11 $ 0.02 $ 0.12 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 22,446,009 22,409,803 22,353,492 22,224,945 22,272,076 Diluted 22,612,028 22,419,309 22,366,728 22,406,102 22,349,217

Ponce Financial Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 2023 Variance $ Variance % Interest and dividend income: Interest on loans receivable $ 94,890 $ 67,991 $ 26,899 39.56 % Interest on deposits due from banks 6,883 3,983 2,900 72.81 % Interest and dividend on securities and FHLBNY stock 17,978 18,943 (965 ) (5.09 %) Total interest and dividend income 119,751 90,917 28,834 31.71 % Interest expense: Interest on certificates of deposit 19,664 11,468 8,196 71.47 % Interest on other deposits 22,448 12,864 9,584 74.50 % Interest on borrowings 21,889 18,516 3,373 18.22 % Total interest expense 64,001 42,848 21,153 49.37 % Net interest income 55,750 48,069 7,681 15.98 % Provision for credit losses 235 1,348 (1,113 ) (82.57 %) Net interest income after provision for credit losses 55,515 46,721 8,794 18.82 % Non-interest income: Service charges and fees 1,473 1,488 (15 ) (1.01 %) Brokerage commissions 17 67 (50 ) (74.63 %) Late and prepayment charges 862 2,000 (1,138 ) (56.90 %) Income on sale of mortgage loans 794 354 440 124.29 % Grant income - 3,718 (3,718 ) (100.00 %) Other 1,970 1,311 659 50.27 % Total non-interest income 5,116 8,938 (3,822 ) (42.76 %) Non-interest expense: Compensation and benefits 23,242 22,437 805 3.59 % Occupancy and equipment 11,017 10,882 135 1.24 % Data processing expenses 3,239 3,982 (743 ) (18.66 %) Direct loan expenses 1,938 1,126 812 72.11 % (Benefit) provision for contingencies (581 ) 1,893 (2,474 ) (130.69 %) Insurance and surety bond premiums 808 768 40 5.21 % Office supplies, telephone and postage 704 1,189 (485 ) (40.79 %) Professional fees 4,443 5,052 (609 ) (12.05 %) Microloans recoveries (172 ) (1,329 ) 1,157 (87.06 %) Marketing and promotional expenses 425 679 (254 ) (37.41 %) Directors fees and regulatory assessment 533 484 49 10.12 % Other operating expenses 3,815 3,603 212 5.88 % Total non-interest expense 49,411 50,766 (1,355 ) (2.67 %) Income before income taxes 11,220 4,893 6,327 129.31 % Provision for income taxes 3,181 2,059 1,122 54.49 % Net income $ 8,039 $ 2,834 $ 5,205 183.66 % Dividends on preferred shares 356 - 356 100.00 % Net income available to common stockholders $ 7,683 $ 2,834 $ 4,849 171.10 % Earnings per common share: Basic $ 0.34 $ 0.12 $ 0.22 177.36 % Diluted $ 0.34 $ 0.12 $ 0.22 177.10 % Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 22,403,258 22,920,680 (517,422 ) (2.26 %) Diluted 22,466,178 22,962,956 (496,778 ) (2.16 %)

