Summit Materials, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2024 Results

Summit Materials, (NYSE: SUM ) ("Summit," "Summit Materials," "Summit Inc." or the "Company"), a market-leading producer of aggregates and cement company, today announced results for the third quarter ended September 28, 2024. All comparisons are versus the quarter ended September 30, 2023 unless noted otherwise.





Three months ended ($ in thousands, except per share amounts)

September 28,

2024

September 30,

2023

% Chg vs. PY Net revenue

$ 1,111,846

$

741,960

49.9

% Operating income

194,651

127,983

52.1

% Net income

105,178

232,725

(54.8)

% Basic EPS

$





0.60

$





1.93

(68.9)

%













Adjusted Cash Gross Profit

382,827

251,638

52.1

% Adjusted EBITDA

314,672

208,519

50.9

% Adjusted Diluted EPS

$





0.75

$





0.81

(7.4)

%

"Our materials-led portfolio delivered another resilient quarter of financial results, even amid significant rainfall and severe weather events that impacted many of our key markets," commented Anne Noonan, Summit Materials President and CEO. "I'm incredibly proud of our teams that responded safely and with agility to produce an Elevate-era record for EBITDA margins and take valuable steps towards achieving our strategic agenda. Today, due to volumes below prior expectations and including valuable self-help offsets, we are refining the mid-point of our full year guide to $985 million. Concurrently and thanks to strong execution, we are increasing our Adjusted EBITDA margin expectations to at least 24% in 2024. Without question, our Summit team has successfully navigated a dynamic environment to strengthen our business, improve our commercial and operational capabilities, and critically, build momentum as we focus on the fourth quarter and our path forward in 2025."

Scott Anderson, Executive Vice President and CFO of Summit Materials added, "Our capital allocation strategy is designed to unlock growth in a disciplined, returns-focused manner. With nearly

$740 million in cash on hand and a capable balance sheet, Summit is well-equipped to invest in top growth prospects, both organic and inorganic, driving long-term sustainable returns for our shareholders."



2024 Guidance

For the full year 2024, Summit is refining its Adjusted EBITDA guidance to incorporate performance over the first nine months, including the impact of unfavorable weather conditions. The Company is now projecting Adjusted EBITDA of approximately $970 million to $1 billion. Summit also currently projects 2024 capital expenditures of approximately $390 million to $410 million.

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure. Refer to the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section for more information. Because GAAP financial measures on a forward-looking basis are not accessible, and reconciling information is not available without unreasonable effort, we have not provided reconciliations for forward-looking non-GAAP measures. For the same reasons, we are unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information, which could be material to future results.

Third Quarter 2024 | Total Company Results

Net revenue increased

$369.9 million, or 49.9%, in the third quarter to $1,111.8 million. In the quarter, $403.4 million of net revenue was due to acquisitions, primarily the Argos USA transaction. Divestitures decreased net revenue by $43.6 million in the period. All lines of business experienced organic pricing growth.

Operating income

increased in the third quarter by 52.1%

to $194.7 million largely due to the Argos USA transaction. Summit's operating margin percentage for the three months ended September 28, 2024, increased to 17.5% from 17.2%.

Net income attributable to Summit Inc.

decreased to $105.2 million, or $0.60 per basic share, compared to $230.0 million, or $1.93 per basic share in the prior year period. The decrease is due primarily to the tax receivable benefit recognized in the third quarter of 2023 of $153.1 million. Summit reported adjusted diluted net income of $131.2 million, or $0.75 per adjusted diluted share, compared to an adjusted diluted net income of $97.5 million, or $0.81 per adjusted diluted share, in the prior year period.



Adjusted EBITDA

increased $106.2 million, or 50.9%, to $314.7 million reflecting the contribution from the Argos USA assets, continued pricing gains, and operational improvements across the enterprise, including integration synergies.

Third

Quarter 2024 | Results by Line of Business

Aggregates Business:

Aggregates net revenues increased by $12.5

million to $192.3 million in the third quarter. Aggregates adjusted cash gross profit margin decreased to 58.5% in the third quarter as compared to 59.0% in the prior year period. Aggregates sales volume decreased 1.8% in the third quarter as a result of divestitures. Organic aggregates sales volumes increased 0.7% primarily driven by Utah, British Columbia, and the Carolinas. Average selling prices for aggregates increased 7.4%, with organic pricing growth of 6.9%. Pricing growth was strong throughout the footprint and led by the East Segment, which increased 8.3% versus the prior year period.



