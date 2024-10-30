Unitil Declares Common Stock Dividend
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HAMPTON, N.H., Oct. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unitil Corporation (NYSE:UTL) (unitil.com ) today announced that its Board of Directors declared the regular quarterly dividend on the Company's common stock of $0.425 per share, payable November 29, 2024, to shareholders of record on November 14, 2024. This quarterly dividend results in a current effective annualized dividend rate of $1.70 per share.
About Unitil Corporation
Unitil Corporation provides energy for life by safely and reliably delivering electricity and natural gas in New England. We are committed to the communities we serve and to developing people, business practices, and technologies that lead to the delivery of dependable, more efficient energy. Unitil Corporation is a public utility holding company with operations in Maine, New Hampshire and Massachusetts. Together, Unitil's operating utilities serve approximately 108,500 electric customers and 88,400 natural gas customers. For more information about our people, technologies, and community involvement please visit .