Ponce Financial Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Key Metrics

At or for the Three Months Ended September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 2024 2024 2024 2023 2023 Performance Ratios: Return on average assets (1) 0.33 % 0.45 % 0.33 % 0.08 % 0.39 % Return on average equity (1) 1.93 % 2.59 % 1.97 % 0.42 % 2.11 % Net interest rate spread (1) (2) 1.77 % 1.72 % 1.82 % 1.74 % 1.68 % Net interest margin (1) (3) 2.65 % 2.62 % 2.71 % 2.66 % 2.58 % Non-interest expense to average assets (1) 2.19 % 2.28 % 2.35 % 2.66 % 2.58 % Efficiency ratio (4) 80.87 % 80.09 % 82.56 % 96.83 % 78.11 % Average interest-earning assets to average interest- bearing liabilities 128.35 % 129.73 % 129.69 % 133.50 % 134.49 % Average equity to average assets 16.97 % 17.41 % 17.00 % 18.25 % 18.32 % Capital Ratios: Total capital to risk-weighted assets (Bank only) 21.61 % 22.47 % 22.79 % 23.30 % 25.10 % Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets (Bank only) 20.45 % 21.24 % 21.54 % 22.05 % 23.85 % Common equity Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets (Bank only) 20.45 % 21.24 % 21.54 % 22.05 % 23.85 % Tier 1 capital to average assets (Bank only) 16.19 % 16.70 % 16.26 % 17.49 % 17.51 % Asset Quality Ratios: Allowance for credit losses on loans as a percentage of total loans 1.09 % 1.18 % 1.23 % 1.36 % 1.51 % Allowance for credit losses on loans as a percentage of nonperforming loans 139.52 % 130.28 % 140.90 % 152.99 % 169.49 % Net (charge-offs) recoveries to average outstanding loans (1) (0.17 %) (0.10 %) (0.25 %) (0.24 %) (0.34 %) Non-performing loans as a percentage of total gross loans 0.78 % 0.89 % 0.87 % 0.89 % 0.89 % Non-performing loans as a percentage of total assets 0.57 % 0.65 % 0.62 % 0.62 % 0.62 % Total non-performing assets as a percentage of total assets 0.57 % 0.65 % 0.62 % 0.62 % 0.62 % Total non-performing assets and accruing modifications to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty as a percentage of total assets (5) 0.73 % 0.82 % 0.79 % 0.81 % 0.82 % Other: Number of offices 19 18 18 18 19 Number of full-time equivalent employees 228 227 233 237 243





(1) Annualized where appropriate. (2) Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the weighted average yield on interest-earning assets and the weighted average rate of interest-bearing liabilities. (3) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets. (4) Efficiency ratio represents noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income. (5) Balances include both modifications to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty, in accordance with ASU 2022-02 adopted on January 1, 2023, and previously existing troubled debt restructurings.

Ponce Financial Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Securities Portfolio

September 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 Gross Gross Gross Gross Amortized Unrealized Unrealized Amortized Unrealized Unrealized Cost Gains Losses Fair Value Cost Gains Losses Fair Value (in thousands) (in thousands) Available-for-Sale Securities: U.S. Government Bonds $ 2,993 $ - $ (124 ) $ 2,869 $ 2,990 $ - $ (206 ) $ 2,784 Corporate Bonds 21,766 - (1,438 ) 20,328 25,790 - (2,122 ) 23,668 Mortgage-Backed Securities: Collateralized Mortgage Obligations (1) 35,620 - (4,976 ) 30,644 39,375 - (6,227 ) 33,148 FHLMC Certificates 9,310 - (1,119 ) 8,191 10,163 - (1,482 ) 8,681 FNMA Certificates 57,345 - (8,463 ) 48,882 61,359 - (9,842 ) 51,517 GNMA Certificates 91 - - 91 104 - - 104 Total available-for-sale securities $ 127,125 $ - $ (16,120 ) $ 111,005 $ 139,781 $ - $ (19,879 ) $ 119,902 Held-to-Maturity Securities: U.S. Agency Bonds $ 25,000 $ - $ (49 ) $ 24,951 $ 25,000 $ - $ (181 ) $ 24,819 Corporate Bonds 57,500 - (618 ) 56,882 82,500 - (2,691 ) 79,809 Mortgage-Backed Securities: Collateralized Mortgage Obligations (1) 193,440 454 (2,946 ) 190,948 212,093 104 (5,170 ) 207,027 FHLMC Certificates 3,441 - (169 ) 3,272 3,897 - (244 ) 3,653 FNMA Certificates 108,577 22 (1,967 ) 106,632 118,944 - (4,088 ) 114,856 SBA Certificates 15,985 153 - 16,138 19,712 166 - 19,878 Allowance for Credit Losses (207 ) - - - (398 ) - - - Total held-to-maturity securities $ 403,736 $ 629 $ (5,749 ) $ 398,823 $ 461,748 $ 270 $ (12,374 ) $ 450,042





(1) Comprised of Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (“FHLMC”), Federal National Mortgage Association (“FNMA”) and Ginnie Mae (“GNMA”) issued securities.

The following table presents the activity in the allowance for credit losses for held-to-maturity securities.