Cement Business:

Cement Segment net revenues increased to $323.2 million in the third quarter. Cement Segment adjusted cash gross profit margin increased to 47.2% in the third quarter, compared to 46.3% in the prior year period. Sales volume of cement increased 203.1% while organic sales volumes decreased 11.3% due to a combination of adverse weather conditions and moderating demand leading to, in part, lower imported volumes versus the prior year period. Organic average selling prices increased 3.9% in the third quarter, primarily reflecting increases implemented earlier in the year.



Products Business:

Products net revenues were $516.4 million in the third quarter, up 48.9% versus the prior year period. Products adjusted cash gross profit margin decreased to 17.8% in the third quarter. Organic average sales price for ready-mix concrete increased 5.5%, with pricing growth in both segments. Organic sales volumes of ready-mix concrete decreased 10.0% due to unfavorable weather conditions and subdued private end-market activity. Organic average selling prices for asphalt increased 4.5%. Organic sales volume increased 0.4%, driven by growth in North Texas.



Third

Quarter 2024 | Results By Reporting Segment

West Segment:

The West Segment operating income increased $6.2 million to $95.8 million. Adjusted EBITDA increased $10.5

million, or 8.9%, to $128.4 million in the third quarter. Aggregates revenue increased 1.5%, driven by continued pricing growth. Pricing grew 6.2% over the prior period led by double-digit growth in certain Texas markets, as well as Arizona. Ready-mix concrete revenue increased 10.6% on 3.3% pricing growth and 7.1% volume growth. Organic ready-mix pricing increased 5.4%. Restrained private construction activity and weather headwinds drove organic ready-mix volumes down 10.4% in the period. Asphalt revenue increased 4.9% reflecting a volume increase of 0.4% and pricing growth of 4.5%.

East Segment:

The East Segment operating income increased $16.5 million to $50.7 million and Adjusted EBITDA increased $20.2

million to $70.3 million. Aggregates revenue increased 9.5% versus the prior year period. Organic Aggregates volumes increased 1.1%, with the Carolinas and Missouri markets offsetting softness in Kansas. Aggregates pricing increased 8.3% with most markets realizing high single-digit or double-digit growth. Ready-mix concrete revenue increased $142.3 million to $165.4 million due to the acquisition of the Argos USA ready-mix concrete operations in Florida, Georgia, and the Carolinas. Asphalt revenue decreased $7.8 million versus the prior year period due to divestiture of asphalt assets.



Cement Segment:

The Cement Segment operating income increased 142.5% to $92.8 million. Adjusted EBITDA increased $89.7 million, primarily from the Argos USA transaction. Adjusted EBITDA margin increased to 43.3% from 41.5%. As noted above, the Cement Segment reported an organic volume decrease of 11.3% and organic selling price growth of 3.9%.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

As of September 28, 2024, the Company had $737.5 million in cash and $2.8 billion in debt outstanding. The Company's $625 million revolving credit facility has $592.7

million available after outstanding letters of credit.



For the nine months ended

September 28, 2024, cash flow provided by operations was $344.2 million and cash paid for capital expenditures was $275.1 million.

As of September 28, 2024, approximately $149.0 million remained available for share repurchases under the share repurchase program.

A webcast of the conference call and accompanying presentation materials will be available in the Investors section of Summit's website

About Summit Materials

Summit Materials is a market-leading producer of aggregates and cement with vertically integrated operations that supply ready-mix concrete and asphalt in select markets. Summit is a geographically diverse, materials-led business of scale that offers customers in the United States and British Columbia, Canada high quality products and services for the public infrastructure, residential and non-residential end markets. Summit has a strong track record of successful acquisitions since its founding and continues to pursue high-return growth opportunities in new and existing markets.

