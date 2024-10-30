For the first nine months of 2024, diluted earnings per share totaled $1.77 compared to $1.75 during the same period in 2023. Net earnings for the first nine months of 2024 totaled $9.7 million, compared to $9.6 million in the first nine months of 2023. For the nine months ended September 30, 2024, the return on average assets was 0.84%, the return on average equity was 10.18%, and the efficiency ratio was 68.8%.

In making this announcement, Abby Wendel, President and Chief Executive Officer of Landmark, said,“The Company delivered strong results in the third quarter 2024. Net earnings grew 30.5 percent over the prior quarter and 36.6 percent over the same period last year. Earnings per share also increased 36.5 percent over the third quarter last year. Growth in loans, margin expansion, and higher non-interest income all contributed to strong revenue growth. This quarter total loans grew $21.3 million, or 8.6 percent annualized, driven mainly by strong growth in residential mortgage, agriculture and commercial real estate loans. Additionally, net interest income grew 5.7 percent, to $11.6 million, as higher interest on loans exceeded interest costs on deposits and our net interest margin expanded by nine basis points and was 3.30 percent for the quarter. Non-interest income also increased $533,000 over the prior quarter mainly due to increases in fees and service charges earned along with a gain on the sale of a former branch. During the third quarter 2024, non-interest expense declined by $536,000, as the prior quarter included a $979,000 valuation adjustment on a former branch facility. Deposit balances increased 8.0 percent annualized during the third quarter mainly due to growth in money market, checking, and certificate of deposit accounts. Stockholders' equity also increased by $11.4 million as lower rates this quarter reduced our net unrealized securities losses and increased our book value per share.”

Landmark's Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.21 per share, to be paid November 27, 2024, to common stockholders of record as of the close of business on November 13, 2024. The Board of Directors also declared a 5% stock dividend payable on December 16, 2024, to common stockholders of record on December 2, 2024. This is the 24th consecutive year that the Board has declared a 5% stock dividend.

Management will host a conference call to discuss the Company's financial results at 10:00 a.m. (Central time) on Thursday, October 31, 2024. Investors may participate via telephone by dialing (833) 470-1428 and using access code 242414. A replay of the call will be available through November 30, 2024, by dialing (866) 813-9403 and using access code 908094.

SUMMARY OF THIRD QUARTER RESULTS

Net earnings in the third quarter of 2024 increased $919,000, to $3.9 million mainly due to growth in net interest income coupled with higher non-interest income and lower non-interest expense. The current quarter included a gain of $273,000 on the sale of a former branch and we also recorded a provision for credit losses of $500,000.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income in the third quarter of 2024 amounted to $11.6 million representing an increase of $630,000, or 5.7%, compared to the previous quarter. The increase in net interest income was due mainly to growth in interest income on loans, but partially offset by higher interest expense on deposits. The net interest margin increased to 3.30% during the third quarter from 3.21% during the prior quarter. Compared to the previous quarter, interest income on loans increased $911,000, or 6.1%, to $15.9 million due to both higher average balances and rates. The average tax-equivalent yield on the loan portfolio increased 10 basis points to 6.43%. Interest expense on deposits increased $157,000, or 2.8%, in the third quarter 2024, compared to the prior quarter, mainly due to higher rates on interest-bearing deposits. The average rate on interest-bearing deposits increased in the third quarter to 2.48% compared to 2.44% in the prior quarter. Interest on borrowed funds increased $55,000 due to slightly higher average balances in the current quarter.

Non-Interest Income

Non-interest income totaled $4.3 million for the third quarter of 2024, an increase of $533,000, or 14.3%, from the previous quarter. The increase in non-interest income compared to the second quarter of 2024 was primarily the result of increases of $282,000 in other non-interest income and $189,000 in fees and service charges. Gain on sales of residential mortgage loans also increased 8.6% compared to the prior quarter. The increase in other non-interest income was primarily due to a $273,000 gain on the sale of a former branch.

Non-Interest Expense

During the third quarter of 2024, non-interest expense totaled $10.6 million, a decrease of $536,000, or 4.8%, compared to the prior quarter. As mentioned above, non-interest expense in the prior quarter included a valuation allowance of $979,000 recorded on a former branch facility that was ultimately sold in the third quarter of 2024. Partially offsetting that decline were increases of $299,000 in compensation and benefits and $135,000 in occupancy and equipment.

Income Tax Expense

Landmark recorded income tax expense of $867,000 in the third quarter of 2024 compared to $587,000 in the prior quarter. The effective tax rate was 18.1% in the third quarter of 2024 compared to 16.3% in the second quarter of 2024. The increase in the effective tax rate was primarily due to higher earnings before taxes as tax-exempt income was consistent between the periods.

Balance Sheet Highlights

As of September 30, 2024, gross loans totaled $1.0 billion, an increase of $21.3 million, or 8.6% annualized since June 30, 2024. During the quarter, loan growth was primarily comprised of one-to-four family residential real estate (growth of $12.3 million), agriculture (growth of $7.5 million) and commercial real estate (growth of $5.2 million) loans. The increase in one-to-four family residential real estate loans reflects continued demand for adjustable-rate mortgage loans which are retained in our portfolio. Investment securities decreased $9.4 million during the third quarter of 2024, while pre-tax unrealized net losses on these investment securities decreased from $24.8 million at June 30, 2024 to $13.3 million at September 30, 2024.