For the Nine For the Months Ended Year Ended September 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 Allowance for credit losses on securities at beginning of the period $ 398 $ - CECL adoption - 662 Benefit for credit losses (191 ) (264 ) Allowance for credit losses on securities at end of the period $ 207 $ 398

Ponce Financial Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Loan Portfolio

As of September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 2024 2024 2024 2023 2023 Amount Percent Amount Percent Amount Percent Amount Percent Amount Percent (Dollars in thousands) Mortgage loans: 1-4 family residential Investor Owned $ 332,380 15.09 % $ 337,292 16.49 % $ 339,331 16.92 % $ 343,689 17.89 % $ 347,082 19.13 % Owner-Occupied 145,065 6.59 % 147,485 7.21 % 150,842 7.52 % 152,311 7.93 % 151,866 8.37 % Multifamily residential 678,029 30.78 % 545,323 26.66 % 545,825 27.22 % 550,559 28.65 % 553,694 30.52 % Nonresidential properties 383,277 17.40 % 337,583 16.51 % 327,350 16.32 % 342,343 17.81 % 321,472 17.71 % Construction and land 631,461 28.67 % 641,879 31.39 % 608,665 30.35 % 503,925 26.22 % 411,383 22.67 % Total mortgage loans 2,170,212 98.53 % 2,009,562 98.26 % 1,972,013 98.33 % 1,892,827 98.50 % 1,785,497 98.40 % Non-mortgage loans: Business loans 28,499 1.29 % 30,222 1.48 % 26,664 1.33 % 19,779 1.03 % 18,416 1.02 % Consumer loans (1) 4,021 0.18 % 5,305 0.26 % 6,741 0.34 % 8,966 0.47 % 10,416 0.58 % Total non-mortgage loans 32,520 1.47 % 35,527 1.74 % 33,405 1.67 % 28,745 1.50 % 28,832 1.60 % Total loans, gross 2,202,732 100.00 % 2,045,089 100.00 % 2,005,418 100.00 % 1,921,572 100.00 % 1,814,329 100.00 % Net deferred loan origination costs 1,565 1,145 674 468 692 Allowance for credit losses on loans (23,966 ) (24,061 ) (24,664 ) (26,154 ) (27,414 ) Loans, net $ 2,180,331 $ 2,022,173 $ 1,981,428 $ 1,895,886 $ 1,787,607





(1) As of September 30, 2024, June 30,2024, March 31, 2024, December 31, 2023, and September 30, 2023, consumer loans include $3.0 million, $4.3 million, $5.7 million, $8.0 million, and $9.3 million, respectively, of microloans originated by the Bank.

Ponce Financial Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Microloans Exposure (previously originated by the Bank under its arrangement with Grain)

Total Microloans Exposure as of September 30, 2024 (in thousands) Microloans Receivable from Grain Microloans originated - put back (inception-to-September 30, 2024) $ 23,932 Write-downs, net of recoveries (inception-to-date as of September 30, 2024) (15,287 ) Cash receipts (inception-to-September 30, 2024) (6,819 ) Grant/reserve (1,826 ) Net receivable as of September 30, 2024 $ - Microloans Receivables from Borrowers Microloans receivable as of September 30, 2024 $ 3,033 Allowance for credit losses on loans as of September 30, 2024 (1) (2,570 ) Microloans, net of allowance for credit losses on loans as of September 30, 2024 $ 463 Investments Investment in Grain $ 1,000 Investment write-off in Q3 2022 (1,000 ) Net investment as of September 30, 2024 - Total exposure related to microloans as of September 30, 2024 (2) $ 463





(1) Excludes $1.5 million of security deposits by microloans originated borrowers reported in deposits in the accompanying Consolidated Statements of Financial Conditions. (2) Total remaining exposure to microloan borrowers. These loans are now serviced by the Bank.

On November 1, 2023, Ponce Financial Group, Inc. and Grain Technologies, Inc. ("Grain") signed a Perpetual Software License Agreement in order for the Bank to assume the servicing of the remaining microloans. In order to facilitate the transfer of the servicing responsibilities to the Bank, Grain granted the Bank a perpetual right and license to use the Grain software, including the source code to service the remaining microloans.