For more information about Summit Materials, please visit



Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") regulates the use of "non-GAAP financial measures," such as Adjusted Net Income (Loss), Adjusted Diluted Net Income (Loss), Adjusted Diluted EPS, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Adjusted Cash Gross Profit, Adjusted Cash Gross Profit Margin, and Free Cash Flow which are derived on the basis of methodologies other than in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("U.S. GAAP"). We have provided these measures because, among other things, we believe that they provide investors with additional information to measure our performance, evaluate our ability to service our debt and evaluate certain flexibility under our restrictive covenants. Our Adjusted Net Income (Loss), Adjusted Diluted Net Income (Loss), Adjusted Diluted EPS, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Adjusted Cash Gross Profit, Adjusted Cash Gross Profit Margin, and Free Cash Flow may vary from the use of such terms by others and should not be considered as alternatives to or more important than net income (loss), operating income (loss), revenue or any other performance measures derived in accordance with U.S. GAAP as measures of operating performance or to cash flows as measures of liquidity.

Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, and other non-GAAP measures have important limitations as analytical tools, and you should not consider them in isolation or as substitutes for analysis of our results as reported under U.S. GAAP. Some of the limitations of Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin and other non-GAAP measures are that these measures do not reflect: (i)

our cash expenditures or future requirements for capital expenditures or contractual commitments; (ii)

changes in, or cash requirements for, our working capital needs; (iii)

interest expense or cash requirements necessary to service interest and principal payments on our debt; and (iv)

income tax payments we are required to make. Because of these limitations, we rely primarily on our U.S. GAAP results and use Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin and other non-GAAP measures on a supplemental basis.

Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Adjusted Cash Gross Profit, Adjusted Cash Gross Profit Margin, Adjusted Net Income (Loss), Adjusted Diluted Net Income (Loss), Adjusted Diluted EPS, and Free Cash Flow reflect additional ways of viewing aspects of our business that, when viewed with our GAAP results and the accompanying reconciliations to U.S. GAAP financial measures included in the tables attached to this press release, may provide a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting our business. We strongly encourage investors to review our consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not rely on any single financial measure.

Reconciliations of the non-GAAP measures used in this press release are included in the attached tables.



SUMMIT MATERIALS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Operations ($ in thousands, except share and per share amounts)





Three months ended

Nine months ended



September 28,

September 30,

September 28,

September 30,



2024

2023

2024

2023 Revenue:















Product

$

1,013,646

$



641,778

$

2,736,081

$

1,609,664 Service

98,200

100,182

224,465

219,939 Net revenue

1,111,846

741,960

2,960,546

1,829,603 Delivery and subcontract revenue

59,291

52,837

133,868

129,732 Total revenue

1,171,137

794,797

3,094,414

1,959,335 Cost of revenue (excluding items shown separately below):















Product

658,901

412,784

1,865,009

1,086,299 Service

70,118

77,538

163,453

173,568 Net cost of revenue

729,019

490,322

2,028,462

1,259,867 Delivery and subcontract cost

59,291

52,837

133,868

129,732 Total cost of revenue

788,310

543,159

2,162,330

1,389,599 General and administrative expenses

78,916

50,895

231,317

150,731 Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion

99,159

57,452

299,527

163,133 Transaction and integration costs

13,656

17,442

86,129

19,518 Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment

(3,555)

(2,134)

(7,583)

(5,787) Operating income

194,651

127,983

322,694

242,141 Interest expense

50,916

28,013

155,657

83,335 Loss on debt financings

7,157

-

12,610

493 Tax receivable agreement benefit

-

(153,080)

-

(153,080) Loss (gain) on sale of businesses

7,083

-

(11,660)

- Other income, net

(9,224)

(3,583)

(26,188)

(14,771) Income from operations before taxes

138,719

256,633

192,275

326,164 Income tax expense

33,541

23,908

48,292

39,923 Net income

105,178

232,725

143,983

286,241 Net income attributable to Summit Holdings (1)

-

2,680

(404)

3,363 Net income attributable to Summit Inc.

$



105,178

$



230,045

$



144,387

$



282,878 Earnings per share of Class A common stock:















Basic

$







0.60

$







1.93

$







0.84

$







2.38 Diluted

$







0.60

$







1.92

$







0.83

$







2.37 Weighted average shares of Class

A common stock:















Basic

175,635,388

119,013,331

172,899,150

118,874,967 Diluted

176,287,257

119,725,693

173,649,453

119,558,974

________________________________________________________ (1)

Represents portion of business owned by pre-IPO investors rather than by Summit.

