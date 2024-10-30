Universal Technical Institute, Inc. To Hold Fiscal Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2024 Conference Call On Wednesday, November 20, 2024, At 4:30 P.M. ET

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
PHOENIX, Oct. 30, 2024
Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE: UTI ) (the "Company"), a leading workforce solutions provider,
will hold a conference call on Wednesday, November 20, 2024, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its financial and operational results for the fiscal fourth quarter and full year ended September 30, 2024.
The Company's CEO, Jerome Grant, and Interim CFO, Christine Kline, will host the conference call, followed by a question-and-answer session.
Conference Call Date: Wednesday, November 20, 2024
Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern time
Toll-free dial-in number: 1-844-881-0138
International dial-in number: 1-412-317-6790
Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization.
The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay here .
A telephonic replay of the conference call will also be available after 8:00 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through December 4, 2024.
Toll-free replay number: 1-877-344-7529
International replay number: 1-412-317-0088
Replay ID: 8876412
About
Universal Technical Institute , Inc.
Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:
UTI ) provides students with the practical skills and knowledge required by employers. Founded in 1965, the company has grown into a national network of campuses offering programs through its two divisions of UTI and Concorde Career Colleges. The
UTI division focuses on transportation, skilled trades and energy education programs. The Concorde division specializes in nursing, dental and allied health professions. Under the leadership of CEO
Jerome Grant,
UTI is recognized for its excellence in career education and its impact on workforce development. For more information, visit
or
, visit us on LinkedIn at @UniversalTechnicalInstitute and @Concorde Career Colleges, or on X (formerly Twitter) @news_UTI or @ConcordeCareer.
Investor Relations Contact:
Matt Glover
or
Cody Cree
Gateway Group, Inc.
(949) 574-3860
[email protected]
Media Contact:
Susan Aspey
Corporate Affairs
Universal Technical Institute, Inc.
(202) 549-0534
[email protected]