Ponce Financial Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans

For the Three Months Ended September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 2024 2024 2024 2023 2023 (Dollars in thousands) Allowance for credit losses on loans at beginning of the period $ 24,061 $ 24,664 $ 26,154 $ 27,414 $ 28,173 Provision (benefit) for credit losses on loans 801 (120 ) (255 ) (126 ) 750 Charge-offs: Mortgage loans: 1-4 family residences Investor owned - - - - - Owner occupied - - - - - Multifamily residences - - - - - Nonresidential properties (7 ) - - - - Construction and land - - - - - Non-mortgage loans: Business (450 ) - (52 ) (63 ) - Consumer (634 ) (747 ) (1,302 ) (1,135 ) (1,592 ) Total charge-offs (1,091 ) (747 ) (1,354 ) (1,198 ) (1,592 ) Recoveries: Non-mortgage loans: Business 1 7 1 - 3 Consumer 194 257 118 64 80 Total recoveries 195 264 119 64 83 Net (charge-offs) recoveries (896 ) (483 ) (1,235 ) (1,134 ) (1,509 ) Allowance for credit losses on loans at end of the period $ 23,966 $ 24,061 $ 24,664 $ 26,154 $ 27,414

Ponce Financial Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Deposits

As of September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 2024 2024 2024 2023 2023 Amount Percent Amount Percent Amount Percent Amount Percent Amount Percent (Dollars in thousands) Demand (1) $ 182,737 9.78 % $ 178,125 11.09 % $ 191,541 12.07 % $ 185,151 12.28 % $ 214,326 15.30 % Interest-bearing deposits: NOW/IOLA accounts (1) 71,445 3.82 % 81,178 5.05 % 73,202 4.62 % 77,909 5.17 % 74,055 5.29 % Money market accounts 660,168 35.30 % 502,255 31.27 % 482,344 30.42 % 432,735 28.70 % 370,500 26.44 % Reciprocal deposits 94,145 5.03 % 109,945 6.85 % 97,718 6.16 % 96,860 6.42 % 82,670 5.90 % Savings accounts 108,941 5.82 % 109,694 6.83 % 112,713 7.11 % 114,139 7.57 % 117,870 8.41 % Total NOW, money market, reciprocal and savings accounts 934,699 49.97 % 803,072 50.00 % 765,977 48.31 % 721,643 47.86 % 645,095 46.04 % Certificates of deposit of $250K or more 174,053 9.31 % 156,224 9.73 % 146,296 9.23 % 132,153 8.77 % 122,353 8.73 % Brokered certificates of deposit (2) 94,531 5.05 % 94,614 5.89 % 94,689 5.97 % 98,729 6.55 % 98,729 7.05 % Listing service deposits (2) 7,376 0.39 % 9,361 0.58 % 12,688 0.80 % 14,433 0.96 % 15,180 1.08 % All other certificates of deposit less than $250K 476,927 25.50 % 364,701 22.71 % 374,593 23.62 % 355,511 23.58 % 305,449 21.80 % Total certificates of deposit 752,887 40.25 % 624,900 38.91 % 628,266 39.62 % 600,826 39.86 % 541,711 38.66 % Total interest-bearing deposits 1,687,586 90.22 % 1,427,972 88.91 % 1,394,243 87.93 % 1,322,469 87.72 % 1,186,806 84.70 % Total deposits $ 1,870,323 100.00 % $ 1,606,097 100.00 % $ 1,585,784 100.00 % $ 1,507,620 100.00 % $ 1,401,132 100.00 %





(1) As of December 31, 2023 and September 30, 2023 $58.2 million and $51.5 million, respectively, were reclassified from demand to NOW/IOLA accounts. (2) As of December 31, 2023, and September 30, 2023, there were $0.3 million and $0.3 million, respectively, in individual listing service deposits amounting to $250,000 or more. As of September 30, 2024, there were no individual listing service deposits amounting to $250,000 or more. All brokered certificates of deposit individually amounted to less than $250,000.

Ponce Financial Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Borrowings

September 30, December 31, 2024 2023 Scheduled

Maturity Redeemable

at Call Date Weighted

Average

Rate Scheduled

Maturity Redeemable

at Call Date Weighted

Average

Rate (Dollars in thousands) Term advances ending: 2024 $ 59,321 $ 59,321 4.00 % $ 363,321 $ 363,321 4.55 % 2025 50,000 50,000 4.41 50,000 50,000 4.41 2026 200,000 200,000 4.25 - - - 2027 212,000 212,000 3.44 212,000 212,000 3.44 2028 9,100 9,100 3.84 9,100 9,100 3.84 Thereafter 50,000 50,000 3.35 50,000 50,000 3.35 $ 580,421 $ 580,421 3.86 % $ 684,421 $ 684,421 4.10 %

Ponce Financial Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Nonperforming Assets