SUMMIT MATERIALS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Balance Sheets ($ in thousands, except share and per share amounts)





September 28,

December 30,



2024

2023



(unaudited)

(audited) Assets







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$

737,541

$

374,162 Restricted cash

-

800,000 Accounts receivable, net

570,917

287,252 Costs and estimated earnings in excess of billings

35,263

10,289 Inventories

345,215

241,350 Other current assets

24,964

17,937 Current assets held for sale

1,495

1,134 Total current assets

1,715,395

1,732,124 Property, plant and equipment, less accumulated depreciation, depletion and amortization (September 28, 2024 - $1,568,591 and December 30, 2023 - $1,399,468)

4,293,472

1,976,820 Goodwill

2,069,495

1,224,861 Intangible assets, less accumulated amortization (September 28, 2024 - $50,670 and December 30, 2023 - $18,972)

157,269

68,081 Deferred tax assets, less valuation allowance (September 28, 2024 - $1,113 and December 30, 2023 - $1,113)

-

52,009 Operating lease right-of-use assets

83,012

36,553 Other assets

108,543

59,134 Total assets

$ 8,427,186

$ 5,149,582 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity







Current liabilities:







Current portion of debt

$



10,100

$



3,822 Current portion of acquisition-related liabilities

8,996

7,007 Accounts payable

274,957

123,621 Accrued expenses

226,310

171,691 Current operating lease liabilities

17,134

8,596 Billings in excess of costs and estimated earnings

15,334

8,228 Total current liabilities

552,831

322,965 Long-term debt

2,776,918

2,283,639 Acquisition-related liabilities

21,230

28,021 Tax receivable agreement liability

47,667

41,276 Deferred tax liabilities

206,168

15,854 Noncurrent operating lease liabilities

75,287

33,230 Other noncurrent liabilities

300,459

108,017 Total liabilities

3,980,560

2,833,002 Stockholders' equity:







Class A common stock, par value $0.01 per share; 1,000,000,000 shares authorized, 175,596,314 and 119,529,380 shares issued and outstanding as of September 28, 2024 and December 30, 2023, respectively

1,757

1,196 Class B common stock, par value $0.01 per share; 250,000,000 shares authorized, 0 and 99 shares issued and outstanding as of September 28, 2024 and December 30, 2023, respectively

-

- Preferred Stock, par value $0.01 per share; 250,000,000 shares authorized, 1 and 0 shares issued and outstanding as of September 28, 2024 and December 30, 2023, respectively

-

- Additional paid-in capital

3,419,477

1,421,813 Accumulated earnings

1,021,138

876,751 Accumulated other comprehensive income

4,254

7,275 Stockholders' equity

4,446,626

2,307,035 Noncontrolling interest in Summit Holdings

-

9,545 Total stockholders' equity

4,446,626

2,316,580 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 8,427,186

$ 5,149,582

SUMMIT MATERIALS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows ($ in thousands)





Nine months ended



September 28,

September 30,



2024

2023 Cash flows from operating activities:







Net income

$

143,983

$

286,241 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:







Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion

310,216

168,758 Share-based compensation expense

20,862

15,116 Net gain on asset and business disposals

(19,246)

(5,790) Non-cash loss on debt financings

12,439

161 Change in deferred tax asset, net

31,055

23,540 Other

1,801

(105) Decrease (increase) in operating assets, net of acquisitions and dispositions:







Accounts receivable, net

(129,153)

(107,349) Inventories

(10,422)

(23,935) Costs and estimated earnings in excess of billings

(25,366)

(34,463) Other current assets

6,994

4,438 Other assets

6,395

2,208 (Decrease) increase in operating liabilities, net of acquisitions and dispositions:







Accounts payable

24,999

48,524 Accrued expenses

(26,846)

19,034 Billings in excess of costs and estimated earnings

7,541

2,812 Tax receivable agreement (benefit) expense

6,227

(153,080) Other liabilities

(17,279)