Period end deposit balances increased $25.0 million to $1.3 billion at September 30, 2024. The increase in deposits was mainly driven by increases in money market and checking (increase of $19.2 million) and certificates of deposit (increase of $11.4 million). Average interest-bearing deposits however were down slightly this quarter compared to the second quarter. Total borrowings decreased $38.5 million during the third quarter 2024. Average borrowings, including FHLB advances and repurchase agreements increased $4.3 million this quarter compared to the second quarter. At September 30, 2024, the loan to deposits ratio was 77.6% compared to 77.5% in the prior quarter.

Stockholders' equity increased to $139.7 million (book value of $25.39 per share) as of September 30, 2024, from $128.3 million (book value of $23.45 per share) as of June 30, 2024. The increase in stockholders' equity was primarily due to a decline in accumulated other comprehensive losses as the unrealized net losses on investments securities declined during the third quarter. The ratio of equity to total assets increased to 8.93% on September 30, 2024, from 8.22% on June 30, 2024.

The allowance for credit losses totaled $11.5 million, or 1.15% of total gross loans on September 30, 2024, compared to $10.9 million, or 1.11% of total gross loans on June 30, 2024. Net loan charge-offs totaled $9,000 in the third quarter of 2024, compared to net loan recoveries of $52,000 during the second quarter of 2024. A provision for credit losses of $500,000 was recorded in the third quarter of 2024 compared to a no provision for credit losses in the second quarter of 2024.

Non-performing loans totaled $13.4 million, or 1.34% of gross loans at September 30, 2024 compared to $5.0 million, or 0.51% of gross loans at June 30, 2024. The increase in non-accrual loans was primarily related to one commercial loan which was put on non-accrual status this quarter. Loans 30-89 days delinquent totaled $7.3 million, or 0.73% of gross loans, as of September 30, 2024, compared to $1.9 million, or 0.19% of gross loans, as of June 30, 2024. The increase in delinquent loans was primarily related to two commercial-related loans. Foreclosed real estate owned totaled $428,000 at September 30, 2024.

About Landmark

Landmark Bancorp, Inc., the holding company for Landmark National Bank, is listed on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol“LARK.” Headquartered in Manhattan, Kansas, Landmark National Bank is a community banking organization dedicated to providing quality financial and banking services. Landmark National Bank has 30 locations in 24 communities across Kansas: Manhattan (2), Auburn, Dodge City (2), Fort Scott (2), Garden City, Great Bend (2), Hoisington, Iola, Junction City, Kincaid, La Crosse, Lawrence (2), Lenexa, Louisburg, Mound City, Osage City, Osawatomie, Overland Park, Paola, Pittsburg, Prairie Village, Topeka (2), Wamego and Wellsville, Kansas. Visit for more information.

Contact:

Mark A. Herpich

Chief Financial Officer

(785) 565-2000

Special Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 with respect to the financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance and business of Landmark. Forward-looking statements, which may be based upon beliefs, expectations and assumptions of our management and on information currently available to management, are generally identifiable by the use of words such as“believe,”“expect,”“anticipate,”“plan,”“intend,”“estimate,”“may,”“will,”“would,”“could,”“should” or other similar expressions. Additionally, all statements in this press release, including forward-looking statements, speak only as of the date they are made, and Landmark undertakes no obligation to update any statement in light of new information or future events. A number of factors, many of which are beyond our ability to control or predict, could cause actual results to differ materially from those in our forward-looking statements. These factors include, among others, the following: (i) the strength of the local, national and international economies, including the effects of inflationary pressures and supply chain constraints on such economies; (ii) changes in state and federal laws, regulations and governmental policies concerning banking, securities, consumer protection, insurance, monetary, trade and tax matters, including any changes in response to the recent failures of other banks; (iii) changes in interest rates and prepayment rates of our assets; (iv) increased competition in the financial services sector and the inability to attract new customers, including from non-bank competitors such as credit unions and“fintech” companies; (v) timely development and acceptance of new products and services; (vi) changes in technology and the ability to develop and maintain secure and reliable electronic systems; (vii) our risk management framework; (viii) interruptions in information technology and telecommunications systems and third-party services; (ix) changes and uncertainty in benchmark interest rates, including the timing of rate changes, if any, by the Federal Reserve; (x) the effects of severe weather, natural disasters, widespread disease or pandemics, or other external events; (xi) the loss of key executives or employees; (xii) changes in consumer spending; (xiii) integration of acquired businesses; (xiv) unexpected outcomes of existing or new litigation; (xv) changes in accounting policies and practices, such as the implementation of the current expected credit losses accounting standard; (xvi) the economic impact of past and any future terrorist attacks, acts of war, including the current Israeli-Palestinian conflict and the conflict in Ukraine, or threats thereof, and the response of the United States to any such threats and attacks; (xvii) the ability to manage credit risk, forecast loan losses and maintain an adequate allowance for loan losses; (xviii) fluctuations in the value of securities held in our securities portfolio; (xix) concentrations within our loan portfolio, large loans to certain borrowers, and large deposits from certain clients; (xx) the concentration of large deposits from certain clients who have balances above current FDIC insurance limits and may withdraw deposits to diversify their exposure; (xxi) the level of non-performing assets on our balance sheets; (xxii) the ability to raise additional capital; (xxiii) cyber-attacks; (xxiv) declines in real estate values; (xxv) the effects of fraud on the part of our employees, customers, vendors or counterparties; and (xxvi) any other risks described in the“Risk Factors” sections of reports filed by Landmark with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These risks and uncertainties should be considered in evaluating forward-looking statements, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. Additional information concerning Landmark and its business, including additional risk factors that could materially affect Landmark's financial results, is included in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

LANDMARK BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)