As of Three Months Ended September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 2024 2024 2024 2023 2023 (Dollars in thousands) Non-accrual loans: Mortgage loans: 1-4 family residential Investor owned $ 436 $ 436 $ 399 $ 793 $ 396 Owner occupied 1,423 1,423 1,426 1,682 1,685 Multifamily residential 4,685 5,754 4,098 2,979 1,444 Nonresidential properties 824 828 441 - - Construction and land 8,907 8,907 10,277 10,759 11,721 Non-mortgage loans: Business 180 396 146 165 209 Consumer - - - - - Total non-accrual loans (not including non-accruing modifications to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty) (1) $ 16,455 $ 17,744 $ 16,787 $ 16,378 $ 15,455 Non-accruing modifications to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty (1) : Mortgage loans: 1-4 family residential Investor owned $ 278 $ 277 $ 270 $ 270 $ 270 Owner occupied 444 448 447 447 449 Multifamily residential - - - - - Nonresidential properties - - - - - Construction and land - - - - - Non-mortgage loans: Business - - - - - Consumer - - - - - Total non-accruing modifications to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty (1) 722 725 717 717 719 Total non-accrual loans (2) $ 17,177 $ 18,469 $ 17,504 $ 17,095 $ 16,174 Accruing modifications to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty (1): Mortgage loans: 1-4 family residential Investor owned $ 1,821 $ 1,830 $ 1,850 $ 2,112 $ 2,131 Owner occupied 2,116 2,171 2,288 2,313 2,335 Multifamily residential - - - - - Nonresidential properties 672 707 748 757 765 Construction and land - - - - - Non-mortgage loans: Business 222 - - - - Consumer - - - - - Total accruing modifications to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty (1) $ 4,831 $ 4,708 $ 4,886 $ 5,182 $ 5,231 Total non-performing assets and accruing modifications to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty (1) $ 22,008 $ 23,177 $ 22,390 $ 22,277 $ 21,405 Total non-performing loans to total gross loans 0.78 % 0.89 % 0.87 % 0.89 % 0.89 % Total non-performing assets to total assets 0.57 % 0.65 % 0.62 % 0.62 % 0.62 % Total non-performing assets and accruing modifications to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty as a percentage of total assets (1) 0.73 % 0.82 % 0.79 % 0.81 % 0.82 %





(1) Balances include both modifications to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty, in accordance with ASU 2022-02 adopted on January 1, 2023, and previously existing troubled debt restructurings. (2) Includes nonperforming mortgage loans held for sale.

Ponce Financial Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Average Balance Sheets

For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2024 2023 Average Average Outstanding Average Outstanding Average Balance Interest Yield/Rate (1) Balance Interest Yield/Rate (1) (Dollars in thousands) Interest-earning assets: Loans (2) $ 2,096,592 $ 32,945 6.25 % $ 1,777,585 $ 25,276 5.64 % Securities (3) 548,708 5,324 3.86 % 599,573 5,821 3.85 % Other (4) 210,057 3,024 5.73 % 169,570 2,409 5.64 % Total interest-earning assets 2,855,357 41,293 5.75 % 2,546,728 33,506 5.22 % Non-interest-earning assets 107,153 111,771 Total assets $ 2,962,510 $ 2,658,499 Interest-bearing liabilities: NOW/IOLA (5) (6) $ 74,690 $ 174 0.93 % $ 69,935 $ 141 0.80 % Money market (6) 711,385 8,318 4.65 % 485,042 5,468 4.47 % Savings 109,571 25 0.09 % 118,095 29 0.10 % Certificates of deposit 655,562 6,926 4.20 % 527,302 4,362 3.28 % Total deposits 1,551,208 15,443 3.96 % 1,200,374 10,000 3.31 % Advance payments by borrowers 13,151 2 0.06 % 14,537 1 0.03 % Borrowings 660,312 6,825 4.11 % 678,676 6,963 4.07 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 2,224,671 22,270 3.98 % 1,893,587 16,964 3.55 % Non-interest-bearing liabilities: Non-interest-bearing demand (5) 185,543 - 231,299 - Other non-interest-bearing liabilities 49,702 - 46,643 - Total non-interest-bearing liabilities 235,245 - 277,942 - Total liabilities 2,459,916 22,270 2,171,529 16,964 Total equity 502,594 486,970 Total liabilities and total equity $ 2,962,510 3.98 % $ 2,658,499 3.55 % Net interest income $ 19,023 $ 16,542 Net interest rate spread (7) 1.77 % 1.67 % Net interest-earning assets (8) $ 630,686 $ 653,141 Net interest margin (9) 2.65 % 2.58 % Average interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities 128.35 % 134.49 %