(2,486) Net cash provided by operating activities

344,200

243,624 Cash flows from investing activities:







Acquisitions, net of cash acquired

(1,064,987)

(239,508) Purchases of property, plant and equipment

(275,137)

(182,182) Purchase of intellectual property

(21,400)

- Proceeds from the sale of property, plant and equipment

21,041

9,760 Proceeds from sale of businesses

98,868

- Other

(2,959)

(3,602) Net cash used in investing activities

(1,244,574)

(415,532) Cash flows from financing activities:







Proceeds from debt issuances

1,007,475

- Debt issuance costs

(17,933)

(1,566) Payments on debt

(511,181)

(8,520) Purchase of tax receivable agreement interests

-

(122,935) Payments on acquisition-related liabilities

(6,938)

(12,203) Distributions from partnership

-

(60) Proceeds from stock option exercises

1,601

112 Other

(8,238)

(6,011) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

464,786

(151,183) Impact of foreign currency on cash

(1,033)

115 Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash

(436,621)

(322,976) Cash

and cash equivalents and restricted cash-beginning of period

1,174,162

520,451 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash-end of period

$

737,541

$

197,475

SUMMIT MATERIALS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Unaudited Revenue Data by Segment and Line of Business ($ in thousands)





Three months ended

Nine months ended



September 28,

September 30,

September 28,

September 30,



2024

2023

2024

2023 Segment Net Revenue:















West

$

492,006

$

461,094

$

1,199,291

$

1,095,502 East

296,616

159,547

881,427

446,790 Cement

323,224

121,319

879,828

287,311 Net Revenue

$

1,111,846

$

741,960

$

2,960,546

$

1,829,603

















Line of Business - Net Revenue:















Materials















Aggregates

$

192,312

$

179,819

$

524,923

$

505,984 Cement (1)

304,953

115,135

840,238

267,755 Products

516,381

346,824

1,370,920

835,925 Total Materials and Products

1,013,646

641,778

2,736,081

1,609,664 Services

98,200

100,182

224,465

219,939 Net Revenue

$

1,111,846

$

741,960

$

2,960,546

$

1,829,603

















Line of Business - Net Cost of Revenue:















Materials















Aggregates

$



79,867

$



73,733

$

252,226

$

251,781 Cement

152,379

58,997

456,298

147,400 Products

424,590

277,498

1,149,193

678,593 Total Materials and Products

656,836

410,228

1,857,717

1,077,774 Services

72,183

80,094

170,745

182,093 Net Cost of Revenue

$

729,019

$

490,322

$

2,028,462

$

1,259,867

















Line of Business - Adjusted Cash Gross Profit (2):















Materials















Aggregates

$

112,445

$

106,086

$

272,697

$

254,203 Cement (3)

152,574

56,138

383,940

120,355 Products

91,791

69,326

221,727

157,332 Total Materials and Products

356,810

231,550

878,364

531,890 Services

26,017

20,088

53,720

37,846 Adjusted Cash Gross Profit

$

382,827

$

251,638

$

932,084

$

569,736

















Adjusted Cash Gross Profit Margin (2)















Materials















Aggregates

58.5

%

59.0

%

51.9

%

50.2

% Cement (3)

47.2

%

46.3

%

43.6

%

41.9

% Products

17.8

%

20.0

%

16.2

%

18.8

% Services

26.5

%

20.1

%

23.9

%

17.2

% Total Adjusted Cash Gross Profit Margin

34.4

%

33.9

%

31.5

%

31.1

%

________________________________________________________ (1)

Net revenue for the cement line of business excludes revenue associated with hazardous and non-hazardous waste, which is processed into fuel and used in the cement plants and is included in services net revenue. Additionally, net revenue from cement swaps and other cement-related products are included in products net revenue. (2)

Adjusted cash gross profit is calculated as net revenue by line of business less net cost of revenue by line of business.

Adjusted cash gross profit margin is defined as adjusted cash gross profit divided by net revenue. (3)

The cement adjusted cash gross profit includes the earnings from the waste processing operations, cement swaps and other products. Cement line of business adjusted cash gross profit margin is defined as cement adjusted cash gross profit divided by cement segment net revenue.

