Coherus To Report Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results On November 6, 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Oct. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coherus BioSciences, (“Coherus,” NASDAQ: CHRS) today announced that its third quarter 2024 results will be released after close on Wednesday, November 6, 2024. Starting at 5:00 p.m. ET on November 6, 2024, Coherus' management team will host a call and webcast to discuss financial results and provide a general business update.

A webcast replay will be available on following the conclusion of the live conference call.

Conference Call Information

When: Wednesday, November 6, 2024, starting at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time

To access the conference call, please pre-register through the following link to receive dial-in information and a personal PIN to access the live call:

Webcast:

The press release with the third quarter 2024 financial results and related materials will be available at before the start of the conference call.

A live and archived webcast will be available on the“Investors” section of the Coherus website at /events-presentations.

Please dial in 15 minutes early to ensure a timely connection to the call.

Disclosure Information

Coherus uses the website to disclose material non-public information and comply with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

Coherus Contact Information

Investors:

Jodi Sievers, Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

...