(1) Annualized where appropriate. (2) Loans include loans and mortgage loans held for sale, at fair value. (3) Securities include available-for-sale securities and held-to-maturity securities. (4) Includes FHLBNY demand account, FHLBNY stock dividends and FRBNY demand deposits. (5) Includes reclassification of $47.1 million average outstanding balances from non-interest bearing demand to NOW/IOLA for the three months ended September 30, 2023. (6) Includes $0.1 million of interest expense reclassified from money market to NOW/IOLA for the three months ended September 30, 2023. (7) Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the weighted average yield on interest-earning assets and the weighted average rate of interest-bearing liabilities. (8) Net interest-earning assets represent total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities. (9) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.

Ponce Financial Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Average Balance Sheets

For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 2023 Average Average Outstanding Average Outstanding Average Balance Interest Yield/Rate (1) Balance Interest Yield/Rate (Dollars in thousands) Interest-earning assets: Loans (2) $ 2,038,879 $ 94,890 6.22 % $ 1,678,369 $ 67,991 5.42 % Securities (3) 562,451 16,429 3.90 % 614,987 17,627 3.83 % Other (4) 196,668 8,432 5.73 % 127,961 5,299 5.54 % Total interest-earning assets 2,797,998 119,751 5.72 % 2,421,317 90,917 5.02 % Non-interest-earning assets 106,500 118,609 Total assets $ 2,904,498 $ 2,539,926 Interest-bearing liabilities: NOW/IOLA (5) (6) $ 76,817 $ 543 0.94 % $ 69,331 $ 1,133 2.18 % Money market (6) 618,725 21,819 4.71 % 403,171 11,637 3.86 % Savings 111,636 80 0.10 % 123,218 88 0.10 % Certificates of deposit 640,369 19,664 4.10 % 522,740 11,468 2.93 % Total deposits 1,447,547 42,106 3.89 % 1,118,460 24,326 2.91 % Advance payments by borrowers 13,660 6 0.06 % 14,814 6 0.05 % Borrowings 703,775 21,889 4.15 % 617,912 18,516 4.01 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 2,164,982 64,001 3.95 % 1,751,186 42,848 3.27 % Non-interest-bearing liabilities: Non-interest-bearing demand (5) 191,087 - 251,645 - Other non-interest-bearing liabilities 51,061 - 43,864 - Total non-interest-bearing liabilities 242,148 - 295,509 - Total liabilities 2,407,130 64,001 2,046,695 42,848 Total equity 497,368 493,231 Total liabilities and total equity $ 2,904,498 3.95 % $ 2,539,926 3.27 % Net interest income $ 55,750 $ 48,069 Net interest rate spread (7) 1.77 % 1.74 % Net interest-earning assets (8) $ 633,016 $ 670,131 Net interest margin (9) 2.66 % 2.65 % Average interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities 129.24 % 138.27 %





(1) Annualized where appropriate. (2) Loans include loans and mortgage loans held for sale, at fair value. (3) Securities include available-for-sale securities and held-to-maturity securities. (4) Includes FHLBNY demand account, FHLBNY stock dividends and FRBNY demand deposits. (5) Includes reclassification of $46.5 million average outstanding balances from non-interest bearing demand to NOW/IOLA for the nine months ended September 30, 2023. (6) Includes $1.1 million of interest expense reclassified from money market to NOW/IOLA for the nine months ended September 30, 2023. (7) Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the weighted average yield on interest-earning assets and the weighted average rate of interest-bearing liabilities. (8) Net interest-earning assets represent total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities. (9) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.

Ponce Financial Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Other Data

As of September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 2024 2024 2024 2023 2023 Other Data Common shares issued 24,886,711 24,886,711 24,886,711 24,886,711 24,886,711 Less treasury shares 1,067,248 1,074,979 1,096,214 1,101,191 1,233,111 Common shares outstanding at end of period 23,819,463 23,811,732 23,790,497 23,785,520 23,653,600 Book value per common share $ 11.74 $ 11.45 $ 11.29 $ 11.20 $ 10.99 Tangible book value per common share $ 11.74 $ 11.45 $ 11.29 $ 11.20 $ 10.99