SUMMIT MATERIALS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Unaudited Volume and Price Statistics (Units in thousands)





Three months ended

Nine months ended Total Volume

September 28,

2024

September 30,

2023

September 28,

2024

September 30,

2023 Aggregates (tons)

15,368

15,654

41,780

44,622 Cement (tons)

2,261

746

6,375

1,787 Ready-mix concrete (cubic yards)

2,254

1,383

6,527

3,667 Asphalt (tons)

1,292

1,385

2,523

2,805





















Three months ended

Nine months ended Pricing

September 28,

2024

September 30,

2023

September 28,

2024

September 30,

2023 Aggregates (per ton)

$

15.34

$

14.28

$

15.18

$

13.81 Cement (per ton)

155.76

155.79

153.89

151.58 Ready-mix concrete (per cubic yards)

166.85

154.39

165.71

150.66 Asphalt (per ton)

89.47

85.20

87.77

84.36





















Three months ended

Nine months ended



Percentage Change in

Percentage Change in Year over Year Comparison

Volume

Pricing

Volume

Pricing Aggregates (per ton)

(1.8)

%

7.4

%

(6.4)

%

9.9

% Cement (per ton)

203.1

%

-

%

256.7

%

1.5

% Ready-mix concrete (per cubic yards)

63.0

%

8.1

%

78.0

%

10.0

% Asphalt (per ton)

(6.7)

%

5.0

%

(10.1)

%

4.0

%





















Three months ended

Nine months ended



Percentage Change in

Percentage Change in Year over Year Comparison (Excluding acquisitions & divestitures)

Volume

Pricing

Volume

Pricing Aggregates (per ton)

0.7

%

6.9

%

(5.5)

%

9.3

% Cement (per ton)

(11.3)

%

3.9

%

(11.8)

%

5.6

% Ready-mix concrete (per cubic yards)

(10.0)

%

5.5

%

(13.0)

%

6.3

% Asphalt (per ton)

0.4

%

4.5

%

(1.1)

%

3.1

%

SUMMIT MATERIALS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Unaudited Reconciliations of Gross Revenue to Net Revenue by Line of Business ($ and Units in thousands, except pricing information)





Three months ended September 28, 2024











Gross

Revenue

Intercompany

Net



Volumes

Pricing

by

Product



Elimination/Delivery



Revenue

Aggregates

15,368

$



15.34

$





235,718

$













(43,406)

$







192,312 Cement

2,261

155.76

352,146

(47,193)

304,953 Materials









$





587,864

$













(90,599)

$







497,265 Ready-mix concrete

2,254

166.85

376,081

(87)

375,994 Asphalt

1,292

89.47

115,607

(69)

115,538 Other Products









85,997

(61,148)

24,849 Products









$





577,685

$













(61,304)

$







516,381















































Nine months ended September 28, 2024











Gross

Revenue

Intercompany

Net



Volumes

Pricing

by

Product



Elimination/Delivery



Revenue

Aggregates

41,780

$



15.18

$





634,363

$











(109,440)

$







524,923 Cement

6,375

153.89

981,115

(140,877)

840,238 Materials









$



1,615,478

$











(250,317)

$





1,365,161 Ready-mix concrete

6,527

165.71

1,081,530

(211)

1,081,319 Asphalt

2,523

87.77

221,427

(280)

221,147 Other Products









240,465

(172,011)

68,454 Products









$



1,543,422

$











(172,502)

$





1,370,920

SUMMIT MATERIALS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Unaudited Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures ($ in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

The tables below reconcile our net income to Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin by segment and on a consolidated basis for the three and nine months ended September 28, 2024 and September 30, 2023.

Reconciliation

of

Net Income (Loss)

to Adjusted

EBITDA

Three months ended September 28, 2024 by Segment

West

East

Cement

Corporate

Consolidated ($ in

thousands)



















Net income (loss)

$

103,334

$

49,444

$

99,531

$

(147,131)

$

105,178 Interest (income) expense

(8,330)

(5,597)

(6,563)

71,406

50,916 Income tax expense

1,611

-

-

31,930

33,541 Depreciation, depletion and amortization

31,766

18,284

46,044

1,922

98,016 EBITDA

$

128,381

$

62,131

$

139,012

$ (41,873)

$

287,651 Accretion

452

656

35

-

1,143 Loss on debt financings

-

-

-

7,157

7,157 Loss on sale of businesses

59

7,024

-

-

7,083 Non-cash compensation

-

-

-

6,729

6,729 Argos USA acquisition and integration costs (2)

-

261

1,032

11,529

12,822 Other (3)

(511)

244

-

(7,646)

(7,913) Adjusted EBITDA

$

128,381

$

70,316

$

140,079

$ (24,104)

$

314,672 Adjusted EBITDA Margin (1)

26.1

%

23.7

%

43.3

%





28.3

%





















Reconciliation

of

Net Income

to Adjusted

EBITDA

Three months ended September 30, 2023 by Segment

West

East

Cement

Corporate

Consolidated ($ in

thousands)



















Net income

$

92,652

$

37,350

$

43,347

$

59,376

$

232,725 Interest (income) expense

(4,068)

(3,055)

(5,135)

40,271

28,013 Income tax expense

1,644

-

-

22,264

23,908 Depreciation, depletion and amortization

28,443

15,103

12,123

1,022

56,691 EBITDA

$

118,671

$

49,398

$

50,335

$

122,933

$

341,337 Accretion

258

483

20

-

761 Tax receivable agreement benefit

-

-

-

(153,080)

(153,080) Non-cash compensation

-

-

-

5,192

5,192 Argos USA acquisition and integration costs

-

-

-

17,859

17,859 Other (3)

(1,083)

208

-

(2,675)

(3,550) Adjusted EBITDA

$

117,846

$

50,089

$

50,355

$

(9,771)

$

208,519 Adjusted EBITDA Margin (1)

25.6

%

31.4

%

41.5

%





28.1

%





















Reconciliation

of

Net Income (Loss)

to Adjusted

EBITDA

Nine months ended September 28, 2024 by Segment

West

East

Cement

Corporate

Consolidated ($ in

thousands)



















Net income (loss)

$

205,223

$

135,369

$

223,311

$

(419,920)

$

143,983 Interest (income) expense

(22,827)

(15,577)

(19,203)

213,264

155,657 Income tax expense (benefit)

3,420

-

-

44,872

48,292 Depreciation, depletion and amortization

91,484

63,684

134,931

6,259

296,358 EBITDA

$

277,300

$

183,476

$

339,039

$

(155,525)

$

644,290 Accretion

1,342

1,706

121

-

3,169 Loss on debt financings

-

-

-

12,610

12,610 Gain on sale of businesses

(3,769)

(7,891)

-

-

(11,660) Non-cash compensation

-

-

-

20,862

20,862 Argos USA acquisition and integration costs (2)

-

323

1,142

82,388

83,853 Other (3)

(1,507)

732

-

(20,286)

(21,061) Adjusted EBITDA

$

273,366

$

178,346

$

340,302

$ (59,951)

$

732,063 Adjusted EBITDA Margin (1)

22.8

%

20.2

%

38.7

%





24.7

%





















Reconciliation

of

Net Income (Loss)

to Adjusted

EBITDA

Nine months ended September 30, 2023 by Segment

West

East

Cement

Corporate

Consolidated ($ in

thousands)



















Net income (loss)

$

179,928

$

77,936

$

88,193

$ (59,816)

$

286,241 Interest (income) expense

(10,777)

(8,707)

(14,988)

117,807

83,335 Income tax expense

3,861

-

-

36,062

39,923 Depreciation, depletion and amortization

82,450

45,454

29,973

3,044

160,921 EBITDA

$

255,462

$

114,683

$

103,178

$

97,097

$

570,420 Accretion

768

1,385

59

-

2,212 Loss on debt financings

-

-

-

493

493 Tax receivable agreement benefit

-

-

-

(153,080)

(153,080) Non-cash compensation

-

-

-

15,116

15,116 Argos USA acquisition and integration costs (2)

-

-

-

17,859

17,859 Other (3)

(1,189)

490

-

(10,856)

(11,555) Adjusted EBITDA

$

255,041

$

116,558

$

103,237

$ (33,371)

$

441,465 Adjusted EBITDA Margin (1)

23.3

%

26.1

%

35.9

%





24.1

%

________________________________________________ (1)

Adjusted EBITDA Margin is defined as Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net revenue. (2)

The adjustment for acquisition and integration costs related to the transaction is comprised of finder's fees, advisory, legal and professional fees incurred relating to the transaction. (3)

Consists primarily of interest income earned on cash balances.

The table below reconciles our net income attributable to Summit Materials, Inc. to adjusted diluted net income per share for the three and nine months ended September 28, 2024 and September 30, 2023. The per share amount of the net income attributable to Summit Materials, Inc. presented in the table is calculated using the total equity interests for the purpose of reconciling to adjusted diluted net income per share.





Three months ended

Nine months ended



September 28, 2024

September 30, 2023

September 28, 2024

September 30, 2023 Reconciliation

of Net Income Per

Share

to Adjusted Diluted EPS

Net Income

Per

Equity

Unit

Net Income

Per

Equity

Unit

Net Income

Per

Equity

Unit

Net Income

Per

Equity

Unit Net income attributable to Summit Materials, Inc.

$

105,178

$



0.60

$

230,045

$



1.91

$

144,387

$



0.83

$

282,878

$



2.36 Adjustments:































Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest

-

-

2,680

0.02

(404)

-

3,363

0.03 Argos USA acquisition and integration costs, net of tax

11,181

0.07

17,859

0.15

69,487

0.41

17,859

0.15 Loss on sale of businesses, net of tax

7,728

0.04

-

-

395

-

-

- Loss on debt financings

7,157

0.04

-

-

12,610

0.07

493

- Adjusted diluted net income before tax related adjustments

131,244

0.75

250,584

2.08

226,475

1.31

304,593

2.54 Tax receivable agreement (benefit) expense, net of tax

-

-

(153,080)

(1.27)

-

-

(153,080)

(1.28) Adjusted diluted net income

$

131,244

$



0.75

$



97,504

$



0.81

$

226,475

$



1.31

$

151,513

$



1.26 Weighted-average shares:































Basic Class A common stock

175,588,180





118,928,799





172,848,097





118,780,523



LP Units outstanding

-





1,303,990





170,522





1,308,417



Total equity units

175,588,180





120,232,789





173,018,619





120,088,940





The following table reconciles operating income to Adjusted Cash Gross Profit and Adjusted Cash Gross Profit Margin for the three and nine months ended September 28, 2024 and September 30, 2023.







Three months ended

Nine months ended



September 28,

September 30,

September 28,

September 30, Reconciliation

of

Operating Income to

Adjusted Cash Gross

Profit

2024

2023

2024

2023 ($ in

thousands)















Operating income

$

194,651

$

127,983

$

322,694

$

242,141 General and administrative expenses

78,916

50,895

231,317

150,731 Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion

99,159

57,452

299,527

163,133 Transaction and integration costs

13,656

17,442

86,129

19,518 Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment

(3,555)

(2,134)

(7,583)

(5,787) Adjusted Cash Gross Profit (exclusive of items shown separately)

$

382,827

$

251,638

$

932,084

$

569,736 Adjusted Cash Gross Profit Margin (exclusive of items shown separately) (1)

34.4

%

33.9

%

31.5

%

31.1

%

_______________________________________________________ (1)

Adjusted Cash Gross Profit Margin is defined as Adjusted Cash Gross Profit as a percentage of net revenue.

The following table reconciles net cash provided by operating activities to free cash flow for the three and nine months ended September 28, 2024 and September 30, 2023.







Three months ended

Nine months ended



September 28,

September 30,

September 28,

September 30, ($ in

thousands)

2024

2023

2024

2023 Net income

$

105,178

$

232,725

$

143,983

$

286,241 Non-cash items

149,507

75,262

357,127

201,680 Net income adjusted for non-cash items

254,685

307,987

501,110

487,921 Change in working capital accounts

(21,889)

(158,405)

(156,910)

(244,297) Net cash provided by operating activities

232,796

149,582

344,200

243,624 Capital expenditures, net of asset sales

(92,353)

(51,289)

(254,096)

(172,422) Free cash flow

$

140,443

$



98,293

$



90,104

$



71,202

